Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- The great voyage has begun for Paul Molitor.

Molitor got his first game as the new manager of the Minnesota Twins out of the way Monday, and while it was a 4-0 loss to the Tigers in Detroit, it took some of the newness of the situation away.

Molitor went through nearly two dozen season openers as a player and numerous more as a coach.

But Monday was his first in which he was responsible for the fate and future of a 25-man roster, where the implementation of the organizational direction and philosophies came from him.

”Over the course of the spring,“ Molitor said, ”there are expectations about what particular days will bring. You’re not really sure until you get there.

”But I‘m comfortable with who we’re playing and I‘m comfortable with who’s going out there on the mound for us.

“We’ve got a nice blend of younger players and players who have been here awhile.”

Molitor has bench-coach experience, with the Twins’ Tom Kelly (2000-01) and assisted Ron Gardenhire last year.

He’s tried to teach a “turn the page” mentality to his players while adopting the same for himself.

And he knows expectations are low for Minnesota in the American League Central.

”I don’t think they are paying attention to what people are saying,“ Molitor said. ”This is a transitional year for us, myself as well.

“Part of my optimism is that we played all the teams in the (AL) Central well last year.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 0-1

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Wednesday -- Twins (RHP Ricky Nolasco, 6-12, 5.38 ERA in 2014) at Tigers (RHP Anibal Sanchez, 8-5, 3.43 ERA in 2014)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Ricky Nolasco makes the fourth start of his career against Detroit on Wednesday, when he opens Minnesota’s second game of the season. Nolasco pitched three times against the Tigers last season, going 1-0 with a 2.33 ERA in 19 1/3 innings. He beat Detroit last Sept. 27. Nolasco won a career-low six games last season with a career-high 5.38 ERA.

--RHP Phil Hughes got hurt largely by giving up three runs on a pair of home runs in one inning Monday, taking the loss in Detroit’s 4-0 victory over Minnesota. “He gave us a chance,” rookie manager Paul Molitor said of his No. 1 starter. “We just weren’t able to get him any runs. He missed a couple of cutters and they made him pay.” Hughes gave up a leadoff home run to RF J.D. Martinez in the second, a double to LF Yoenis Cespedes and then a one-out, two-run home run to C Alex Avila. Hughes was also charged with Detroit’s fourth run. He only walked one and struck out six in six innings.

--RF Torii Hunter played his first game against Detroit on Monday after two seasons of playing for the Tigers. Hunter was 0-for-4 and was called out making a half-swing at a 1-2 pitch with two out and two on in the bottom of the ninth. He argued strenuously but gave it up quickly. Hunter was playing his first game in Detroit after two seasons with the Tigers. He had a similar experience when he played his first game against Minnesota after signing as a free agent with the Los Angeles Angels. “Coming with Los Angeles here was weird and it’s weird here, too,” said Hunter, who hit cleanup for Minnesota after batting mostly second and fifth for Detroit. “I just left here. My last 350 games were here.”

--RHP J.R. Graham made his major league debut Monday, relieving starter RHP Phil Hughes to open the fifth inning. It took Graham three batters to get his first out, though. A single and a walk preceded a double-play groundball hit by 2B Ian Kinsler of Detroit. Graham also pitched a scoreless ninth. “After the first pitch -- and he can do that (throw up and in) -- he settled down pretty good,” manager Paul Molitor said. “It was nice to get him out there and get it over with.”

--C Kurt Suzuki was robbed of a home run Monday in Minnesota’s first game of the season. Suzuki’s fly ball to left-center was actually over the fence in the third inning when LF Yoenis Cespedes jumped and caught it. Suzuki got his first hit of the season, a single to right to open the sixth, his next time up.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We got after him (Tigers LHP David Price) early. But they made a couple of nice plays behind him . He’s a good guy to play defense behind.” -- Manager Paul Molitor, after Monday’s shutout loss to the Tigers.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--No major injuries.

ROTATION:

RHP Phil Hughes

RHP Ricky Nolasco

RHP Kyle Gibson

LHP Tommy Milone

RHP Mike Pelfrey

BULLPEN:

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

RHP Casey Fien

LHP Brian Duensing

RHP Tim Stauffer

LHP Aaron Thompson

RHP J.R. Graham

RHP Blaine Boyer

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Chris Herrmann

INFIELDERS:

1B Joe Mauer

2B Brian Dozier

3B Trevor Plouffe

SS Danny Santana

INF Eduardo Escobar

INF/OF Eduardo Nunez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Oswaldo Arcia

CF Jordan Schafer

RF Torii Hunter

OF Shane Robinson

DH Kennys Vargas