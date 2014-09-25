Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- One out shy of a $500K bonus, the skies opened up on Twins pitcher Phil Hughes Wednesday afternoon.

The right-hander, who signed a three-year contract with the Twins last winter, is slated to earn an extra half-million dollars this year if he reaches 210 innings pitched.

After having his last start postponed due to rain, which cost him a start in the season finale, Hughes needed to get through 8 1/3 innings against Arizona to reach the 210-inning threshold on the year.

Hughes allowed five hits and a run and looked positioned to at least have a shot at getting there until rain began to fall in the seventh inning. As the top of the eighth continued, the rain made large puddles in the infield. Arizona outfielder A.J. Pollock lost his bat into the net behind the plate after one swing it was so wet.

Hughes hadn’t even arrived back in the dugout after striking out his final batter of the eighth inning before the tarp was on the field.

At that point, the wait was on. Sitting at 96 pitches, Hughes would have likely been sent out for sure in the ninth with a chance at the bonus. But for the second time in a week, Mother Nature wouldn’t cooperate.

”It’s not something that’s worth the risk,“ Hughes said of returning after the delay. ”I was very aware of (the bonus threshold) but some things just aren’t meant to be. That’s the case this time.

“I have a lot of things to hang my hat on this season.”

It’s safe to say Hughes was certainly worthy of the bonus this season. One of the best bargains in all of baseball with an $8 million annual salary, Hughes won his 16th game of the season Wednesday and lowered his ERA to 3.52. He also set a major league record (provided he doesn’t pitch again this season) with an 11.63-1 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

Those are the things Hughes said he’s truly proud of this season.

“It was something I was aware of, but at the same time, you can’t just leave pitches right down the middle or you’re not going to last too long in this game,” Hughes said. “It’s still pretty cool and something I’ll be able to tell my grandkids about.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 68-90

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Twins (RHP Trevor May, 3-5, 8.39 ERA) at Tigers (RHP Max Scherzer, 17-5, 3.19 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Joe Mauer was not in the lineup after taking a pitch off the right elbow on Tuesday. Manager Ron Gardenhire said he hopes Mauer will play all four games in Detroit this weekend.

--3B Trevor Plouffe left the game in the top of the sixth inning after injuring his left arm attempting to make a tag on a play at third. Plouffe was diagnosed with a fractured left forearm and is out for the remainder of the season.

--RHP Phil Hughes allowed one run on five hits and no walks over eight innings, earning his 16th win. Hughes fell one out short of earning a $500K bonus by pitching 210 innings this season. He finished the year with a 3.52 ERA and 20 quality starts out of 32 outings. His 186/16 strikeout-to-walk ratio (11.63) established a major league record. “He was the guy. He’s been our guy all year long that you count on, and he did it again today. A great performance,” Twins manager Ron Gardenhire said.

--CF Danny Santana went 3-for-4, his 37th multi-hit game this season; the ninth most by a rookie in Twins history. He is one game behind Rod Carew and Luis Rivas for eighth in that category.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Oh yeah, he was going back out. But Mother Nature said no.” -- Twins manager Ron Gardenhire, on whether Phil Hughes would have pitched the ninth inning had rain not delayed the game more than an hour.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Trevor Plouffe (fractured left forearm) left the Sept. 24 game and is out for the rest of the season.

--1B Joe Mauer (elbow) was not in the lineup Sept. 24. Manager Ron Gardenhire said he hopes Mauer will play all four games in Detroit the last weekend.

--SS Eduardo Escobar (jammed right shoulder) left the Sept. 16 game, and he did not play Sept. 17-20. He pinch-ran Sept. 21, and then came off the bench again Sept. 22. He was back in the starting lineup Sept. 23.

--LHP Tommy Milone (“dead-arm” symptoms, neck soreness) missed his scheduled Sept. 7 start. He then was scratched from his scheduled Sept. 15 start due to the neck issue. He hopes to return to action as a reliever during the final weekend of the season.

--LHP Glen Perkins (forearm strain, nerve irritation) last pitched Sept. 16. He was shut down for the remainder of the season Sept. 19.

--RHP Mike Pelfrey (strained left groin, right elbow surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 19. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Rochester on May 16. He returned from Rochester on May 28 after experiencing elbow soreness. He underwent surgery June 10 to clean up scar tissue in his right elbow that was causing pressure on his ulnar nerve. He began a throwing program in late July, but he will not return to action this season.

ROTATION:

RHP Phil Hughes

RHP Kyle Gibson

RHP Ricky Nolasco

RHP Trevor May

RHP Anthony Swarzak

LHP Tommy Milone

BULLPEN:

RHP Jared Burton (closer)

LHP Caleb Thielbar

LHP Brian Duensing

RHP Casey Fien

RHP Ryan Pressly

LHP Aaron Thompson

RHP Lester Oliveros

RHP Michael Tonkin

RHP A.J. Achter

LHP Logan Darnell

LHP Glen Perkins

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Eric Fryer

Josmil Pinto

INFIELDERS:

1B Joe Mauer

2B Brian Dozier

SS Eduardo Nunez

3B Trevor Plouffe

DH Kennys Vargas

INF Eduardo Escobar

INF Doug Bernier

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jordan Schafer

CF Danny Santana

RF Oswaldo Arcia

OF/INF Chris Parmelee

OF/C Chris Herrmann

OF Aaron Hicks