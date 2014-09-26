Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- And that, Minnesota general manager Terry Ryan said, shows you what kind of person Phil Hughes is.

The Minnesota right-hander, whose eight innings of work Wednesday left him one out shy of what he needed for a $500,000 bonus, turned down an opportunity to get one out in relief this weekend at Detroit.

“Ownership and (Ryan) extended the offer to let me throw out of the bullpen, and I just didn’t feel it was right,” said Hughes, who earned $8 million as part of a three-year, $24 million deal he signed with the Twins as a free agent last winter. “I owe too much to this organization for the next two years to be risking getting hurt for an incentive. For whatever reason, it’s just not meant to be.”

Hughes thus ends his season with 209 2/3 innings pitched and the bonus kicked in at 210. The player/owner bargaining agreement does not allow the awarding of bonuses in these cases.

Ryan and manager Ron Gardenhire consulted with Twins owner Jim Pohlad and team president Dave St. Peter and offered Hughes the chance to get more club money.

A rainstorm Wednesday prevented Hughes from coming out to pitch in the ninth.

“He decided after a little thought, he just wasn’t going to do it. So I respect that,” Ryan said. “It is a decision that would be difficult to make if you’re a player.”

“It’s very generous and says a lot about this organization,” Hughes said. “I owe my 100 percent health to this organization over the next two years and I‘m not going to do anything to risk that: throwing out of the bullpen, warming up in the bullpen, short rest. It’s just not the right thing to do.”

Hughes was 16-10 with a 3.52 ERA and was one of only three modern era pitchers to have as many or more wins than walks during an entire season. Hughes walked just 16 batters this year. His strikeout/walk ratio of 11.63 becomes the new major league record.

“He’s a quality guy,” Ryan said of Hughes. “He’s got a larger vision of things he wants to get done. We’re not talking small change here. But you never know what might happen if he went out to get one out and it became something longer.”

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 68-91

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Twins (RHP Anthony Swarzak, 3-2, 4.52 ERA) at Tigers (RHP Rick Porcello, 15-12, 3.31 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Trevor May made a nice finishing run to 2014 to position himself for a spot in Minnesota’s 2015 rotation. May allowed three runs on a pair of home runs Thursday night but walked just one batter, intentionally, and struck out seven in six innings. “He made a couple of mistakes,” manager Ron Gardenhire said. “But when you do that to their big guys, they do that (hit home runs). The ball (DH Victor) Martinez hit was going down toward the dirt. The ball (1B Miguel) Cabrera hit was up. But I thought Trevor did a good job. He threw about 26 pitches in that sixth inning but got a big strikeout to end it. That’s a great way for him to end his season.”

--OF Jordan Schafer has a tender elbow that kept him out of Thursday night’s game at Detroit. “He’s day-to-day,” manager Ron Gardenhire said. That means it won’t be determined until Friday whether he’ll be able to play that night or not.

--RHP Ryan Pressly has been a reliable pitcher for the Twins despite giving up a run Thursday night. Pressly gave up a two-run double to CF Rajai Davis in the seventh. It was only the second time in his last eight appearances that Pressly has been scored upon.

--DH Kennys Vargas might be a powerful asset to Minnesota next season. He’s hitting .277 with 38 RBIs in 50 games since being brought up from Double-A. Manager Ron Gardenhire has him batting cleanup and, even though Vargas went hitless Thursday, you could see Detroit’s respect for his power by the way it pitched him. Vargas walked twice, the second time following 1B Joe Mauer’s two-run double in the fifth.

--3B Trevor Plouffe’s season is over after suffering a broken left forearm Wednesday when a player slid into him at third base. Whether he will need an operation has yet to be determined. Plouffe will get a second opinion on the break and whether rest will be sufficient to get him back on the field in the spring. “It’s just for a decision on whether he needs surgery or not,” Twins GM Terry Ryan said Thursday. “A decision will be made soon. It’s up to him. He had a nice solid year for us. We saw some improvement there.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He made a couple of mistakes. But when you do that to their big guys, they do that (hit home runs).” -- Minnesota manager Ron Gardenhire, of Twins rookie RHP Trevor May, who allowed three runs in six innings Thursday.

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Trevor Plouffe (broken left forearm) left the Sept. 24 game and is out for the rest of the season. He will seek a second opinion before he decides whether surgery is needed.

--OF Jordan Schafer (elbow) sat out Sept. 25. He is day-to-day.

--1B Joe Mauer (bruised right elbow) did not play Sept. 24. Manager Ron Gardenhire said he hopes Mauer will play all four games in Detroit the last weekend.

--LHP Tommy Milone (“dead-arm” symptoms, neck soreness) missed his scheduled Sept. 7 start. He then was scratched from his scheduled Sept. 15 start due to the neck issue. He hopes to return to action as a reliever during the final weekend of the season.

--LHP Glen Perkins (forearm strain, nerve irritation) last pitched Sept. 16. He was shut down for the remainder of the season Sept. 19.

--RHP Mike Pelfrey (strained left groin, right elbow surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 19. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Rochester on May 16. He returned from Rochester on May 28 after experiencing elbow soreness. He underwent surgery June 10 to clean up scar tissue in his right elbow that was causing pressure on his ulnar nerve. He began a throwing program in late July, but he will not return to action this season.

ROTATION:

RHP Phil Hughes

RHP Kyle Gibson

RHP Ricky Nolasco

RHP Trevor May

RHP Anthony Swarzak

LHP Tommy Milone

BULLPEN:

RHP Jared Burton (closer)

LHP Caleb Thielbar

LHP Brian Duensing

RHP Casey Fien

RHP Ryan Pressly

LHP Aaron Thompson

RHP Lester Oliveros

RHP Michael Tonkin

RHP A.J. Achter

LHP Logan Darnell

LHP Glen Perkins

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Eric Fryer

Josmil Pinto

INFIELDERS:

1B Joe Mauer

2B Brian Dozier

SS Eduardo Nunez

3B Trevor Plouffe

DH Kennys Vargas

INF Eduardo Escobar

INF Doug Bernier

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jordan Schafer

CF Danny Santana

RF Oswaldo Arcia

OF/INF Chris Parmelee

OF/C Chris Herrmann

OF Aaron Hicks