Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- One of the bright spots for the Minnesota Twins this season is the emergence of two young players who could play a vital role for the franchise for years to come.

Danny Santana and Kennys Vargas offer some hope for Minnesota’s ability to develop home-grown talent. With Santana leading off and Vargas batting cleanup, the two have combined for 79 hits over the past month. That is the most by rookie teammates since Fred Lynn and Jim Rice combined for 77 with the Red Sox in 1975. Bernie Allen (44) and Rich Rollins (40) combined for 84 hits in August 1962 -- the highest total in the Twins’ history.

“Something we talked about for a few years here is to start getting some of these young people up and getting them involved in this thing,” Twins manager Ron Gardenhire said. “Start getting back on the right path with young players in our system.”

Santana has 41 hits in August -- the most of any rookie since Yasiel Puig had 44 in June 2013. He is batting .313 with seven homers and 36 RBIs.

Vargas is batting .309 with four home runs and 24 RBIs. He also has scored 17 runs this month. Gardenhire said the two have been a pleasant surprise.

“These two guys, I don’t know if they were the ones that were being talked about as much as some of the other players before this year,” Gardenhire said. “But they sure stepped up and have done really well ... showed no fear. It was really a great surprise for us, but they are two very, very, good and exciting baseball players.”

Gardenhire is also looking forward to bringing up some more players when rosters expand to give his current group some rest. However, he would not estimate how many players might join the team.

“We need them all,” Gardenhire said. “We’ve been playing short so many days. It will be a chance to give a few of those guys a break. It will be refreshing to have some new people.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 59-77

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Twins (RHP Phil Hughes, 14-9, 3.70 ERA) at Orioles (RHP Kevin Gausman, 7-6, 3.84 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Aaron Thompson was promoted from Triple-A Rochester prior to the game with the Orioles on Sunday. Minnesota made the move after right-handed reliever Sam Deduno was claimed by the Astros off non-revocable waivers Saturday. Thompson was 1-0 with 1.35 ERA in 6 2/3 innings with the Twins earlier in the season. He made his debut Sunday against the Orioles throwing 1 1/3 scoreless innings. “Adding another lefty to get lefties out is a good option,” Twins manager Ron Gardenhire said. “Thompson is going to help.”

--RHP Alex Meyer, one of the Twins’ top prospects, was removed from Saturday night’s game for Triple-A Rochester and was placed on the DL with shoulder inflammation. Meyer was 7-7 with a 3.52 ERA in 27 starts for the Red Wings. He also had 153 strikeouts and 64 walks.

--C Kurt Suzuki got the day off after playing the previous night. It was much-needed rest after he was hit below the mask on a foul tip by Baltimore RF Nick Markakis the previous game. Suzuki was sprawled out behind the plate for several minutes before resuming his catching duties. “He’s caught a lot of baseball,” Twins manager Ron Gardenhire said. “He took one off the chin last night that got him pretty good. He’s going to complain to me about not playing. I know that.”

--1B Joe Mauer served as the DH for the third consecutive game. Mauer has some soreness in his left shoulder, according to manager Ron Gardenhire. “I‘m just trying to get him as many days as I can,” Gardenhire said. “It’s not big deal. He can play.” Mauer went 1-for-4 and is batting 271.

--1B Kennys Vargas got his third straight start with Joe Mauer serving as the DH. Vargas went 1-for-5 and played flawlessly in the field. He is batting .309 on the season. “I like seeing Vargas out there,” Twins manager Ron Gardenhire said.“I think this is a great experience for him playing first base.”

--2B Brian Dozier went 3-for-5 against the Orioles on Sunday, extending hitting streak 10 games and tying a career high. Dozier is batting .244 with 20 homers and 61 RBIs.

--LF Jordan Schafer hit safely in a career-high 11 games. Over that stretch, he is batting .421 (16-for-38) with four extra-base hits and nine RBIs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We stayed after the game. We put some men in scoring position and score plenty of runs. Pitching-wise, we just didn’t stop them.” -- Twins manager Ron Gardenhre after

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Mike Pelfrey (strained left groin, right elbow surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 19. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Rochester on May 16. He returned from Rochester on May 28 after experiencing elbow soreness. He underwent surgery June 10 to clean up scar tissue in his right elbow that was causing pressure on his ulnar nerve. He began a throwing program in late July, but he will not return to action this season.

ROTATION:

RHP Phil Hughes

RHP Kyle Gibson

RHP Ricky Nolasco

RHP Trevor May

LHP Tommy Milone

BULLPEN:

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

LHP Caleb Thielbar

RHP Anthony Swarzak

LHP Brian Duensing

RHP Casey Fien

RHP Jared Burton

RHP Sam Deduno

RHP Ryan Pressly

LHP Aaron Thompson

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Eric Fryer

INFIELDERS:

1B Joe Mauer

2B Brian Dozier

SS Eduardo Nunez

3B Trevor Plouffe

DH Kennys Vargas

INF Eduardo Escobar

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jordan Schafer

CF Danny Santana

RF Oswaldo Arcia

OF/INF Chris Parmelee