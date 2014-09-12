Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- Despite being in last place in the American League Central, the Minnesota Twins have been one of the better offensive teams in the league in the second half of the season. However, that was not evident Thursday as the Twins scored just two runs while getting swept in a doubleheader in Cleveland.

The Indians won the first game 8-2 and the nightcap 2-0. The Twins hit just .190 in the two games, and were held scoreless in 16 of the 18 innings of the doubleheader.

Making the offensive woes in the doubleheader even more unexpected is that coming into the game, the Twins were leading the major leagues with 202 runs scored since Aug. 1. They were averaging 5.5 runs per game in that span, and they were leading the majors in doubles and were second in batting average (.276) in that span.

But Thursday in Cleveland, the bats were silent.

“We couldn’t get anything going,” said Twins manager Ron Gardenhire.

The Twins had just one extra base hit in the doubleheader, a double by center fielder Danny Santana leading off the first inning of the first game.

After that, the Twins played 17 consecutive innings without an extra-base hit. However, the Twins did face two hot pitchers in the two games. Right-hander Corey Kluber, a Cy Young candidate, pitched into the ninth inning, giving up two runs in the first game. In the second game, rookie left-hander T.J. House, who is 2-0 with a 2.03 ERA in his last five starts, held the Twins scoreless on four hits over seven innings.

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 62-84

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Twins (RHP Phil Hughes, 15-9, 3.55 ERA) at White Sox (LHP Jose Quintana, 7-10, 3.38 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Kyle Gibson took the loss in the first game of the doubleheader Thursday, giving up seven runs in three innings. That was Gibson’s shortest outing since he pitched two innings and gave up seven runs to the Yankees on July 4.

--1B Joe Mauer has 306 career doubles. Mauer needs seven more to pass Kent Hrbek (312) for third place on the Twins all-time list. The top two spots on that list are held by Kirby Puckett (414) and Tony Oliva (329).

--RHP Ricky Nolasco (5-11) pitched well enough to win, but lost the second game of the doubleheader vs. Cleveland on Thursday. Nolasco pitched seven innings, allowing one run on six hits with five strikeouts and no walks. “My curve was good today and I did a good job filling up the zone. I thought I did pretty good,” Nolasco said.

--LHP Glen Perkins didn’t get a save opportunity in either game of the doubleheader Thursday. Perkins has 33 saves this season and has 87 career saves with the Twins. He needs one more to tie Al Worthington for sixth on the Twins’ all-time list.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Their kid pitched really well. He had a lot of nice stuff, made a lot of good pitches. We couldn’t get anything going.” -- Twins manager Ron Gardenhire after the Indians and T.J. House beat them Thursday.

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Glen Perkins (sore neck) didn’t pitch Sept. 5-10. MRI results Sept. 6 revealed no structural damage or pinched nerves, and Perkins is day-to-day.

--LHP Tommy Milone (“dead-arm” symptoms) missed his scheduled Sept. 7 start.

--RHP Mike Pelfrey (strained left groin, right elbow surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 19. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Rochester on May 16. He returned from Rochester on May 28 after experiencing elbow soreness. He underwent surgery June 10 to clean up scar tissue in his right elbow that was causing pressure on his ulnar nerve. He began a throwing program in late July, but he will not return to action this season.

ROTATION:

RHP Phil Hughes

RHP Kyle Gibson

RHP Ricky Nolasco

RHP Trevor May

LHP Tommy Milone

BULLPEN:

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

LHP Caleb Thielbar

RHP Anthony Swarzak

LHP Brian Duensing

RHP Casey Fien

RHP Jared Burton

RHP Ryan Pressly

LHP Aaron Thompson

RHP Lester Oliveros

RHP Michael Tonkin

RHP A.J. Achter

LHP Logan Darnell

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Eric Fryer

Josmil Pinto

INFIELDERS:

1B Joe Mauer

2B Brian Dozier

SS Eduardo Nunez

3B Trevor Plouffe

DH Kennys Vargas

INF Eduardo Escobar

INF Doug Bernier

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jordan Schafer

CF Danny Santana

RF Oswaldo Arcia

OF/INF Chris Parmelee

OF/C Chris Herrmann

OF Aaron Hicks