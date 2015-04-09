Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- Paul Molitor wrote down the same lineup Wednesday for the second time in as many games as manager of the Minnesota Twins.

But he cautioned not to look for it as a continuing thing.

Molitor is of the same mindset of most American League managers; he likes to get all of his bench players into a game at least once a week.

In the National League, that problem is solved by the pitcher. Once a game reaches the middle or late innings, the manager starts planning when to bat for his pitcher.

Two or three of the five players an NL manager has on his bench will typically either pinch-hit or be involved in a double-switch and at least get on the field for an inning or more.

Pinch-hitting is rare in the AL, though, so managers have to look at matchups to find optimum times for reserves to see game action.

“I want to get guys in (games) over the course of the first week,” Molitor said Wednesday after Minnesota was shut out, 11-0, for the second straight game at Detroit. “I gave it some thought over the last couple of days as to when that was going to be.”

The lop-sided game gave Molitor an opportunity to give at-bats to all four of his subs, with all four expected to start games before long.

Eduardo Escobar, who pinch-hit Opening Day, got a late-inning at-bat and is likely to get an infield start soon. Chris Herrmann pinch-hit in the ninth and will catch a game against some right-hander (or maybe play the outfield).

Eduardo Nunez entered the game in the eighth and got to bat once. He will play in the infield soon. Shane Robinson came in during the seventh and is likely to get an outfield start soon.

Managers look ahead to see which of their regulars might have poor statistics against an upcoming starter. That’s a good day to give him a rest and a good way to give a backup player some action so he can keep reasonably sharp.

The new manager, too.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 0-2

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Twins (RHP Kyle Gibson, 13-12, 4.47 ERA in 2012) at Tigers (RHP Shane Greene, 5-4, 3.78 ERA in 2014)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Kyle Gibson started five times against Detroit last season with a 2-3 record and a 6.00 ERA in 27 innings. His problem was walks, 13 of them to go with 18 strikeouts. He gave up three runs on four hits in 7 1/3 innings on Sept. 28, taking a 3-0 loss. His start Thursday will be his first of the season.

--RF Torii Hunter doesn’t want his manager Paul Molitor to feel any blame if he gets fined for his post-game comments concerning umpire Joe West. Hunter was vocal Monday when West, working home plate, called him out on a checked swing to end Minnesota’s 4-0 Opening Day loss at Detroit. Molitor reflected Wednesday he might have gotten out on the field to protect his player but Hunter would have none of that. “I said my piece and walked away,” Hunter said. “I know what I‘m doing.” “I think Torii has reached the point in his career where he doesn’t care what he says anymore,” Molitor said.

--RHP Ricky Nolasco took his manager’s urging to trust his fastball to heart early but things got off track Wednesday when he walked C Alex Nunez to open the third. “I got myself into a bad situation,” Nolasco said. “And I couldn’t make some pitches when I needed to. The first time through the lineup I was trying to get them out with some heaters. One start isn’t going to kill you as far as mental-wise.” He walked four and gave up six hits good for six runs in three innings, plus three batters in the fourth. “The first couple of innings he went with it pretty good,” manager Paul Molitor said. “But after that he seemed to lose a little bit of command with it.”

--RHP Tim Stauffer made his first appearance of the season, but it was a little rough. Stauffer gave up four hits and three runs in 1 2/3 innings. He entered with a man on third and nobody out and gave up an RBI double, the runner ending up on third on an error by CF Jordan Schafer. Stauffer got two outs and seemed to be out of trouble but he wild-pitched home the run before getting the inning over. He gave up a walk, three singles and a sacrifice fly good for two runs in the fifth. Stauffer’s control was wobbly and he walked two, although one was intentional.

--RHP J.R. Graham got his butterflies out of the way Monday in his major league debut and was able to retire the one batter he was asked to face in his second time out. Graham pitched two scoreless innings -- with some help from his defense -- in his first game and got a groundout to first in his second. Detroit had runners on first and third with two out when Graham came in.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “In two games, we’ve had 18 zeroes. I‘m sure it’s a little bit frustrating.” -- Twins manager Paul Molitor after a 2-0 loss to Detroit on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--No major injuries.

ROTATION:

RHP Phil Hughes

RHP Ricky Nolasco

RHP Kyle Gibson

LHP Tommy Milone

RHP Mike Pelfrey

BULLPEN:

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

RHP Casey Fien

LHP Brian Duensing

RHP Tim Stauffer

LHP Aaron Thompson

RHP J.R. Graham

RHP Blaine Boyer

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Chris Herrmann

INFIELDERS:

1B Joe Mauer

2B Brian Dozier

3B Trevor Plouffe

SS Danny Santana

INF Eduardo Escobar

INF/OF Eduardo Nunez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Oswaldo Arcia

CF Jordan Schafer

RF Torii Hunter

OF Shane Robinson

DH Kennys Vargas