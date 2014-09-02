Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- Twins manager Ron Gardenhire was happy to get some reinforcements when rosters expanded Monday.

Minnesota has been playing with a short bench and Gardenhire was hoping to give a few guys some rest. Relief will have to wait a day, though. The Twins plan to add eight players when the season for Triple-A Rochester officially ends.

“We’ve been grinding it out pretty good here,” Gardenhire said. “We’ve had a three-man bench. We’ve only had two days off in the month of September. All of these (new) guys are going to get used.”

Minnesota recalled lefty Logan Darnell, righty Michael Tonkin, catcher Josmil Pinto, catcher/outfielder Chris Herrmann and outfielder Aaron Hicks. Minnesota also selected the contracts of right-handers Lester Oliveros and A.J. Achter, in addition to infielder Doug Bernier.

The Twins will have Triple-A hitting coach Tim Doherty from Sept. 2-14. Red Wings manager Gene Glynn will be with the Twins from Sept. 15-28.

“It’s going to be nice because we have some people who can move around a little bit,” Gardenhire said. “Right now, we’re bringing up some guys we’d like to take a look at.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 60-77

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: White Sox (RHP Hector Noesi, 8-9, 4.79 ERA) at Twins (LHP Tommy Milone, 6-4, 4.21 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Aaron Hicks was recalled by the Twins from Triple-A Rochester. Hicks has 126 at-bats for Minnesota this season and batted .198 with one home run and nine RBIs. “He’ll play anywhere,” manager Ron Gardenhire said. “We’ll put him in wherever we see fit. Left, right, center, whatever.”

--LHP Logan Darnell was added to the roster by the Twins from Triple-A Rochester. Darnell was 7-6 with a 3.60 ERA in 23 games, including 19 starts for the Red Wings.

--RHP Michael Tonkin was recalled by the Twins from Triple-A Rochester after already appearing in 15 games for Twins this season with a 5.84 ERA. Tonkin was 3-4 with a 2.80 ERA and had 10 saves for the Red Wings.

--C Josmil Pinto was recalled from Triple-A Rochester and will add some depth behind the plate. Pinto has already played in 43 games with the Twins this season. He batted .222 with seven homers and 16 RBIs. He also batted .279 in 60 games in Triple-A.

--C/OF Chris Herrmann will add some versatility to Minnesota’s bench after being recalled from Triple-A Rochester. He batted .304 with five home runs and 26 RBIs in 60 minor league games. Herrmann also batted .143 in 18 games with the Twins.

--RHP Lester Oliveros was recalled by the Twins from Triple-A Rochester to provide more pitching depth. He’s 4-3 with a 1.67 ERA in 49 games for the Red Wings. He also struck out 87 and walked 27. “His velocity is back where he’s throwing mid-90s,” Twins manager Ron Gardenhire said. “He’s earned it.”

--RHP A.J. Achter was recalled by the Twins after a successful run at Triple-A Rochester. He was 7-6 in 23 games, including 13 starts. Achter also struck out 88 and walked 43 with a 3.42 ERA.

--INF Doug Bernier was recalled by the Twins from Triple-A Rochester and will provide depth for the infield. Bernier batted .280 with six homers and 54 RBIs in 123 minor league games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “To come back and get this win will make for a better plane ride, that’s for sure. I’ve had some experience with the (DH). It was good to get a couple of days out of the field.” -- DH Joe Mauer, who had four RBIs and hit a go-ahead two-run double in the eighth inning as the Twins rallied past the Orioles Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Mike Pelfrey (strained left groin, right elbow surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 19. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Rochester on May 16. He returned from Rochester on May 28 after experiencing elbow soreness. He underwent surgery June 10 to clean up scar tissue in his right elbow that was causing pressure on his ulnar nerve. He began a throwing program in late July, but he will not return to action this season.

ROTATION:

RHP Phil Hughes

RHP Kyle Gibson

RHP Ricky Nolasco

RHP Trevor May

LHP Tommy Milone

RHP A.J. Achter

LHP Logan Darnell

BULLPEN:

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

LHP Caleb Thielbar

RHP Anthony Swarzak

LHP Brian Duensing

RHP Casey Fien

RHP Jared Burton

RHP Ryan Pressly

LHP Aaron Thompson

RHP Lester Oliveros

RHP Michael Tonkin

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Eric Fryer

Josmil Pinto

INFIELDERS:

1B Joe Mauer

2B Brian Dozier

SS Eduardo Nunez

3B Trevor Plouffe

DH Kennys Vargas

INF Eduardo Escobar

INF Doug Bernier

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jordan Schafer

CF Danny Santana

RF Oswaldo Arcia

OF/INF Chris Parmelee

OF Aaron Hicks

C/OF Chris Herrmann