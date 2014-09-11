Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- The Minnesota Twins came to Cleveland dragging a four-game losing streak, but perhaps invigorated by potentially hurting the playoff hopes of a Central Division rival. That’s exactly what the Twins did in the first game of their three-game series in Cleveland, beating the Indians 4-3 Tuesday night.

“We’re trying to do our job, not play a spoiler role. We owe it to the rest of the league to play Grade-A baseball against these teams that are in a pennant race,” said Twins manager Ron Gardenhire, whose team halted its four-game losing streak with the win.

It was an odd game in that the Twins were held scoreless on one hit in eight of the nine innings, but they did enough damage in the one inning in which they did score to win the game. The Twins scored four runs on four hits in the fourth inning, and were shutout on one hit in the other eight.

But the Twins’ pitchers were able to make those four runs stand up. Starter Trevor May and four relievers made big pitches when they had to. Twins relievers held Cleveland to 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position.

“This team (Cleveland) is kind of relentless, so I think we did a pretty good job against them,” said left-hander Brian Duensing, one of those four relievers. “Our bullpen was really good. It was fun coming off the field after shutting them down.”

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 62-82

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Doubleheader -- Twins (RHP Ricky Nolasco, 5-10, 5.87 ERA) at Indians (RHP Corey Kluber, 14-9, 2.47 ERA); Twins (RHP Kyle Gibson, 11-10, 4.27 ERA) at Indians (LHP T.J. House, 2-3, 3.71 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Joe Mauer has a .341 career average vs. the Indians. He has hit safely in 10 consecutive games at Progressive Field, batting .359 in those games (14-for-39). This season, Mauer is 7-for-16 (.438) at Progressive Field.

--RHP Kyle Gibson, who will start the first game of Thursday’s doubleheader, is 1-0 with a 3.12 ERA in three starts against the Indians this season. In four career starts vs. the Indians, Gibson is 1-0 with a 3.57 ERA. Overall this season, he is 11-10, and in his 11 wins, he has a 1.07 ERA.

--RHP Ricky Nolasco will start the second game of the doubleheader Thursday against Cleveland. In his past six starts, dating back to July 6, Nolasco is 0-4 with a 7.11 ERA, and opposing batters hit .341 against him in those outings.

--OF Oswaldo Arcia had the biggest hit of the game in the Twins’ 4-3 win over the Indians Tuesday night. Arcia’s two-run home run off RHP Trevor Bauer capped a four-run fourth inning for the Twins, who were held scoreless in the other eight innings. In his career vs. Bauer Arcia is 3-for-8, and all three hits are home runs.

--RHP Trevor May (2-4) picked up a win in his sixth major league start, pitching five innings in a 4-3 victory over Cleveland. May allowed two runs on five hits, with three strikeouts and four walks. “It’s all about keeping your team in the game and giving the guys a chance to win. I really struggled at times, but I kept fighting,” said May.

--2B Brian Dozier was 0-for-3 and did not score a run in the Twins’ 4-3 win over the Indians Tuesday night. Nevertheless, Dozier has scored 99 runs, the most by a Twins player since Michael Cuddyer scored 102 runs in 2006.

--RHP Jared Burton was almost as economical as a pitcher can be in picking up his second save Tuesday night in a 4-3 win over Cleveland. Burton pitched the ninth inning and retired the side on six pitches.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’re trying to do our job, not play a spoiler role. We owe it to the rest of the league to play Grade-A baseball against these teams that are in a pennant race.” -- Twins manager Ron Gardenhire, following Minnesota’s 4-3 victory over Cleveland on Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF/SS Danny Santana (strained back) was hurt Sept. 6, and he did not play Sept. 7-9. He is day-to-day.

--OF Jordan Schafer (bruised ribs) was injured Sept. 5. He did not play Sept. 6-7, but he returned to action Sept. 9.

--LHP Glen Perkins (sore neck) didn’t pitch Sept. 5-9. MRI results Sept. 6 revealed no structural damage or pinched nerves, and Perkins is day-to-day.

--LHP Tommy Milone (“dead-arm” symptoms) missed his scheduled Sept. 7 start.

--RHP Mike Pelfrey (strained left groin, right elbow surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 19. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Rochester on May 16. He returned from Rochester on May 28 after experiencing elbow soreness. He underwent surgery June 10 to clean up scar tissue in his right elbow that was causing pressure on his ulnar nerve. He began a throwing program in late July, but he will not return to action this season.

ROTATION:

RHP Phil Hughes

RHP Kyle Gibson

RHP Ricky Nolasco

RHP Trevor May

LHP Tommy Milone

BULLPEN:

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

LHP Caleb Thielbar

RHP Anthony Swarzak

LHP Brian Duensing

RHP Casey Fien

RHP Jared Burton

RHP Ryan Pressly

LHP Aaron Thompson

RHP Lester Oliveros

RHP Michael Tonkin

RHP A.J. Achter

LHP Logan Darnell

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Eric Fryer

Josmil Pinto

INFIELDERS:

1B Joe Mauer

2B Brian Dozier

SS Eduardo Nunez

3B Trevor Plouffe

DH Kennys Vargas

INF Eduardo Escobar

INF Doug Bernier

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jordan Schafer

CF Danny Santana

RF Oswaldo Arcia

OF/INF Chris Parmelee

OF/C Chris Herrmann

OF Aaron Hicks