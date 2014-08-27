Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- When the Minnesota Twins signed right-hander Ricky Nolasco to a four-year $48 million contract in December, they were expecting performances like they got Tuesday night.

Nolasco pitched seven scoreless innings, while limiting the Kansas City Royals to three singles, walked one and struck out six in a no-decision. The Royals won 2-1 with an Alex Gordon walk-off homer in the ninth.

Nolasco, who was the Twins’ Opening Day starter, has had far more mediocre outings than good ones this year. He has only seven quality starts in 21 starts and an untidy 5.62 ERA with a 5-9 record.

”I just try and stay the same,“ Nolasco said. ”You’re going to go through ups and downs in your career. I’ve avoided major injuries. Obviously, I haven’t been throwing the ball the way I wanted to, but it’s the way it goes. Everything happens for a reason.

“I just take it all in stride. I’ve been working since day one. I‘m just trying to stay the same guy and keep going and go in the right direction and help this team out.”

Nolasco was not feeling his best when the game began.

“He was fighting the flu bug like everybody else around here,” Twins manager Ron Gardenhire said. “He sweated through three shirts and was feeling terrible. All of a sudden he started feeling better, the ball started coming out of his hand better. It was great performance by him, the best we’ve seen him.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 58-73

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Twins (RHP Phil Hughes, 14-8, 3.65 ERA) at Royals (RHP Liam Hendriks, 1-0, 6.08 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Glen Perkins gave up a two-run homer to LF Alex Gordon in the ninth for his fifth blown save. “He doesn’t give up very hits and not very many home runs at all,” Twins manager Ron Gardenhire said. “It happens. You’re facing a team that’s in first place. Their job is to try to win these big games. I don’t think any of us saw that one coming -- a bloop and a blast. They put a nice swing on it and ended up with a big walk off them.” It was only the second home run this season Perkins has yielded to a left-handed hitter.

--1B Joe Mauer drove in the only Twins’ run, upping his RBI total to 99 in 145 games against the Royals. He is a career .331 hitter against the Royals. He is hitting .333 in his past 27 games.

--CF Danny Santana singled in the fourth to extend his hitting streak to 10 games. He leads all rookies with 37 hits in August.

--RHP Phil Hughes will be aiming for his 15th victory Wednesday when he starts against the Royals. He has won his past four starts, including an Aug. 16 triumph over Kansas City, limiting them one run on seven hits in 7 1/3 innings, while striking out six. He is 8-3 with a 2.78 ERA in a dozen road starts.

--DH Kenny Vargas singled in the fifth inning and is hitting .333 with 23 RBIs in 24 games. Only Victor Martinez and Chris Carter have more RBIs in the American League in August than Vargas.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I don’t think any of us saw that one coming -- a bloop and a blast. They put a nice swing on it and ended up with a big walk-off for them.” -- Twins manager Ron Gardenhire after a 2-1 loss to Kansas City on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Mike Pelfrey (strained left groin, right elbow surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 19. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Rochester on May 16. He returned from Rochester on May 28 after experiencing elbow soreness. He underwent surgery June 10 to clean up scar tissue in his right elbow that was causing pressure on his ulnar nerve. He began a throwing program in late July, but he will not return to action this season.

ROTATION:

RHP Phil Hughes

RHP Kyle Gibson

RHP Ricky Nolasco

RHP Trevor May

LHP Tommy Milone

BULLPEN:

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

LHP Caleb Thielbar

RHP Anthony Swarzak

LHP Brian Duensing

RHP Casey Fien

RHP Jared Burton

RHP Sam Deduno

RHP Ryan Pressly

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Eric Fryer

INFIELDERS:

1B Joe Mauer

2B Brian Dozier

SS Eduardo Nunez

3B Trevor Plouffe

DH Kennys Vargas

INF Eduardo Escobar

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jordan Schafer

CF Danny Santana

RF Oswaldo Arcia

OF/INF Chris Parmelee