Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- Last winter, the Minnesota Twins went out and spent a bunch of money on two right-handed starting pitchers in hopes of bolstering a rotation bereft of talent.

The contracts are only a year old, but the early returns on Phil Hughes are overwhelmingly positive. The same can’t be said about Ricky Nolasco.

Hughes signed a three-year, $24 million contract in December after an abysmal final year with the New York Yankees.

Most offers that rolled in for Hughes were one-year, “show-me” deals on which the right-hander would need to prove his worth before earning another contract. The Twins showed confidence that his struggles would lessen once Hughes, a fly-ball pitcher, got away from the bandbox that is Yankee Stadium and into the friendlier confines of spacious Target Field.

Minnesota hit a grand slam with Hughes. He enters his final start Wednesday looking for his 16th win. He is 15-10 with a 3.61 ERA, even after a brutal first month. If he were a free agent this winter, it is possible Hughes would double his $8 million annual salary.

With Hughes on the mound Wednesday, the Twins will attempt to win the series against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Minnesota won 6-3 Tuesday.

The Twins actually spent more money on Nolasco, who spent his entire career in the National League with the Miami Marlins and Los Angeles Dodgers. Nolasco, a career 89-75 pitcher with a 4.37 ERA in the NL, had a sub-4.00 ERA each of the last three seasons and appeared to be trending upward in his career. That is why he got a four-year, $49 million contract with a club option for a fifth year.

The deal so far is a nightmare for the Twins.

Nolasco struggled early on, going 5-7 with a 5.90 ERA through July 6 before revealing that he had experienced arm soreness since spring training.

After a month-long stint on the disabled list, Nolasco returned feeling better, but not necessarily pitching better until recently. Over his last seven starts before Monday, Nolasco went 0-4, but his ERA during that time was only 4.03, fueled by three consecutive outings in which he allowed two runs or fewer.

On Monday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, a team he had great success against in his career and one of the worst teams in baseball, Nolasco reverted to early-season form, allowing five runs on nine hits and a walk in only 4 2/3 innings.

“There’s nothing I can do that’s going to make me OK for the offseason,” Nolasco said. “It’s been a terrible year.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 67-90

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Diamondbacks (LHP Vidal Nuno, 2-11, 4.60 ERA) at Twins (RHP Phil Hughes, 15-10, 3.61 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Tommy Milone said his stiff neck is better. His goal is to pitch out of the bullpen this weekend when Minnesota wraps up the season against the Detroit Tigers. Milone last appeared in a game Sept. 2. He missed a start due to a “dead arm” before he was slowed by the neck issue.

--SS Eduardo Escobar returned to the starting lineup after missing nearly a week with a jammed shoulder. Escobar went 1-for-4 with an RBI and a run in the Twins’ 6-3 win over the Diamondbacks. He appeared as a sub Sunday and Monday.

--3B Trevor Plouffe went 4-for-4 with four singles. The four hits tied a career high and marked the third time he accomplished the feat. His 33 multi-hit games are third most on the Twins this year.

--RHP Kyle Gibson (13-11) allowed one run on seven hits and no walks while striking out eight in seven innings for second straight victory. It was his first quality start since Aug. 13. The eight strikeouts tied a career mark set earlier this season against Boston.

QUOTE TO NOTE: ”We didn’t have one really, really big inning, but we put enough out there on the board and kept adding on. -- Twins manager Ron Gardenhire, on Minnesota’s 6-3 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Eduardo Escobar (jammed right shoulder) left the Sept. 16 game, and he did not play Sept. 17-20. He pinch-ran Sept. 21, and then came off the bench again Sept. 22. He was back in the starting lineup Sept. 23.

--LHP Tommy Milone (“dead-arm” symptoms, neck soreness) missed his scheduled Sept. 7 start. He then was scratched from his scheduled Sept. 15 start due to the neck issue. He hopes to return to action as a reliever during the final weekend of the season.

--LHP Glen Perkins (forearm strain, nerve irritation) last pitched Sept. 16. He was shut down for the remainder of the season Sept. 19.

--RHP Mike Pelfrey (strained left groin, right elbow surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 19. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Rochester on May 16. He returned from Rochester on May 28 after experiencing elbow soreness. He underwent surgery June 10 to clean up scar tissue in his right elbow that was causing pressure on his ulnar nerve. He began a throwing program in late July, but he will not return to action this season.

ROTATION:

RHP Phil Hughes

RHP Kyle Gibson

RHP Ricky Nolasco

RHP Trevor May

RHP Anthony Swarzak

LHP Tommy Milone

BULLPEN:

RHP Jared Burton (closer)

LHP Caleb Thielbar

LHP Brian Duensing

RHP Casey Fien

RHP Ryan Pressly

LHP Aaron Thompson

RHP Lester Oliveros

RHP Michael Tonkin

RHP A.J. Achter

LHP Logan Darnell

LHP Glen Perkins

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Eric Fryer

Josmil Pinto

INFIELDERS:

1B Joe Mauer

2B Brian Dozier

SS Eduardo Nunez

3B Trevor Plouffe

DH Kennys Vargas

INF Eduardo Escobar

INF Doug Bernier

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jordan Schafer

CF Danny Santana

RF Oswaldo Arcia

OF/INF Chris Parmelee

OF/C Chris Herrmann

OF Aaron Hicks