Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- Aaron Hicks is in the midst of an eventful season.

After winning the Minnesota Twins’ center field job out of spring training for the second season in a row, Hicks struggled mightily at the plate for the second year in a row. Things got so bad that Hicks, a switch hitter his whole life, gave up hitting from the left side of the plate midseason, a decision he made to the consternation of some.

“For me, I just wanted to help the team out so much that the decision to go right-handed seemed pretty clear because I wanted to get a lot of hits and I wanted to help this team win a lot of ballgames,” said Hicks, who was recalled from Triple-A Rochester on Tuesday. “That was the side that was the most comfortable at the time, was right-handed, so why not, you know?”

After Hicks hit .198 through 48 games, the Twins sent him down to Double-A New Britain in hopes the once top prospect could find some confidence in the minors.

A conversation with Twins legend Rod Carew may have turned around Hicks’ career. Carew, one of the best pure hitters in major league history, gave the young outfielder some sage advice.

“He said it was a plus to be a switch hitter and hit on both sides of the plate,” Hicks said, “so that’s when I made the decision to go back, and from then on it’s been good. I’ve been making a lot of contact and definitely got a lot of help from the Double-A hitting coach (Chad Allen, a former Twin) and a lot with (Triple-A hitting coach Tim Doherty).”

In 67 minor league games, Hicks hit a combined .291 with five homers and 29 RBIs, his most sustained offensive success since 2012, when he hit .286 in a full season with New Britain as a 22-year old.

“The moment I went back to switch-hitting, really, things just started clicking,” Hicks said. “When you’re not thinking about the swing from one side, you just go back and try to continue to do it, you just stop thinking altogether and you’re up there trying to battle and trying to help your team win. Then it started clicking, and then I just went along with that.”

Hicks also said he worked on shortening his swing while in the minors. Combined with some extra confidence, Hicks said he hopes the third time is the charm in the big leagues.

“I was still having fun last year even though I was doing bad,” said Hicks, who appeared as sub Tuesday in the Twins’ 6-3, 10-inning loss to the Chicago White Sox. “When you’re playing this game, you’ve gotta have fun, even though it’s your job. It all comes down to knowing yourself as a player and knowing what you can do and what you can’t do.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 60-78

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: White Sox (LHP John Danks, 9-9, 4.88 ERA) at Twins (RHP Trevor May, 0-4, 10.42 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Logan Darnell was one of eight September call-ups from Triple-A Rochester on Tuesday. Darnell appeared in three games (two starts) with the Twins earlier this season, compiling an 0-1 record with an 8.25 ERA. Darnell was much better for Rochester, going 7-6 with a 3.80 ERA in 23 appearances (19 starts). Darnell is expected to provide Minnesota with another long-relief option.

--RHP Michael Tonkin was one of eight September call-ups from Triple-A Rochester on Tuesday. Tonkin has a 5.84 ERA in 15 appearances with Minnesota this season and will provide bullpen depth.

--RHP A.J. Achter was one of eight September call-ups from Triple-A Rochester on Tuesday. A 46th-round selection by the Twins out of Michigan State in the 2010 draft, Achter was 4-4 with a 2.38 ERA in 40 appearances, all out of the bullpen, for Rochester this season. He has never pitched in the major leagues.

--RHP Lester Oliveros was one of eight September call-ups from Triple-A Rochester on Tuesday. He missed nearly all of 2013 after having Tommy John surgery in August 2012, pitching only 6 1/3 innings for the Twins’ rookie-level Gulf Coast League team while on a rehab assignment. Oliveros had a stellar rebound campaign this season in the minors, however, going 3-1 with a 0.89 ERA in 26 games with Double-A New Britain and 1-2 with a 2.29 ERA in Rochester. He struggled in his 2014 debut in the majors, allowing two homers and three earned runs in one-third of an inning Tuesday to take the loss against the White Sox.

--C Josmil Pinto was one of eight September call-ups from Triple-A Rochester on Tuesday. Pinto played in 43 games with the Twins earlier this season, hitting seven homers and driving in 16. Pinto is expected to see some action behind the plate and at designated hitter in September.

--OF Aaron Hicks was one of eight September call-ups from Triple-A Rochester on Tuesday. Hicks struggled in stints with the Twins both last season and this season, hitting only .194 in 407 career at-bats. He hit .278 in 24 games with Rochester, with a homer and eight RBIs. Before that, he hit .297 with four homers in 43 games with New Britain. A center fielder by trade, Hicks played both left and right fielder while in the minors this year. He will see time at all three spots in September.

--INF Doug Bernier was one of eight September call-ups from Triple-A Rochester on Tuesday. Bernier was named the team MVP for Rochester last month, and he will provide the Twins with a useful veteran capable of playing every position in the infield. Bernier played in 33 games with the Twins last season, and he hit .226. It was his first action in the majors since a four-at-bat stint with the Rockies in 2008. He hit .280 with Rochester this season, hitting six homers and driving in 54 runs while playing first base, second base, shortstop, third base, left field and right field.

--C/1B Chris Herrmann was one of eight September call-ups from Triple-A Rochester on Tuesday. Herrmann provides the Twins with depth behind the plate, and he also can play both corner outfield positions. He hit .143 in 42 at-bats with the Twins earlier this season, but he batted .304 in 60 games with Rochester.

--SS Nick Gordon, the Twins’ first round pick in this year’s draft, is out for the season after fracturing his left index finger Sept. 1. Gordon will be in a splint until mid-September and will go to Florida for instructional league work, though he is unlikely to play in games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s got a great fastball, but there are different levels up here. You can get away with that down there, but you better be able to spin the ball. He didn’t spin the ball here very good tonight.” -- Manager Ron Gardenhire, on RHP Lester Oliveros, who took the loss Tuesday in his major league season debut. Oliveros gave up two homers in the 10th inning of Minnesota’s 6-3 defeat against the Chicago White Sox.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Mike Pelfrey (strained left groin, right elbow surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 19. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Rochester on May 16. He returned from Rochester on May 28 after experiencing elbow soreness. He underwent surgery June 10 to clean up scar tissue in his right elbow that was causing pressure on his ulnar nerve. He began a throwing program in late July, but he will not return to action this season.

ROTATION:

RHP Phil Hughes

RHP Kyle Gibson

RHP Ricky Nolasco

RHP Trevor May

LHP Tommy Milone

BULLPEN:

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

LHP Caleb Thielbar

RHP Anthony Swarzak

LHP Brian Duensing

RHP Casey Fien

RHP Jared Burton

RHP Ryan Pressly

LHP Aaron Thompson

RHP Lester Oliveros

RHP Michael Tonkin

RHP A.J. Achter

LHP Logan Darnell

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Eric Fryer

Josmil Pinto

INFIELDERS:

1B Joe Mauer

2B Brian Dozier

SS Eduardo Nunez

3B Trevor Plouffe

DH Kennys Vargas

INF Eduardo Escobar

INF Doug Bernier

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jordan Schafer

CF Danny Santana

RF Oswaldo Arcia

OF/INF Chris Parmelee

OF/C Chris Herrmann

OF Aaron Hicks