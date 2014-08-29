Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- This is anything by an easy road trip for the Minnesota Twins.

It began with three games, two of them losses at Kansas City, the American League Central Division leaders.

It continues Friday with a four-game series at Baltimore and the Orioles stand atop the American League East Division.

“We’ve been brought right into a pennant race with these other teams and we’re getting to see what it’s like with their fans,” Twins manager Ron Gardenhire said. “The guys are getting a taste for it and that’s good for them.”

Right-handed starters Ricky Nolasco and Phil Hughes gave the Twins stellar starts in the first two games at Kansas City, but the offense scored only one run in each game.

“We’re in the middle of a mess here with all these teams getting after it,” Gardenhire said. “We were swinging it pretty well and now we aren‘t. We have to take some pressure off our starters. They’ve given us some really good starts.”

“The first two games could have gone either way. A big hit here or there and it could have gone our way. I think maybe some of the guys are worn down a little. The series with Detroit wore them down a little.”

The offense banged out 11 runs, including six in the 10th inning, Thursday night to beat the Royals 11-5.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 59-74

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Twins (RHP Trevor May, 0-3, 8.79 ERA) at Orioles (RHP Miguel Gonzalez, 6-7, 3.75 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Joe Mauer was not in the lineup for the first time since coming off the disabled list with a right oblique strain. “We know this thing (oblique) is not going to leave him until he totally quits swinging a baseball bat this winter,” Twins manager Ron Gardenhire said. “That has nothing to do with it. I just told him, ‘You’re out today.’ He just looked at me and he didn’t fight me, so that was good.” Mauer struck out twice Wednesday and was 1-for-8 in the first two games of the series. “You’ve got to do it for him,” Gardenhire said of resting Mauer. “He’s in the training room, getting treatment every day like everybody else. Because he missed so much time, you sit there and say, ‘Boy, we need him in there.’ But he’s going to have to have a break. He’s not as young as some of those other guys out there. He’s got two kids.” Mauer did draw a walk as a pinch hitter in the 10th and remained in the game to play first base.

--LF Jordan Schafer drove in four runs, matching his career high. He also stroked three hits extending his hitting streak to eight games, which matches his career best. “That’s what we’re trying to find out about him,” Twins manager Ron Gardenhire said. “We’re letting him play. He’s got a lot of speed. He did a good job scoring on the ball in the gap (Brian Dozier’s single in the fourth). We’re trying to figure out what he can do and how he can help the ball club.”

--C Kurt Suzuki batted third for only the third time this season and went 3-for-5 with two doubles. Suzuki has started 44 games hitting seventh and 28 batting sixth.

--INF-OF Chris Parmelee made his 16th start at first base with Joe Mauer out of the lineup. Parmalee has started 38 games in the outfield, 28 of those in right.

--RHP Trevor May will start the series opener at Baltimore. He is 0-3 with an 8.79 ERA in four games, three of them starts, since making his major league debut Aug. 9 at Oakland. He began the season 8-6 with a 2.93 ER in 19 starts with Triple-A Rochester.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We bunched a lot of hits and runs.” -- Twins LF Jordan Schafer, who drove in four runs, matching his career high, in an 11-5 win over the Royals on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Mike Pelfrey (strained left groin, right elbow surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 19. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Rochester on May 16. He returned from Rochester on May 28 after experiencing elbow soreness. He underwent surgery June 10 to clean up scar tissue in his right elbow that was causing pressure on his ulnar nerve. He began a throwing program in late July, but he will not return to action this season.

ROTATION:

RHP Phil Hughes

RHP Kyle Gibson

RHP Ricky Nolasco

RHP Trevor May

LHP Tommy Milone

BULLPEN:

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

LHP Caleb Thielbar

RHP Anthony Swarzak

LHP Brian Duensing

RHP Casey Fien

RHP Jared Burton

RHP Sam Deduno

RHP Ryan Pressly

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Eric Fryer

INFIELDERS:

1B Joe Mauer

2B Brian Dozier

SS Eduardo Nunez

3B Trevor Plouffe

DH Kennys Vargas

INF Eduardo Escobar

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jordan Schafer

CF Danny Santana

RF Oswaldo Arcia

OF/INF Chris Parmelee