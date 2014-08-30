Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- The Minnesota Twins are in Baltimore for the first time since the first week of last season.

The Twins will be in Baltimore for a long four-game weekend series, and Minnesota manager Ron Gardenhire wants his pitching staff to be careful of Baltimore’s powerful lineup and make sure to keep changing what they do.

“You can’t get into too many patterns on them,” Gardenhire said before Friday’s 9-1 loss. “They’ve got some big boys.”

Gardenhire knows plenty about the Orioles as the teams saw each other four times in spring training -- with the Twins posting a 2-1-1 record in Florida -- but played just a three-game series in Minnesota in May.

The bottom line is the Minnesota skipper doesn’t want to see the Orioles taking a lot of home run trots here this weekend, something that happened twice Friday night.

“This ballpark, the ball flies here,” he said. “We make a mistake, they can put it a long ways.”

Starter Trevor May found that out in the fifth inning Friday by hitting two batters, walking another with the bases loaded and then watching first baseman Chris Davis hit a grand slam. That broke the game open, and left fielder Delmon Young later added a two-run shot off May.

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 59-75

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Twins (RHP Kyle Gibson, 11-10, 4.31 ERA) at Orioles (RHP Chris Tillman, 11-5, 3.41 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Trevor May as making his fourth career start and fifth major league appearance overall. He struck out the side in the second and fourth innings and finished with eight strikeouts overall. But May hit two batters in the fourth, walked one with the bases loaded and gave up a grand slam to 1B Chris Davis and then a two-run shot to LF Delmon Young in the fifth. May allowed eight runs on six hits in 4 2/3 innings -- after giving up nothing in the first three innings. “You know what? He was pretty much running through their lineup,” Twins manager Ron Gardenhire said. “A really, really good lineup over there. But, you know, it’s more than three innings, and he’ll have to figure it out.”

--2B Brian Dozier stretched his hitting streak to eight games with a first-inning single. He’s now 11-for-29 during this run after going 1-for-4 in Friday night’s loss in Baltimore.

--LF Jordan Schafer continued his hot hitting with a single in the fifth inning. He’s now on a career-high nine-game hitting streak. Schafer did have a scary moment in the fifth, appearing to injure his right arm/shoulder while trying to catch LF Delmon Young’s two-run homer. Schafer got shaken up for a few minutes but stayed in the game.

--3B Trevor Plouffe hit the 10,000th home run in franchise history on Friday night. He hit a solo shot off Baltimore RHP Miguel Gonzalez in the top of the seventh inning. That was Plouffe’s 11th home run this season. “It would’ve been better in a victory, obviously, but for me it’s a cool thing,” Plouffe said. “I was at the right place at the right time. The one man largely responsible for most of those, Harmon Killebrew, he was a great man. He was great to me when he was around, and I think this is more like his thing than mine.”

--RHP Samuel Deduno gave the Twins a good effort out of the bullpen. He gave up one run on one hit in 2 1/3 innings -- but struck out five batters doing so. That tied a season high for him.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was a learning experience for him. He’s got to learn to control his emotions. You hit a guy, you’ve just got to get back out there and take a deep breath and go at it. We could obviously see from the dugout that he was really cranked up out there, and it didn’t work in his favor.” -- Twins manager Ron Gardenhire on RHP Trevor May after a loss to Baltimore on Friday.

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Mike Pelfrey (strained left groin, right elbow surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 19. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Rochester on May 16. He returned from Rochester on May 28 after experiencing elbow soreness. He underwent surgery June 10 to clean up scar tissue in his right elbow that was causing pressure on his ulnar nerve. He began a throwing program in late July, but he will not return to action this season.

ROTATION:

RHP Phil Hughes

RHP Kyle Gibson

RHP Ricky Nolasco

RHP Trevor May

LHP Tommy Milone

BULLPEN:

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

LHP Caleb Thielbar

RHP Anthony Swarzak

LHP Brian Duensing

RHP Casey Fien

RHP Jared Burton

RHP Sam Deduno

RHP Ryan Pressly

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Eric Fryer

INFIELDERS:

1B Joe Mauer

2B Brian Dozier

SS Eduardo Nunez

3B Trevor Plouffe

DH Kennys Vargas

INF Eduardo Escobar

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jordan Schafer

CF Danny Santana

RF Oswaldo Arcia

OF/INF Chris Parmelee