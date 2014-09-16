Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- With his play over the last couple of weeks, Twins right-hander Trevor May is making an intriguing case to be included in the 2015 rotation.

Now, Minnesota general manager Terry Ryan is hoping the young pitcher can continue to build on the best start of his career Sunday against the White Sox, when the rookie struck out 10 batters and walked none in a 6-4 win.

After a rocky start, May has now won three consecutive starts.

May knew he needed to make a concerted effort to issue fewer free passes. He walked seven in just two innings in his major league debut Aug. 9. He walked four more in his second start nine days later.

Luckily for May, there was help in the form of a veteran about eight stalls down from him in the clubhouse. Teammate Phil Hughes has walked three fewer batters than May this season in almost 160 more innings, developing into perhaps the best control pitcher in all of baseball this season.

“Trevor May is not too different than Phil Hughes,” Ryan said. “They have the same kind of body, same type of arm. Both right-handed, both can strike people out. If I were Trevor May, I’d be in Phil Hughes’ back pocket.”

May sought advice from Hughes on pounding the zone and found it from him, a 27-year old who has pitched in some big games of his own.

“I‘m trying to put himself in his position when he gets going, cruising a little bit,” May said. “He’s been doing a really good job of getting in kind of that mode in his last 8-10 starts here since I’ve been here.”

More than that, said Twins manager Ron Gardenhire, the skipper said he was happy May was willing to seek help.

“I like the idea that one of our kids would go up and ask the right questions,” Gardenhire said. “If you see a guy like Hughsie having success and you want to go pick his brain. (May) needed to go do that and he was able to get some good stuff from him.”

May had electric stuff in Triple-A for much of the season. It’s one of the reasons why many were surprised when he struggled so mightily out of the gate when he first arrived in Minnesota.

But for now, May looks like he’s finally calmed the nerves from his first few starts and said he hopes to build on his progress over the final couple weeks of the season.

“I know where (Hughes’) mind is at and what his approach is when he’s getting into that zone, because that’s how I was in Triple-A,” May said. “Just being aggressive and going after guys with your best pitch until they show you that you need to do something else, fastball, going after guys hard and we even kind of have similar action on our balls at times.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 63-87

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Tigers (RHP Rick Porcello, 15-11, 3.23 ERA) at Twins (RHP Ricky Nolasco, 5-11, 5.64 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Anthony Swarzak allowed six runs on 11 hits in 4 1/3 innings of work Monday, his second spot start of the season. In 30 career starts, Swarzak is now 7-17 with a 5.85 ERA.

--1B Joe Mauer went 2-for-3 with a pair of two-run singles. His four RBIs tied a season high and Mauer now has multiple hits in back-to-back games. He is hitting .375 against the Tigers this season in 24 at-bats. “Those guys have good stuff,” Mauer said. “(Max) Scherzer and (Phil) Coke coming out of the pen, he’s tough on lefties. I was just trying to stay short and have a good at-bat.”

--RF Oswaldo Arcia went 1-for-3 with a solo homer in the fifth inning, his 18th of the season. Since July 23 -- a span of 44 games -- Arcia has hit 13 home runs. He now has a hit in seven straight games.

--SS Danny Santana went 2-for-4 and extended his hitting streak at Target Field to 14 games. He is hitting .394 over that span with four doubles, three triples, a homer and seven RBIs. He also stole a base Monday, his 16th of the season, putting him second among all American League rookies in that category.

--LHP Tommy Milone remains sidelined with stiffness and inflammation in his neck following an MRI exam Sept. 15. His status for the rest of the season is uncertain.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s frustrating, I wanted the ball too. The outcome wasn’t what I wanted. I knew they were going to be aggressive. They know I‘m going to come in and attack. It backfired on me.” -- Twins RHP Casey Fien, on his approach in the ninth inning when he allowed back-to-back homers to Detroit in an 8-6 loss.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Tommy Milone (“dead-arm” symptoms, neck soreness) missed his scheduled Sept. 7 start. He then was scratched from his scheduled Sept. 15 start due to the neck issue. There is no timetable for his return.

--RHP Mike Pelfrey (strained left groin, right elbow surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 19. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Rochester on May 16. He returned from Rochester on May 28 after experiencing elbow soreness. He underwent surgery June 10 to clean up scar tissue in his right elbow that was causing pressure on his ulnar nerve. He began a throwing program in late July, but he will not return to action this season.

