Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- With the Minnesota Twins out of contention, many in the organization have begun the process of looking forward. With that in mind, the team announced its minor league players of the year Monday.

First baseman Kennys Vargas was named the 2014 Sherry Robertson Award winner as the Twins Minor League Player of the Year, and right-hander Jose Berrios was named the Jim Rantz Award winner as the team’s Minor League Pitcher of the Year.

Both Vargas and Berrios have had big years and moved steadily through the organization. Both also played in the All-Star Future’s Game at Target Field on All-Star weekend.

Vargas, a 6-5, 275-pounder, began the season in Double-A New Britain, where he hit .281 with 17 doubles, 17 homers and knocked in 63 runs with the Rock Cats. He was also named an Eastern League Midseason All-Star.

He was promoted to the big league club on Aug. 1 and hasn’t looked out of place, hitting nine homers and nine doubles with 38 RBIs in 48 games.

“Vargas jumped up two levels to get here,” Twins general manager Terry Ryan said. “People know what we’ve been thinking about him now that he’s up here.”

Berrios has an electric fastball and great breaking stuff. He started the year with the Twins High-A affiliate in Fort Myers and by the end of the season, had pitched a game in Triple-A.

Only 187 pounds, Berrios was a two-time Florida State League Pitcher of the Week and was named to both the mid-season and postseason All-Star teams.

With Fort Myers, Berrios was 9-3 with a 1.96 ERA and 109 strikeouts in 96 1/3 innings. After being promoted to Double-A, Berrios was 3-4 with a 3.54 ERA.

“He’s not the biggest kid you’ll see, but he’s very athletic and one of the hardest workers we have,” Ryan said.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 66-90

STREAK: Lost 3

NEXT: Diamondbacks (LHP Andrew Chafin, 0-0, 1.64 ERA) at Twins (RHP Kyle Gibson, 12-11, 4.64 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Aaron Hicks was back in the lineup Monday after missing two games with a stiff lower back. Hicks went 1-for-2 at the plate, walked twice and was also thrown out trying to steal second.

--LHP Tommy Milone, who has missed his last few starts with dead arm, is expected to be available out of the bullpen for the Twins through the end of the season. Since his trade to Minnesota from Oakland at the trade deadline, Milone has struggled, going 0-1 with a 7.40 ERA in five starts.

--RHP Ricky Nolasco allowed five runs in 4 2/3 innings Monday, taking the loss for the 12th time this season. Nolasco hasn’t won a game since July 1 and his ERA is up to 5.47. His record dropped to 9-13 with a 5.10 ERA in Interleague games in his career.

--C Kurt Suzuki had a double Monday and extended his hitting streak to nine games. The streak is the longest of the season. He is batting .355 with seven doubles and six RBIs during the streak.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You keep flipping them and they keep hitting them. Finally the big explosion and there you have it, you’re down big.” -- Twins manager Ron Gardenhire, on the fifth inning for Ricky Nolasco, when he allowed five earned runs, including a two-run homer by Mark Trumbo.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Aaron Hicks (sore back) did not play Sept. 20-21. He returned to action Sept. 22.

--LHP Glen Perkins (forearm strain, nerve irritation) last pitched Sept. 16. He was shut down for the remainder of the season Sept. 19.

--SS Eduardo Escobar (jammed right shoulder) left the Sept. 16 game, and he did not play Sept. 17-20. He pinch-ran Sept. 21, and entered the Sept. 22 game as a pinch runner.

--LHP Tommy Milone (“dead-arm” symptoms, neck soreness) missed his scheduled Sept. 7 start. He then was scratched from his scheduled Sept. 15 start due to the neck issue. He is expected to be available out of the bullpen, starting Sept. 23.

--RHP Mike Pelfrey (strained left groin, right elbow surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 19. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Rochester on May 16. He returned from Rochester on May 28 after experiencing elbow soreness. He underwent surgery June 10 to clean up scar tissue in his right elbow that was causing pressure on his ulnar nerve. He began a throwing program in late July, but he will not return to action this season.

ROTATION:

RHP Phil Hughes

RHP Kyle Gibson

RHP Ricky Nolasco

RHP Trevor May

RHP Anthony Swarzak

LHP Tommy Milone

BULLPEN:

RHP Jared Burton (closer)

LHP Caleb Thielbar

LHP Brian Duensing

RHP Casey Fien

RHP Ryan Pressly

LHP Aaron Thompson

RHP Lester Oliveros

RHP Michael Tonkin

RHP A.J. Achter

LHP Logan Darnell

LHP Glen Perkins

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Eric Fryer

Josmil Pinto

INFIELDERS:

1B Joe Mauer

2B Brian Dozier

SS Eduardo Nunez

3B Trevor Plouffe

DH Kennys Vargas

INF Eduardo Escobar

INF Doug Bernier

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jordan Schafer

CF Danny Santana

RF Oswaldo Arcia

OF/INF Chris Parmelee

OF/C Chris Herrmann

OF Aaron Hicks