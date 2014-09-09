Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- Target Field is considered one of the finest ballparks in all of baseball, but it’s not perfect.

The Twins found that out early in the season when two of the center fielders ran full speed into the wall -- in almost the exact same spot in center -- and both got concussions.

With a focus on concussions in all sports taking center stage in recent years, the Twins decided they needed to do more to protect their own players, as well as those from other clubs, by making the walls at Target Field safer.

With that in mind, the team installed new padding along the walls in the outfield, extending from the padding along the third-base line about 75 feet short of the fence, throughout the entire outfield, and down another 75 feet of the wall along the first-base side. This offseason, the team plans to incorporate the new material on the wall around the entire playing surface.

“Our groundskeeper, Larry DiVito had been researching what’s out there and trying to find out what a better solution might be,” said Twins Senior Vice President of Operations Matt Hoy.

The Twins began researching a new material in spring training. The original wall was a three-quarter inch of plywood, covered by four inches of padding and a vinyl cover. Now, the padding is eight inches thick and is made from a new-age foam by a European company called Trocellen, which specializes in polyolefin foams used in automobiles, contraction and even footwear.

On the front of the foam is a thin membrane designed to better distribute the force of a player running full speed into the wall.

“If you hit the old stuff real hard, you’d go right into the (plywood),” Hoy said. “The way Larry showed it to me, he put the old stuff on the ground and a sample of this new stuff. He literally dropped his knee on it, and right away on the old stuff, you go right to the floor. With this new stuff, it just disperses. He dropped on it a couple of times and never made it to the floor. Right there, I was convinced.”

DiVito originally pitched the new materials late in the spring, but it wasn’t until Sam Fuld and Aaron Hicks were injured running into the old wall that the decision was made to make the change. Between the end of April and the middle of August, the material was being fabricated and fit for Target Field. Covermaster, a company based in Ontario, Canada, was the contractor and installed the new walls a little over a week ago.

“Right away after the second concussion, we had another conversation with (Twins owner) Jim (Pohlad) and he said ‘Go ahead and do it right away,'” Hoy said. “It might be a little more firm, so balls might bounce off it faster, but when you hit it, you’re never going to get to that backing. In theory, you’re going to avoid serious injury.”

Hoy said he believes the new material on the walls at Target Field is the first of its kind in a major league ballpark.

“It’s a thicker pad, but it’s the same concept,” Hoy said.

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 61-82

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Twins (RHP Trevor May, 1-4, 9.38 ERA) at Indians (RHP Trevor Bauer, 5-7, 4.10 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Glen Perkins remains day-to-day with a sore neck. MRI results Saturday revealed no structural damage or pinched nerves.

--OF Jordan Schafer was not in the lineup but was available off the bench with bruised ribs. He was injured in the game Friday after making a leaping catch against the left-field wall.

--OF/SS Danny Santana did not play after straining his back making a throw from center field in the game Saturday. Twins skipper Ron Gardenhire said he did not think the injury was serious and classified the rookie as day-to-day.

--1B Kennys Vargas went 1-for-4 with a solo home run, his seventh of the season. It was the third home run for Vargas in his last six games. He also has nine RBIs in his last seven games and has hit safely in 30 of his 36 career games.

--CF Aaron Hicks went 1-for-4 with an RBI double. It was his third straight game with two RBIs. Since being recalled from Triple-A Rochester on Sept. 2, Hicks is hitting .350 with six RBIs. He was hitting .198 this season at the time of his recall.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “They kept swinging and the ball kept flying. It was just one of those days. We’re trying to get through a ball game with those young kids out there and see what they can do. A rough day.” -- Twins manager Ron Gardenhire, following Minnesota’s 14-4 loss Sunday to the Angels.

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF/SS Danny Santana (strained back) was hurt Sept. 6, and he did not play Sept. 7. He is day-to-day.

--OF Jordan Schafer (bruised ribs) was injured Sept. 5. He did not play Sept. 6-7. He is day-to-day.

--LHP Glen Perkins (sore neck) didn’t pitch Sept. 5-7. MRI results Sept. 6 revealed no structural damage or pinched nerves, and Perkins is day-to-day.

--LHP Tommy Milone (“dead-arm” symptoms) missed his scheduled Sept. 7 start.

--RHP Mike Pelfrey (strained left groin, right elbow surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 19. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Rochester on May 16. He returned from Rochester on May 28 after experiencing elbow soreness. He underwent surgery June 10 to clean up scar tissue in his right elbow that was causing pressure on his ulnar nerve. He began a throwing program in late July, but he will not return to action this season.

ROTATION:

RHP Phil Hughes

RHP Kyle Gibson

RHP Ricky Nolasco

RHP Trevor May

LHP Tommy Milone

BULLPEN:

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

LHP Caleb Thielbar

RHP Anthony Swarzak

LHP Brian Duensing

RHP Casey Fien

RHP Jared Burton

RHP Ryan Pressly

LHP Aaron Thompson

RHP Lester Oliveros

RHP Michael Tonkin

RHP A.J. Achter

LHP Logan Darnell

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Eric Fryer

Josmil Pinto

INFIELDERS:

1B Joe Mauer

2B Brian Dozier

SS Eduardo Nunez

3B Trevor Plouffe

DH Kennys Vargas

INF Eduardo Escobar

INF Doug Bernier

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jordan Schafer

CF Danny Santana

RF Oswaldo Arcia

OF/INF Chris Parmelee

OF/C Chris Herrmann

OF Aaron Hicks