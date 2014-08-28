Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Right-hander Phil Hughes probably pitched his best game of August on Wednesday night.

But, unlike his first four August starts that resulted in victories, Hughes was the tough-luck loser as the Royals pinned a 6-1 defeat on him.

Hughes gave up only two singles the first seven innings and entered the eighth with a 1-0 lead and a pitch count of 70. He failed to make it through the inning, charged with four runs on five hits -- one a bloop single, two infield singles and a bunt hit.

“It’s one of those frustrating innings and frustrating games that we’re not going to be able to get back, so you just have to turn the page,” Hughes said. “I can remember probably two hard-hit balls tonight. That’s how baseball is going to go. You can get some hard-hit balls that will find guys and be out.”

Hughes entered the game 4-0 with a 1.32 ERA this month. It was an imperfect ending to what appeared to be a perfect August.

“You have to brush it off and feel pretty content on how well I‘m throwing the ball right now,” Hughes said. “That’s probably the best stuff I’ve had in this little run I’ve been on. Fastball command, stuff, my cutter, my curveball -- everything was on today. That makes it disappointing to spoil a start where you feel like you had pretty good stuff.”

While the L will be next to Hughes’ name in the box score, he deserved a better fate.

“It’s frustrating,” he said. “I’d obviously really like to get out of that inning and get a shot at maybe a complete game. That’s the way it is. That’s the way it goes.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 58-74

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Twins (LHP Tommy Milone, 6-4, 4.08 ERA) at Royals (RHP Jeremy Guthrie, 10-10, 4.32 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Trevor Plouffe doubled with two outs in the fifth inning, the first Twin to reach base. It was his 38th double, which ranks second in the American League. It is also the most doubles by a Twins third baseman. Corey Koskie stroked 37 two-baggers in 2001 and 2002.

--CF Danny Santana went 0-for-4 to snap his season-high 10-game hitting streak. He hit .348 with two doubles, three triples, one home run, six RBIs and eight runs in the streak.

--LHP Tommy Milone, who starts the series finale Thursday, is 0-1 with an 8.49 ERA in three starts since the Twins obtained him in a July 31 trade with the Athletics. He has yielded 22 hits, including three home runs, in 11 2/3 innings with Minnesota.

--RHP Casey Fien retired only one of the three batters he faced and allowed all three inherited runners to score. “Casey was overthrowing,” manager Ron Gardenhire said. “He was trying to throw it 100 miles per hour. A couple of big hits and there you have it.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You have to brush it off and feel pretty content on how well I‘m throwing the ball right now. That’s probably the best stuff I’ve had in this little run I’ve been on. Fastball command, stuff, my cutter, my curveball -- everything was on today. That makes it disappointing to spoil a start where you feel like you had pretty good stuff.” -- RHP Phil Hughes, who had been 4-0 with a 1.32 ERA this month before losing Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Mike Pelfrey (strained left groin, right elbow surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 19. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Rochester on May 16. He returned from Rochester on May 28 after experiencing elbow soreness. He underwent surgery June 10 to clean up scar tissue in his right elbow that was causing pressure on his ulnar nerve. He began a throwing program in late July, but he will not return to action this season.

ROTATION:

RHP Phil Hughes

RHP Kyle Gibson

RHP Ricky Nolasco

RHP Trevor May

LHP Tommy Milone

BULLPEN:

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

LHP Caleb Thielbar

RHP Anthony Swarzak

LHP Brian Duensing

RHP Casey Fien

RHP Jared Burton

RHP Sam Deduno

RHP Ryan Pressly

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Eric Fryer

INFIELDERS:

1B Joe Mauer

2B Brian Dozier

SS Eduardo Nunez

3B Trevor Plouffe

DH Kennys Vargas

INF Eduardo Escobar

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jordan Schafer

CF Danny Santana

RF Oswaldo Arcia

OF/INF Chris Parmelee