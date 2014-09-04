Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- With 33 saves in 38 opportunities this season, Minnesota Twins All-Star closer Glen Perkins is obviously most familiar entering the game with a small lead. But he said his approach doesn’t change much in those rare occasions when he’s called on to preserve a tie.

“Anytime I go out there, I try not to give up runs. Whether we have a one-run lead or a tie game or a three-run lead, it really feels the same,” said Perkins, who pitched a scoreless ninth inning in the Twins 6-3 extra-innings loss to Chicago on Tuesday.

It was just the fifth time this season he’s entered a game with the score knotted.

“I‘m just trying to get three outs as quick as I can and not give up any damage. The harder ones are when we’re up a lot or down a lot. You have more leeway. But in a one-run game you have no leeway. A tie game is really no different.”

The practice of bringing in your closer without a lead used to be rare, Twins skipper Ron Gardenhire said. But now it’s a common league-wide practice in home games. Although he admitted that preserving a tie doesn’t get the blood pumping like trying to nail down a win.

“Ultimately in those ninth innings the numbers aren’t the same as the stress of being in a save situation,” Gardenhire said. “But when you’re at home in a tie ballgame, you’re going to put your best pitcher in so you have a chance in the bottom of the ninth to win in and if you go from there you ad lib. That’s the way most teams do it. I don’t know who started it, I just know I took over as a manager and did it.”

Still, Perkins admitted that it’s odd walking off the mound after a scoreless ninth inning at home, and knowing there’s still baseball to be played.

“The only thing that’s different is the game’s not over, but you don’t really think about that until you go out and record three outs,” he said.

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 61-78

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Angels (LHP Hector Santiago, 4-7, 3.28 ERA) at Twins (RHP Kyle Gibson, 11-10, 4.23 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Trevor May’s first big league win came due to a dramatic reversal of his walks vs. strikeouts total. In his last three starts he has 18 strikeouts and just two walks. That’s in sharp contrast to his first three starts, in which he struck out 3 and walked 13.

--3B Eduardo Nunez tied a career best with four hits Wednesday, with two singles, a double and a triple. His last four-hit game was on July 1, 2011, vs. the Mets when he played for the Yankees.

--C Josmil Pinto recorded just the second career multi extra-base hit game of his career with doubles in his first two at-bats on Wednesday. It was his first since 2013.

--SS Danny Santana led off the game with a single, giving him 11 consecutive home games in which he reached base. That’s the third-longest streak by a Twin this season, behind C Kurt Suzuki (13 games) and 2B Brian Dozier (12).

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s one of those clutch hitters against us, and when their team was playing really, really well you hated to see that guy come up. Not just because of a hit, but I‘m talking a big hit. I‘m talking home runs and that type of thing. He’s always been a constant over there and always seemed to come up in those big situations against us.” --Twins manager Ron Gardenhire on retiring White Sox INF Paul Konerko, who was honored on the field before the game.

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Mike Pelfrey (strained left groin, right elbow surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 19. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Rochester on May 16. He returned from Rochester on May 28 after experiencing elbow soreness. He underwent surgery June 10 to clean up scar tissue in his right elbow that was causing pressure on his ulnar nerve. He began a throwing program in late July, but he will not return to action this season.

ROTATION:

RHP Phil Hughes

RHP Kyle Gibson

RHP Ricky Nolasco

RHP Trevor May

LHP Tommy Milone

BULLPEN:

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

LHP Caleb Thielbar

RHP Anthony Swarzak

LHP Brian Duensing

RHP Casey Fien

RHP Jared Burton

RHP Ryan Pressly

LHP Aaron Thompson

RHP Lester Oliveros

RHP Michael Tonkin

RHP A.J. Achter

LHP Logan Darnell

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Eric Fryer

Josmil Pinto

INFIELDERS:

1B Joe Mauer

2B Brian Dozier

SS Eduardo Nunez

3B Trevor Plouffe

DH Kennys Vargas

INF Eduardo Escobar

INF Doug Bernier

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jordan Schafer

CF Danny Santana

RF Oswaldo Arcia

OF/INF Chris Parmelee

OF/C Chris Herrmann

OF Aaron Hicks