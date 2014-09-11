Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH
CLEVELAND -- The Minnesota Twins came to Cleveland dragging a four-game losing streak, but perhaps invigorated by potentially hurting the playoff hopes of a Central Division rival. That’s exactly what the Twins did in the first game of their three-game series in Cleveland, beating the Indians 4-3 Tuesday night.
“We’re trying to do our job, not play a spoiler role. We owe it to the rest of the league to play Grade-A baseball against these teams that are in a pennant race,” said Twins manager Ron Gardenhire, whose team halted its four-game losing streak with the win.
It was an odd game in that the Twins were held scoreless on one hit in eight of the nine innings, but they did enough damage in the one inning in which they did score to win the game. The Twins scored four runs on four hits in the fourth inning, and were shutout on one hit in the other eight.
But the Twins’ pitchers were able to make those four runs stand up. Starter Trevor May and four relievers made big pitches when they had to. Twins relievers held Cleveland to 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position.
“This team (Cleveland) is kind of relentless, so I think we did a pretty good job against them,” said left-hander Brian Duensing, one of those four relievers. “Our bullpen was really good. It was fun coming off the field after shutting them down.”
MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES
STREAK: Won one
NEXT: Doubleheader -- Twins (RHP Ricky Nolasco, 5-10, 5.87 ERA) at Indians (RHP Corey Kluber, 14-9, 2.47 ERA); Twins (RHP Kyle Gibson, 11-10, 4.27 ERA) at Indians (LHP T.J. House, 2-3, 3.71 ERA)
--1B Joe Mauer has a .341 career average vs. the Indians. He has hit safely in 10 consecutive games at Progressive Field, batting .359 in those games (14-for-39). This season, Mauer is 7-for-16 (.438) at Progressive Field.
--RHP Kyle Gibson, who will start the first game of Thursday’s doubleheader, is 1-0 with a 3.12 ERA in three starts against the Indians this season. In four career starts vs. the Indians, Gibson is 1-0 with a 3.57 ERA. Overall this season, he is 11-10, and in his 11 wins, he has a 1.07 ERA.
--RHP Ricky Nolasco will start the second game of the doubleheader Thursday against Cleveland. In his past six starts, dating back to July 6, Nolasco is 0-4 with a 7.11 ERA, and opposing batters hit .341 against him in those outings.
--OF Oswaldo Arcia had the biggest hit of the game in the Twins’ 4-3 win over the Indians Tuesday night. Arcia’s two-run home run off RHP Trevor Bauer capped a four-run fourth inning for the Twins, who were held scoreless in the other eight innings. In his career vs. Bauer Arcia is 3-for-8, and all three hits are home runs.
--RHP Trevor May (2-4) picked up a win in his sixth major league start, pitching five innings in a 4-3 victory over Cleveland. May allowed two runs on five hits, with three strikeouts and four walks. “It’s all about keeping your team in the game and giving the guys a chance to win. I really struggled at times, but I kept fighting,” said May.
--2B Brian Dozier was 0-for-3 and did not score a run in the Twins’ 4-3 win over the Indians Tuesday night. Nevertheless, Dozier has scored 99 runs, the most by a Twins player since Michael Cuddyer scored 102 runs in 2006.
--RHP Jared Burton was almost as economical as a pitcher can be in picking up his second save Tuesday night in a 4-3 win over Cleveland. Burton pitched the ninth inning and retired the side on six pitches.
MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT
--OF/SS Danny Santana (strained back) was hurt Sept. 6, and he did not play Sept. 7-9. He is day-to-day.
--OF Jordan Schafer (bruised ribs) was injured Sept. 5. He did not play Sept. 6-7, but he returned to action Sept. 9.
--LHP Glen Perkins (sore neck) didn’t pitch Sept. 5-9. MRI results Sept. 6 revealed no structural damage or pinched nerves, and Perkins is day-to-day.
--LHP Tommy Milone (“dead-arm” symptoms) missed his scheduled Sept. 7 start.
--RHP Mike Pelfrey (strained left groin, right elbow surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 19. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Rochester on May 16. He returned from Rochester on May 28 after experiencing elbow soreness. He underwent surgery June 10 to clean up scar tissue in his right elbow that was causing pressure on his ulnar nerve. He began a throwing program in late July, but he will not return to action this season.
RHP Phil Hughes
RHP Kyle Gibson
RHP Ricky Nolasco
RHP Trevor May
LHP Tommy Milone
LHP Glen Perkins (closer)
LHP Caleb Thielbar
RHP Anthony Swarzak
LHP Brian Duensing
RHP Casey Fien
RHP Jared Burton
RHP Ryan Pressly
LHP Aaron Thompson
RHP Lester Oliveros
RHP Michael Tonkin
RHP A.J. Achter
LHP Logan Darnell
Kurt Suzuki
Eric Fryer
Josmil Pinto
1B Joe Mauer
2B Brian Dozier
SS Eduardo Nunez
3B Trevor Plouffe
DH Kennys Vargas
INF Eduardo Escobar
INF Doug Bernier
LF Jordan Schafer
CF Danny Santana
RF Oswaldo Arcia
OF/INF Chris Parmelee
OF/C Chris Herrmann
OF Aaron Hicks