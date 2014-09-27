Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- This season isn’t over but next season has already begun for teams such as the Minnesota Twins.

Once a team is eliminated from playoff consideration, its focus shifts to how players on this year’s squad might fit into next season’s plans.

Manager Ron Gardenhire, unsure whether he’ll be retained or not, has to plan like a manager who’s going to be in the same spot next year. The decision on Gardenhire’s fate will probably be announced within a day or two of season’s end.

A phrase Gardenhire used a lot Friday was “that depends on what we do in the off-season.”

He was largely addressing the future of Danny Santana, who began the season as a sometimes-shortstop, sometimes-center fielder and came through the other side as a regular -- at center and short.

“He’s been a shortstop his whole life,” Gardenhire said. “I‘m not worried about Danny Santana. As we go forward, there are a lot of different routes we can go.”

Santana has range, speed, a glove and a good arm. He’s not as polished in the outfield but is pretty good for a someone who was stuffed out there on an emergency basis. If the Twins were to decide Santana is a center fielder, that could work.

Gardenhire wasn’t ashamed to admit Santana is a better shortstop than he was during his playing days. Gardenhire wasn’t that shabby, either.

Because Santana is versatile, along with Eduardo Escobar, it expands the range of possibilities for adding talent.

“We’ve got to find a way to win,” Gardenhire said. “We’ve got to put some people out there.”

Bringing up Kennys Vargas looks like a sound move because he’s seen more than 50 games of major league pitching without appearing to be overmatched for a kid jumping from Double-A. He will be stuck being a designated hitter, though, since he’s limited to first base -- a spot taken by Joe Mauer.

There are other questions to address:

Is what the Twins have seen from outfielder Jordan Schafer real? Or is he the Jordan Schafer that Atlanta got rid of because he hit .200?

Will Brian Dozier learn that he’s allowed to use right field when he’s hitting?

The Twins hope to provide answers over the coming months.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 69-91

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Twins (RHP Ricky Nolasco, 5-12, 5.47 ERA) at Tigers (LHP Kyle Lobstein, 1-1, 3.38 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Anthony Swarzak fell two outs shy of getting a victory in his final appearance of this season on Friday. Swarzak gave up singles to four of the five hitters he faced in the fifth before manager Ron Gardenhire came and got him. “You could see that he was on bubbles at the end,” Gardenhire said. “In fact, I probably left him in a little too long.” Swarzak wanted to hang on. “I think I had more pitches in me,” Swarzak said. “But I agree with what he said -- I gave it everything I had. They certainly know how to string hits together. It seems like the heart of their order is always coming up.” Swarzak threw 72 pitches. “I‘m glad for the opportunity for those three starts at the end of the season,” he said.

--RHP A.J. Achter pitched two innings and allowed one run Friday night, on a solo home run to first baseman Miguel Cabrera of Detroit. “My first win was against the team I grew up rooting for,” Achter said. “I came to games here growing up.” His role has been primarily long relief and this was the seventh game he worked in his brief major league career. “It was just so good to see so many people who had an important part of my career,” he said. Achter’s dad, Rod, is the defensive coordinator at Sylvania North University High School just outside Toledo and couldn’t make the game because his team was playing. Achter gave the game ball to his mother, Cindy. His coach at Michigan State, Jake Boss Jr., was at the game along with his Spartans’ pitching coach. Minnesota drafted Achter in the 46th round after his junior year and tried to sign him for no bonus. Achter went to the Cape Cod League, pitched well out of the bullpen, and the Twins gave him $50,000 to give up his senior season.

--RF Oswaldo Arcia hit a two-run home run in the first inning Friday night and later added an RBI single. Arcia has eight games this year with at least three RBIs, and his power interests the Twins. Arcia has 20 home runs. He might be too much all-or-nothing in his approach but power is something Minnesota badly needs to get back to the top of the AL Central.

--3B Eduardo Escobar is filling in at third in the absence of injured 3B Trevor Plouffe. Escobar is another multi-position Minnesota player. He can play short, third and the outfield, as well as second. His role next season probably won’t be defined until after the Twins make their offseason moves. He showed on one play Thursday night that his footwork needs work but he covers ground, has decent hands and a strong arm.

--SS Danny Santana won’t have a position determined for him until next spring -- and maybe not then. Manager Ron Gardenhire said Santana is a better shortstop now than Gardenhire was when he played in the majors. Santana has also shown this season he could be a standout center fielder. “That depends on what we do in the off-season,” Gardenhire said. It could be Santana winds up playing both again. Santana had a double and two singles off Detroit pitching Friday night and is now hitting .388 against the Tigers.

--OF Jordan Schafer is probably more year-to-year than day-to-day. Schafer is nursing a sore elbow and while Minnesota says he’s “day-to-day,” that’s coming down now to Saturday and Sunday. Schafer has not been in any of the four groups taking batting practice the first two days of Minnesota’s series in Detroit, which makes a return to the lineup doubtful.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “ We didn’t let Detroit get to celebrate,” said Twins starting right-hander Anthony Swarzak, who fell two outs shy of qualifying for the victory that went to rookie right-handed teammate A.J. Achter (1-0) instead. “That was the main thing. We wanted to play spoiler the whole weekend. And that’s what we did.” - Twins pitcher Anthony Swarzak, after Minnesota beat Detroit, preventing the Tigers from clinching a division title.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Jordan Schafer (hyperextended right elbow) sat out Sept. 25-26. He is day-to-day.

--LHP Tommy Milone (“dead-arm” symptoms, neck soreness) missed his scheduled Sept. 7 start. He then was scratched from his scheduled Sept. 15 start due to the neck issue. He hopes to return to action as a reliever during the final weekend of the season.

--3B Trevor Plouffe (broken left forearm) left the Sept. 24 game and is out for the rest of the season. He will seek a second opinion before he decides whether surgery is needed.

--LHP Glen Perkins (forearm strain, nerve irritation) last pitched Sept. 16. He was shut down for the remainder of the season Sept. 19.

--RHP Mike Pelfrey (strained left groin, right elbow surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 19. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Rochester on May 16. He returned from Rochester on May 28 after experiencing elbow soreness. He underwent surgery June 10 to clean up scar tissue in his right elbow that was causing pressure on his ulnar nerve. He began a throwing program in late July, but he will not return to action this season.

ROTATION:

RHP Phil Hughes

RHP Kyle Gibson

RHP Ricky Nolasco

RHP Trevor May

RHP Anthony Swarzak

LHP Tommy Milone

BULLPEN:

RHP Jared Burton (closer)

LHP Caleb Thielbar

LHP Brian Duensing

RHP Casey Fien

RHP Ryan Pressly

LHP Aaron Thompson

RHP Lester Oliveros

RHP Michael Tonkin

RHP A.J. Achter

LHP Logan Darnell

LHP Glen Perkins

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Eric Fryer

Josmil Pinto

INFIELDERS:

1B Joe Mauer

2B Brian Dozier

SS Eduardo Nunez

3B Trevor Plouffe

DH Kennys Vargas

INF Eduardo Escobar

INF Doug Bernier

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jordan Schafer

CF Danny Santana

RF Oswaldo Arcia

OF/INF Chris Parmelee

OF/C Chris Herrmann

OF Aaron Hicks