Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- One of the things the Twins are eager to see more of as the 2014 season draws to a close is how much catcher Josmil Pinto has grown defensively since a demotion to Triple-A Rochester back in June.

Pinto possesses a big-league bat. He hit four homers and knocked in 12 while batting .342 over his first 76 at-bats in the majors during a September call-up last season.

This year, he came north with the Twins and saw plenty of action in the early going both behind the plate and at designated hitter. He only hit .222 in 135 at-bats before his demotion, but still showed power potential with seven homers and 16 RBIs. He finished the month of April hitting .246, but with an on-base percentage of .410. Five of his homers also came in the opening month.

“I want his bat in there,” said Twins manager Ron Gardenhire. “We need to mix him in there with him and (Kurt) Suzuki and Suzuki is going to catch (Saturday starter Phil) Hughes, that’s a lock. It made sense to do it tonight and see how he does with (Ricky) Nolasco. We’ll find out.”

The Twins are confident Pinto’s bat is one that can help anchor a lineup. But with first base and designated hitter occupied for the foreseeable future by Joe Mauer and Kennys Vargas, Minnesota needs Pinto to refine his defense behind the plate in order to get him in the lineup more.

In 21 games last season, Pinto caught in 19 of them and DH’d in two. In 38 starts this season, that number has been an even split.

Pinto’s numbers at the plate tumbled in May because of inconsistent playing time. He received inconsistent playing time because he could not be relied upon defensively, as teams tested his arm often -- and usually won.

An extended stint in Rochester began on June 11 and allowed the 25-year old Venezuelan to work on his defensive game. So far, Gardenhire said the results are encouraging.

“I thought his hands were soft, I thought he framed them really nice,” Gardenhire said of Pinto’s start earlier this week. “He has to continue that process. He’s going to see a variety of pitches tonight, that’s for sure.”

Testing Pinto with veteran right-hander Ricky Nolasco on the mound was important to Gardenhire Friday.

“(Nolasco) spins it. He’s going to have to remain focused back there,” Pinto said. “This is a challenge for him, Ricky bounces a lot of balls. This is the kind of thing you want to see.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 61-80

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Angels (RHP Cory Rasmus, 3-1, 2.48 ERA) at Twins (RHP Phil Hughes, 15-9, 3.54 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RF Oswaldo Arcia hit a solo home run in the bottom of the second inning Friday, his 15th of the season. The 15 homers established a new career high for Arcia, who hit 14 as a rookie last season.

--SS Danny Santana went 3-for-6, including a leadoff single Friday, extending his home hitting streak to 13 games. The streak tied Kurt Suzuki for the longest streak by a Twin at Target Field this season. Santana has multiple hits in each of the last four games.

--DH Kennys Vargas went 1-for-4 and has hit safely in eight straight games, establishing a new career high. He also had a sacrifice fly in the first inning, his 32nd RBI of the season. He has 32 RBIs in 34 career games and has reached base safely in 31 of those 34 games.

--OF Jordan Schafer bruised his ribs crashing into the wall making a catch in the ninth inning Friday. Schafer went on deck after the catch but was unable to swing a bat. Twins manager Ron Gardenhire also classified him as day-to-day.

--LHP Glen Perkins is day-to-day with what manager Ron Gardenhire classified as a neck injury. No further details were given, but he was unavailable Friday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We had a few big hits as the game went along. We got the lead, gave it back. Unfortunately, we couldn’t get another one and they did.” --Twins manager Ron Gardenhire on the four different comebacks his team made Friday against the Angels in a 7-6 loss.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Jordan Schafer (bruised ribs) was injured crashing into the wall making a catch in the ninth inning Sept. 5. Schafer went on deck after the catch but was unable to swing a bat. He is considered day-to-day.

--LHP Glen Perkins (neck) is day-to-day with what manager Ron Gardenhire classified as a neck injury on Sept. 5. No further details were given on the injury.

--LHP Tommy Milone (“dead-arm” symptoms) will miss his scheduled Sept. 7 start.

--RHP Mike Pelfrey (strained left groin, right elbow surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 19. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Rochester on May 16. He returned from Rochester on May 28 after experiencing elbow soreness. He underwent surgery June 10 to clean up scar tissue in his right elbow that was causing pressure on his ulnar nerve. He began a throwing program in late July, but he will not return to action this season.

ROTATION:

RHP Phil Hughes

RHP Kyle Gibson

RHP Ricky Nolasco

RHP Trevor May

LHP Tommy Milone

BULLPEN:

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

LHP Caleb Thielbar

RHP Anthony Swarzak

LHP Brian Duensing

RHP Casey Fien

RHP Jared Burton

RHP Ryan Pressly

LHP Aaron Thompson

RHP Lester Oliveros

RHP Michael Tonkin

RHP A.J. Achter

LHP Logan Darnell

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Eric Fryer

Josmil Pinto

INFIELDERS:

1B Joe Mauer

2B Brian Dozier

SS Eduardo Nunez

3B Trevor Plouffe

DH Kennys Vargas

INF Eduardo Escobar

INF Doug Bernier

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jordan Schafer

CF Danny Santana

RF Oswaldo Arcia

OF/INF Chris Parmelee

OF/C Chris Herrmann

OF Aaron Hicks