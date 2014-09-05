Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Twins are on their way to yet another 90-loss campaign, but the end of this season brings with it much more hope than the ones before it.

It was an injury-plagued season for some of Minnesota’s top prospects, including third baseman Miguel Sano, outfielder Byron Buxton, right-hander Kohl Stewart and shortstop Nick Gordon. On the major league roster, first baseman Joe Mauer, right-hander Ricky Nolasco and right fielder Oswaldo Arcia missed significant time as well.

However, spirits are high in Minnesota because of the emergence of two rookies, center fielder Danny Santana and designated hitter Kennys Vargas.

Vargas’ story is well-known after a month in the big leagues. He is off to a great start, hitting .314 with a .336 on-base percentage, a .500 slugging percentage, six homers and 31 RBIs through 140 at-bats.

In fact, Vargas’ big month overshadowed the season of Santana, who if not for Chicago White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu likely would be one of the favorites for the American League Rookie of the Year award.

Santana had two more hits Thursday against the Angels, and he is hitting .317 with a .353 on-base percentage, a .474 slugging percentage, seven homers, 37 RBIs and 13 steals in 331 at-bats.

Many cautioned those excited about Santana’s first month that major league pitching would change their approach to him and his numbers would soon come down.

Indeed, Santana is no longer hitting .375 as he was June 1. However, he is anchoring the top of the lineup and appears to have the ability to do so for the next decade.

“He studies the game pretty good. He looks at video, he’s paying attention,” Twins skipper Ron Gardenhire said. “(He is) studying the game and knowing what they’re trying to do to (him) a little bit. I think you’ve seen Santana with his swing, there’s not a whole lot of movement to it. There’s not a lot of timing mechanisms, he just kind of flat-foots things, and he has a great set of hands. He sees the ball out of the hand really quick.”

Santana also has 32 extra-base hits.

“The ball jumps off his bat,” Gardenhire said. “He backspins balls really well. They take off from the bat, and you’re like ‘Wow, a lot more pop than we thought he had,’ but I don’t think any of us expected this to happen.”

Santana entered the season as one of the organization’s better prospects, and perhaps the top one among infielders. Gardenhire said he was a longtime fan of Santana, but even he is surprised this kind of early, and more important, consistent production the center fielder is providing.

“We always thought he was on his way and doing well ... but I don’t know if any of us expected this to happen,” Gardenhire said. “Sometimes people at this level perform better. Right now, he’s definitely one of those guys.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 61-79

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Angels (RHP Matt Shoemaker, 14-4, 3.14 ERA) at Twins (RHP Ricky Nolasco, 5-10, 5.96 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Tommy Milone, whose next scheduled start was to be Sunday, will be skipped in the rotation because of “dead arm” symptoms. Milone, acquired from the Oakland A’s on July 31, is 0-1 with a 7.84 ERA in five starts with Minnesota. He was 6-3 with a 3.55 ERA for the Athletics in 16 starts this season before the trade.

--RHP Kyle Gibson lasted seven innings Thursday in his longest outing since he went 7 2/3 innings Aug. 13 against Houston. The four runs he allowed against the Angels were the fewest he gave up in a home start since he pitched seven scoreless innings June 7, a span of four starts at Target Field.

--CF Danny Santana, who went 2-for-5, has reached base in 12 consecutive home games. Over that span, Santana is hitting .375 with eight extra-base hits, seven RBIs and 11 runs.

--DH Kennys Vargas went 1-for-4, extending his hitting streak to seven games, tying a career high. He has hit safely in his past eight home games, knocking in 12 RBIs in those eight contests.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Some good things happened, but bottom line is, we lose.” -- Twins manager Ron Gardenhire, on his team’s 5-4 defeat against the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Tommy Milone (“dead-arm” symptoms) will miss his scheduled Sept. 7 start.

--RHP Mike Pelfrey (strained left groin, right elbow surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 19. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Rochester on May 16. He returned from Rochester on May 28 after experiencing elbow soreness. He underwent surgery June 10 to clean up scar tissue in his right elbow that was causing pressure on his ulnar nerve. He began a throwing program in late July, but he will not return to action this season.

ROTATION:

RHP Phil Hughes

RHP Kyle Gibson

RHP Ricky Nolasco

RHP Trevor May

LHP Tommy Milone

BULLPEN:

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

LHP Caleb Thielbar

RHP Anthony Swarzak

LHP Brian Duensing

RHP Casey Fien

RHP Jared Burton

RHP Ryan Pressly

LHP Aaron Thompson

RHP Lester Oliveros

RHP Michael Tonkin

RHP A.J. Achter

LHP Logan Darnell

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Eric Fryer

Josmil Pinto

INFIELDERS:

1B Joe Mauer

2B Brian Dozier

SS Eduardo Nunez

3B Trevor Plouffe

DH Kennys Vargas

INF Eduardo Escobar

INF Doug Bernier

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jordan Schafer

CF Danny Santana

RF Oswaldo Arcia

OF/INF Chris Parmelee

OF/C Chris Herrmann

OF Aaron Hicks