Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Kennys Vargas could probably stand to not play in any more doubleheaders until next season.

Vargas got a day off Sunday at U.S. Cellular Field in the Minnesota Twins’ 6-4 win to conclude a series against the Chicago White Sox, but manager Ron Gardenhire said it was a little overdue.

Vargas played in all four games of back-to-back doubleheader losses Thursday at the Cleveland Indians and Saturday against the White Sox, going 2-for-16 with seven strikeouts. The 24-year-old rookie designated hitter/first baseman, called up July 31 from Double-A New Britain, had also played in every game since Aug. 1.

Veteran second baseman Brian Dozier also got the day off from starting.

“(Vargas) is having some good at-bats and everything, I just think, like everybody else, he played a doubleheader last night and I think he gets a little worn down,” Gardenhire said. “It’s the same way with Dozier. He was a little worn down, so you’ve just got to give them a break. This is a lot of baseball, two doubleheaders in a matter of three or four days, and they’ve played pretty much every inning.”

Vargas, whose average dipped from .299 to .285 after his performance Saturday, has made a strong impression thus far. In 172 at-bats, he’s hit seven home runs, driven in 35 runs and slugged at a .459 clip to go with his batting average.

He’s also shown the ability to make adjustments to pitchers using advanced scouting reports to make their own adjustments in how they pitch him. That trait could be key to maintaining his success for a full season in the majors next year.

“We’ve sure talked about it,” Gardenhire said. “He’s handled pretty much everything that’s been thrown at him to this point. He’s a strong kid. He can get away with a few things some other hitters can’t because he is so strong, but he’s had some great at-bats, especially with runners in scoring position. He’s laid off some really tough pitches against some really good pitchers and we’ve been impressed. Hopefully we can continue that.”

Vargas played this past winter in his home country of Puerto Rico and got to know some major leaguers who also play winter ball there.

“I think he’s benefited from winter ball, being around a lot of major leaguers and playing some of that stuff down there and getting an opportunity to hang out with those guys and pick their brains,” Gardenhire said. “I think he’s benefited from that and I think it’s kind of helped the process here.”

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 63-86

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Tigers (RHP Max Scherzer, 16-5, 3.19 ERA) at Twins (RHP Anthony Swarzak, 3-1, 3.95 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Anthony Swarzak (3-1, 3.95 ERA) will make his second spot start of the season for the Twins on Monday to open a series against the Detroit Tigers at Target Field. Swarzak, who’s pitched primarily out of the bullpen the past three seasons, came up through the Twins’ system as a highly-touted starting prospect. “I will always think of myself as trying to be a starter, I want to be a starter,” Swarzak said. “I would love to get the ball every five days at some point in my career, but right now I‘m kind of a swing guy, a long man They need me to start (Monday) and I‘m more than willing to do that.”

--RHP Trevor May (3-4, 7.71 ERA) had a career-best outing in terms of strikeouts on Sunday afternoon at U.S. Cellular Field. May struck out a career-high 10 hitters in the Twins’ 6-4 win against the Chicago White Sox, including four straight on two separate occasions. May has earned wins in each of his past three starts. “I came into the day and told myself that results and that kind of stuff is second to me right now, in trying to get my approach back where it needs to be,” May said. “That’s being aggressive and never losing that kind of fire for every single pitch I make in the game.”

--DH/1B Kennys Vargas got a day off Sunday at U.S. Cellular Field in the Twins’ 6-4 win to conclude a series against the Chicago White Sox. Vargas, who played all four games of back-to-back doubleheaders in Cleveland and Chicago, had played every game since Aug. 1, when he made his major league debut after being recalled from Double-A New Britain. Vargas went 2-for-16 (.125) with one RBI and seven strikeouts in the doubleheaders.

--2B Brian Dozier played all 10 games of the five doubleheaders the Twins have played this season, including all four in rare back-to-back doubleheaders this past week in Cleveland and Chicago. The Twins were swept by the Indians and White Sox in those twin bills, and Dozier went 1-for-14 with five strikeouts. He was given the day off from starting Sunday in the Twins’ 6-4 win against the Chicago White Sox to conclude a series at U.S. Cellular Field. Eduardo Escobar started at second and went 1-for-3 with an RBI.

--SS Danny Santana made his 22nd start of the season at shortstop for the Twins in a 6-4 win to conclude a series Sunday at U.S. Cellular Field against the Chicago White Sox. Santana, who played shortstop in the minors, has been transitioning to center field for the Twins. He’s made 59 starts in center and manager Ron Gardenhire is pleased with the progress he’s shown. “There’s still a couple plays here and there, where he takes a little funny angle at the ball straight over his head, but other than that, side-to-side he covers as much ground as anybody,” Gardenhire said. “He’s coming in a lot better. He’s done very well.”

--LF Chris Hermann isn’t likely to get a start behind the plate, despite being listed as a catcher on the Twins’ roster. Manager Ron Gardenhire said Sunday that Hermann will most likely get his starts at one of the corner outfield spots and might get some action at catcher as the result of in-game managerial moves. Hermann started in left field Sunday and went 1-for-4 in the Twins’ 6-4 win to conclude a series at the Chicago White Sox.

--1B Joe Mauer went 1-for-7 with three strikeouts in the Twins’ doubleheader losses Saturday, which trended opposite of his career numbers against the Chicago White Sox at U.S. Cellular Field. Coming into the series finale Sunday, a 6-4 Twins win, Mauer had a career batting average of .333 at U.S. Cellular Field, with nine home runs and 40 RBIs. Mauer went 2-for-4 on Sunday.

--3B Trevor Plouffe tore apart the Chicago White Sox this season, hitting .426 against them in 54 at-bats. Plouffe also homered in back-to-back games against Chicago this past weekend, including a solo shot Sunday in the Twins’ 6-4 win to salvage a game of the series at U.S. Cellular Field.

--RF Oswaldo Arcia has a six-game hitting streak and is hitting .450 during it. He went 1-for-3 and scored a run in the Twins’ 6-4 win Sunday against the Chicago White Sox at U.S. Cellular Field, where he’s hitting .385 with two home runs and nine RBIs in his past seven games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I’ve always kind of been a strikeout guy and being aggressive has allowed that to happen. Getting the first couple strikes and then giving them some of my best stuff when I‘m ahead has translated into some swings and misses, and it was biggest in the fourth, to be able to get those (strikeouts). To get out of that inning and hold the lead was a big thing for me.” -- Twins RHP Trevor May, who had a career-best outing in terms of strikeouts Sunday with 10 in a win over the White Sox.

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Tommy Milone ((“dead-arm” symptoms ) missed his scheduled Sept. 7 start and had his second start in a row, slated for Sept. 15, scratched because of neck soreness. There is no timetable for his return.

--LHP Glen Perkins (sore neck) didn’t pitch Sept. 5-11. MRI results Sept. 6 revealed no structural damage or pinched nerves, and Perkins is day-to-day.

--RHP Mike Pelfrey (strained left groin, right elbow surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 19. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Rochester on May 16. He returned from Rochester on May 28 after experiencing elbow soreness. He underwent surgery June 10 to clean up scar tissue in his right elbow that was causing pressure on his ulnar nerve. He began a throwing program in late July, but he will not return to action this season.

ROTATION:

RHP Phil Hughes

RHP Kyle Gibson

RHP Ricky Nolasco

RHP Trevor May

LHP Tommy Milone

BULLPEN:

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

LHP Caleb Thielbar

RHP Anthony Swarzak

LHP Brian Duensing

RHP Casey Fien

RHP Jared Burton

RHP Ryan Pressly

LHP Aaron Thompson

RHP Lester Oliveros

RHP Michael Tonkin

RHP A.J. Achter

LHP Logan Darnell

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Eric Fryer

Josmil Pinto

INFIELDERS:

1B Joe Mauer

2B Brian Dozier

SS Eduardo Nunez

3B Trevor Plouffe

DH Kennys Vargas

INF Eduardo Escobar

INF Doug Bernier

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jordan Schafer

CF Danny Santana

RF Oswaldo Arcia

OF/INF Chris Parmelee

OF/C Chris Herrmann

OF Aaron Hicks