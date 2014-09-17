Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- After two decades in New Britain, Conn., the Minnesota Twins may be ready to move their Double-A affiliate.

Twins general manager Terry Ryan announced Tuesday that Minnesota had severed ties with New Britain, their Double-A affiliate since 1995.

“We are out looking,” Ryan said. “There’s a few affiliates that are open, not a lot, but a few and we’re exploring some things.”

Ryan said it is possible the Twins could end up back in New Britain, their only option if they want to stay in the Eastern League. A number of factors will help the Twins decide on a new affiliate, including geography, climate, ownership, facilities and the quality of the playing surface.

One reason the Twins are believed to be looking around is the uncertainty of New Britain in their locale. Locked with the city in a dispute of their stadium, the Rock Cats could be on the move to Hartford in the near future.

Ryan didn’t say a potential move to Hartford would be good or bad, but said instead the team was simply doing its diligence in finding the best long-term home.

Other Double-A affiliates in the market for a major league club include the Tulsa Drillers in the Texas League and Chattanooga Lookouts and Mobile BayBears in the Southern League.

Ryan would not discuss which teams he had spoken to in regards to an affiliate agreement, but did confirm the Twins must have a pact in place by the end of the month. If not, Major League Baseball will assign them one.

“You don’t want that,” Ryan said.

It’s believed the Twins have a solid reputation around the minors in regards to their relationships with affiliates. They have already agreed to extensions with their Triple-A affiliate in Rochester, N.Y., as well as their Class-A affiliate in Fort Myers, Fla., in recent weeks.

Their Fort Myers club recently won the Florida State League championship. Many of the players on that team would likely be ready for a move to Double-A next season, meaning wherever the Twins decide, the team should be competitive.

“And that always helps,” Ryan said. “It certainly won’t hurt.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 64-87

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Tigers (LHP David Price, 14-11, 3.26 ERA) at Twins (RHP Kyle Gibson, 11-11, 4.58 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RF Oswaldo Arcia was not in the lineup after tweaking his lower back on a swing and miss during Monday’s game. Manager Ron Gardenhire said Arcia was day-to-day but was potentially available in a pinch-hitting role.

--SS Eduardo Escobar left the game Tuesday in the fourth inning with what the team classified as a jammed right shoulder. He was seen after the game in a sling. Gardenhire said the Twins would likely “take a picture” of the injury Wednesday. For now, Escobar is considered day-to-day.

--LHP Glen Perkins struggled but earned the win after blowing the save Tuesday, allowing three runs in an inning of work. Gardenhire said he was concerned Perkins may not be completely healthy after a stiff neck kept Perkins out of the lineup for nine days earlier this month. He will be re-evaluated on Wednesday.

--DH Kennys Vargas went 3-for-4 with a triple and home run. For Vargas, the triple was the first of his career and the homer was his eighth of the season. He finished only a double shy of hitting for his first-ever cycle.

--RHP Ricky Nolasco pitched eight shutout innings, allowing five hits and a walk while string out five. It was his longest outing since a complete game against Baltimore on May 2. Nolasco did not figure into the decision and has not won a game since July 1.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s like going to a strip pit and watching dump trucks go all over the place and unload dirt and take off back up the hill.” --Twins manager Ron Gardenhire on watching 275-pound slugger Kennys Vargas leg out his first career triple Tuesday against the Tigers.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Eduardo Escobar (jammed right shoulder) left the fourth inning of a game Sept. 16 . He will be evaluated Sept. 17.

--LHP Tommy Milone (“dead-arm” symptoms, neck soreness) missed his scheduled Sept. 7 start. He then was scratched from his scheduled Sept. 15 start due to the neck issue. There is no timetable for his return.

--RHP Mike Pelfrey (strained left groin, right elbow surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 19. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Rochester on May 16. He returned from Rochester on May 28 after experiencing elbow soreness. He underwent surgery June 10 to clean up scar tissue in his right elbow that was causing pressure on his ulnar nerve. He began a throwing program in late July, but he will not return to action this season.

ROTATION:

RHP Phil Hughes

RHP Kyle Gibson

RHP Ricky Nolasco

RHP Trevor May

LHP Tommy Milone

BULLPEN:

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

LHP Caleb Thielbar

RHP Anthony Swarzak

LHP Brian Duensing

RHP Casey Fien

RHP Jared Burton

RHP Ryan Pressly

LHP Aaron Thompson

RHP Lester Oliveros

RHP Michael Tonkin

RHP A.J. Achter

LHP Logan Darnell

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Eric Fryer

Josmil Pinto

INFIELDERS:

1B Joe Mauer

2B Brian Dozier

SS Eduardo Nunez

3B Trevor Plouffe

DH Kennys Vargas

INF Eduardo Escobar

INF Doug Bernier

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jordan Schafer

CF Danny Santana

RF Oswaldo Arcia

OF/INF Chris Parmelee

OF/C Chris Herrmann

OF Aaron Hicks