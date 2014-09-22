Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- It’s not ideal circumstances, but Minnesota Twins veteran right-hander Jared Burton will man the closer spot for the remainder of the season.

Burton, who has two saves this season, has been eased back into higher leverage situations as the season has worn on. With Perkins on the shelf with forearm soreness, it will be Burton charged with closing the door.

“His stuff has been good,” said Twins manager Ron Gardenhire. “He went through a dead arm period where the ball just wasn’t coming out. Everybody does.”

In 66 games this year, Burton has an ERA of 4.50, the highest mark of his eight-year career. But much of that damage was done over the first half of the season. Through June 30, Burton’s ERA was 5.45. In July and August, he posted an ERA of 2.49.

“That cold weather early in the year, man that was tough,” Burton said with a smile. “These guys always talk about how I‘m getting old. I disagree. But the beginning of the year, I got off to a bad start. I probably had two or three games where I had a four or a five spot I gave up. As far as numbers go, that’s tough to get those back down.”

That led to a stretch of games where Burton was often the first one out of the bullpen, pitching in the middle innings of a blow out or when a starter’s pitch count got too high. It certainly wasn’t in the spots Burton was accustomed to after becoming one of the better eighth inning guys in the American League the last few seasons.

“It is a little more exciting,” Burton said of pitching late in games. “There’s always a little more adrenaline there at the end of the game. It gives you a little more jolt. The last couple of months have been frustrating being in the position we’re in, but we still have a chance to be significant here with the team’s we’re playing. No matter what inning it is, all of us are just trying to go out there and compete and finish strong.”

Burton’s turnaround has come at a good time for the ball club, when the overall performance of the relievers has slipped. When Burton struggled early in the year, Minnesota had the pieces to overcome it.

But Gardenhire said all that work early in the year has been one reason why they have struggled so much over the last month.

“They were what kept us even close,” Gardenhire said. “Our bullpen, because of the innings we put on them, we knew eventually they were going to wear down. They have here in September.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 66-89

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Diamondbacks (RHP Josh Collmenter, 10-8, 3.60 ERA) at Twins (RHP Ricky Nolasco, 5-11, 5.34 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Aaron Hicks remained out of the lineup with a sore back. He drew the ire of manager Ron Gardenhire after showing up late to the ballpark before the game.

--INF Eduardo Escobar was available to pinch run but is still a few days away from playing in the field after jamming his shoulder Tuesday against Detroit. Gardenhire expects Escobar to play before the season is finished.

--RHP Anthony Swarzak allowed five runs, three earned, in 4 1/3 innings Sunday, taking the loss. “I felt like my stuff was pretty good,” Swarzak said. “They got me in the stretch often and I didn’t make enough pitches from the stretch to get myself out of it. They strung together a few hits in a row and that was about it.” In three starts this season, Swarzak has allowed 10 earned runs in 13 2/3 innings (6.59 ERA).

--LF Chris Herrmann went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles. It was his second multi-hit game of the season and the RBI on his second double was his second. It was also his third career two-double game and first since last August.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “If you get a pitch to hit, over the plate, you really can’t miss it against that guy. He’s a big swing and miss-type guy. I know for me, pretty much all cutters and sliders the whole time. If he’s got that working, he’s pretty good.” --Twins 2B Brian Dozier on Indians RHP Corey Kluber, who struck out 14 Minnesota batters over eight innings in a 7-2 win Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Glen Perkins (forearm strain, nerve irritation) did not pitch Sept. 17 and will be shut down for the remainder of the season.

--SS Eduardo Escobar (jammed right shoulder) left the Sept. 16 game, and he did not play Sept. 17. An MRI exam Sept. 17 revealed no structural damage to the shoulder. He pinch ran Sept. 21. He is day-to-day.

--LHP Tommy Milone (“dead-arm” symptoms, neck soreness) missed his scheduled Sept. 7 start. He then was scratched from his scheduled Sept. 15 start due to the neck issue. There is no timetable for his return.

--RHP Mike Pelfrey (strained left groin, right elbow surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 19. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Rochester on May 16. He returned from Rochester on May 28 after experiencing elbow soreness. He underwent surgery June 10 to clean up scar tissue in his right elbow that was causing pressure on his ulnar nerve. He began a throwing program in late July, but he will not return to action this season.

ROTATION:

RHP Phil Hughes

RHP Kyle Gibson

RHP Ricky Nolasco

RHP Trevor May

LHP Tommy Milone

BULLPEN:

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

LHP Caleb Thielbar

RHP Anthony Swarzak

LHP Brian Duensing

RHP Casey Fien

RHP Jared Burton

RHP Ryan Pressly

LHP Aaron Thompson

RHP Lester Oliveros

RHP Michael Tonkin

RHP A.J. Achter

LHP Logan Darnell

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Eric Fryer

Josmil Pinto

INFIELDERS:

1B Joe Mauer

2B Brian Dozier

SS Eduardo Nunez

3B Trevor Plouffe

DH Kennys Vargas

INF Eduardo Escobar

INF Doug Bernier

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jordan Schafer

CF Danny Santana

RF Oswaldo Arcia

OF/INF Chris Parmelee

OF/C Chris Herrmann

OF Aaron Hicks