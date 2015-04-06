Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

The Minnesota Twins have been one of baseball’s worst teams during the past few seasons. Four consecutive 90-plus loss campaigns have worn down local fans and the constant chatter about the team’s bright future has done little to help expectations for 2015.

But there is reason to believe the Twins could be ready to make a noticable jump toward relevancy this season.

The club invested big money (four years, $54 million) in right-handed pitcher Ervin Santana during the offseason, helping to shore up one of the worst starting rotations in baseball. But Santana was suspended Friday for 80 games by Major League Baseball for using the steroid Stanozolol.

For the first time in several seasons, though, the Twins should have the organizational depth to help soften the blow.

Veteran right-hander Mike Pelfrey struggled a year ago but was solid all spring and has said he is healthy for the first time in years. Right-hander Trevor May had a strong spring and could be inserted into the rotation if Pelfrey falters.

The Twins also invested in its offense, bringing back one of the most popular players in franchise history, outfielder Torii Hunter, with a one-year contract worth $10.5 million. Hunter isn’t the player he used to be, but he hit .286 with 17 homers and 83 RBIs for the Detroit Tigers last season.

“To have his presence, I think our guys are learning about what it takes every day, both to prepare and to play and the passion that you bring,” Twins manager Paul Molitor said. “But a guy who’s been through it and has done it, so professionally will be a big plus for us, there’s no doubt about that.”

For as many issues as the Twins’ pitching staff had last season, the offensive output was among the top third in baseball. The Twins finished seventh in the league in runs scored, fifth in on-base percentage, ninth in on-base plus slugging and second in doubles.

Several players -- including second baseman Brian Dozier, shortstop Eduardo Escobar and third baseman Trevor Plouffe -- has career seasons, so a small step back could be expected. But the addition of Hunter and some needed progress from youngsters like left fielder Oswaldo Arcia and designated hitter Kennys Vargas also suggest Minnesota could have one of the better offensive attacks this season.

“There’s going to be competition,” Molitor said.

Which brings it back to the pitching staff.

The Twins’ 4.57 ERA last season was the worst in the American League and second worst in baseball. They gave up the most hits in the majors, struck out the fewest batters and allowed the highest batting average of any staff in the league despite a career season from right-hander Phil Hughes, who won 16 games and set a MLB record for strikeout-to-walk ratio.

“I think everyone in general is feeling a lot better about our chances,” Molitor told the Star-Tribune, “as far as our pitching staff is concerned, compared to some of the things we had to deal with in the past.”

The hope is that Hughes can come close to replicating those numbers again this season, although his historically low walk rate will be nearly impossible to duplicate.

The Twins are counting on a better season from right-hander Ricky Nolasco, who was dreadful last year, his first as a Twin. Continued steady progress from former first-round selection Kyle Gibson would also go a long way. Left-handed veteran Tommy Milone isn’t fancy but has gotten guys out during his career.

“I like the dependability of the starters this spring; they have all been good,” Twins general manager Terry Ryan said.

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

ROOKIE TO WATCH: 3B Miguel Sano will start the season in Double-A, but don’t be surprised to see him reach the majors early this summer if he gets off to a quick start. Sano has impressive power, and although his body frame has raised questions about whether his long-term future is at third, Sano’s epic power has made him one of baseball’s top prospects. Sano missed all of last season after having Tommy John surgery, but in 2013, hit .280 and belted 35 homers in 123 games between Class-A and Double-A. He hit just .200 in 13 plate appearances during the spring, but hit two homers and reached base at a .385 clip. The Twins have several high-end prospects on the way, and Sano could be the first one to arrive in the Twin Cities.

ON THE RISE: SS Danny Santana took the American League by storm last season after debuting in the majors on May 5. If not for Jose Abreu’s monster season on the south side of Chicago, Santana certainly would have been in the mix for the AL’s Rookie of the Year Award. In 405 at-bats (101 games), Santana hit .319 with seven homers and 40 RBIs. He also stole 20 bags and scored 70 runs. With the Twins continuing issues in center field, Santana played primarily in the outfield last season, but Molitor has shifted Santana back to his natural shortstop spot. He responded with a great spring, hitting .333 in 57 at-bats with three steals.

BACKSLIDING: CF Aaron Hicks has gone from top prospect to organizational afterthought following a poor spring that saw him lose his handle on the starting job in center and optioned to Triple-A, where he will start the season. In parts of two seasons in the bigs, Hicks has a career batting average of .201 in 467 at-bats. The heavy favorite to win the Opening Day job in center entering spring training, Hicks hit just .206 in 40 plate appearances. He made a couple of glaring mental errors on the base paths, something that will not be tolerated with Molitor, one of the best base runners in baseball history, at the helm. With top prospect Byron Buxton on the horizon, perhaps as soon as later this summer, Hicks’ future in Minnesota could be over.

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Ervin Santana was suspended 80 games by Major League Baseball for testing positive for the steroid Stanozolol. Santana, penciled in as the No. 2 starter in the Twins rotation, was 3-1 with a 1.89 ERA this spring. He should be back by early July.

--2B Brian Dozier had a terrific spring. In addition to signing a four-year contract extension worth $20 million, Dozier hit .362 with a homer, five doubles and six RBIs through April 2. After reaching base at a .345 clip, hitting 23 homers and stealing 21 bases last season, Dozier is one of the best second basemen in baseball.

--RHP Phil Hughes struck out 186 and walked 16 batters in 209 2/3 innings of work last season, establishing a new MLB record for strikeout-to-walk ratio (11.63). In 15 1/3 innings this spring, Hughes walked seven and saw his SO/BB ratio dip to 2.14.

--RF Torii Hunter doesn’t appear to be slowing down. After hitting .286 with 17 homers last season in Detroit, Hunter hit .350 with a homer and five RBIs in 40 at-bats this spring. Hunter signed a one-year, $10.5 million contract with the team that drafted him in the first round of the 1993 draft.

--LF Oswaldo Arcia saw a dip in his batting average and on-base percentage last season compared to his rookie campaign in 2013. Despite that, Arcia had his first 20 homer season and had a solid spring, belting a home run and hitting .277.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We have some different people here, there’s no question about that. For the most part, if your rotation performs, your bullpen will hold up. That’s been our problem. We’ve had them overexposed for three years.” --Twins GM Terry Ryan, according to the Minneapolis Star-Tribune, on Minnesota’s bullpen, perhaps the club’s biggest question mark heading into 2015.

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

ROTATION:

1. RHP Phil Hughes

2. RHP Ricky Nolasco

3. RHP Kyle Gibson

4. LHP Tommy Milone

5. RHP Mike Pelfrey

Hughes was great last season but needs plenty of help. Minnesota’s rotation ERA of 5.06 was the worst in all of baseball. Santana will miss the first 80 games after being suspended for PED use. He could be a welcome midseason return if he can return to form.

Nolasco’s first go-round in the American League was a nightmare -- a 6-12 record and a 5.38 ERA. After spending time in the disabled list in July, Nolasco was improved during the final month of the season, pitching at least five innings and allowing two runs or fewer in four of his five September starts.

Gibson was improved but wildly inconsistent last season. In his good starts, he was nearly unhittable, but in his poor ones, it got ugly quickly. Gibson had 14 starts last season where he gave up one run or fewer. He also had 11 starts of giving up at least five runs.

Milone was injured shortly after arriving in Minnesota on July 31 last season, but has a career ERA just under four. Before the trade, Milone was 6-3 with a 3.55 ERA with Oakland. The Twins would take those kinds of numbers in a heartbeat.

BULLPEN:

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

RHP Casey Fien

LHP Brian Duensing

RHP Tim Stauffer

LHP Aaron Thompson

RHP J.R. Graham

RHP Blaine Boyer

The biggest remaining question mark with Minnesota is the bullpen. Perkins is one of the best in the game but has struggled with nagging ailments during the spring and ended last season on the disabled list with a sore elbow.

The Twins signed Stauffer to help stabilize the bullpen, but he has had a rough spring, allowing 23 hits and 12 earned runs in 13 innings. Stauffer’s career 3.87 ERA should be expected to rise away from spacious Petco Park and in the American League.

Graham is a Rule 5 pickup from the Atlanta Braves and must remain on the majors all season or be offered back to the Braves. Minnesota likes Graham’s stuff and he had a good spring, but with a bullpen lacking depth, can they afford to keep him up?

Fien was exposed during the second half of last season and his strikeout numbers were way down from 2013. Duensing is an effective lefty specialist but struggles against right-handed batters. Minnesota will be Boyer’s sixth major league club and at age 33 he offers little upside.

LINEUP:

1. SS Danny Santana

2. 2B Brian Dozier

3. 1B Joe Mauer

4. RF Torii Hunter

5. DH Kennys Vargas

6. 3B Trevor Plouffe

7. LF Oswaldo Arcia

8. C Kurt Suzuki

9. CF Jordan Schafer or Shane Robinson

If Mauer can rake at numbers close to his career numbers, the Twins could have one of the best lineups in baseball. Santana and Dozier get on-base a ton and Hunter is slowing down but can still hit.

Vargas and Arcia are young but have a ton of pop. Plouffe has more home runs at Target Field than any other player, but he became a more complete hitter in 2014. Suzuki had a career year at the plate and was an All-Star last season. Schafer and Robinson will platoon in center, possibly until Buxton’s arrival, expected in August or September.

RESERVES:

C Chris Herrmann

IF Eduardo Escobar

OF Shane Robinson or Jordan Schafer

UTIL: Eduardo Nunez

Escobar was terrific as the everyday shortstop last season and had perhaps the best spring of any Twins player, but that spot belongs to Santana long term. In the meantime, Molitor has said Escobar will play all over the diamond, spelling guys at second, short, third and even in left field and at designated hitter. He has the potential to be one of the more impactful bench players in the game.

Nunez, like Escobar, can play second, short, third and left, providing the Twins with important bench depth. Herrmann has hit well in the minors, but that hasn’t translated to the big leagues in limited at-bats. In addition to catcher, Herrmann can also play first and both corner outfield spots.

MEDICAL WATCH:

None.