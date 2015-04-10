Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- Ricky Nolasco’s sore right elbow could force the Minnesota Twins to call up a starter for their home opener April 13 against the Kansas City Royals.

Nolasco experienced right elbow pain April 8 in his start at Detroit throwing a curveball to catcher Alex Avila on his way to a fourth-inning leadoff walk.

Two batters later, Nolasco was out of the game, not knowing that in less than 24 hours he would be on his way to Minnesota for an examination of the elbow.

While the Twins hope it’s nothing serious, they still have to plan ahead.

The weather could make a difference, too. Minnesota waited through a weather delay of three hours, 36 minutes Thursday before finally starting its scheduled game in Detroit and nasty weather is not uncommon in the Midwest at this time of year.

Should examination of the elbow reveal nothing serious and the pain disappears quickly, Nolasco could still start the home opener as planned. Results of the MRI were not available after the game.

Teams are cautious with elbows, however. Putting Nolasco on the 15-day disabled list means the right-hander will miss at least one start.

Thursday’s game in Detroit being played as scheduled meant Minnesota will need someone to fill Nolasco’s slot for its April 13 home opener.

A rainout of Thursday’s game would have allowed Minnesota to move its starters back, letting manager Paul Molitor pitch right-hander Phil Hughes in the home opener.

The Twins not being scheduled to play April 14 would have let Molitor go through his four current starters once more before a fifth starter would be required.

That would have meant a start for Mr. X on April 19. As it is, the vacancy will have to be filled April 13.

The two top candidates in the minors are right-handers Trevor May and Alex Meyer.

May had a good spring and was in the mix to be the fifth starter, including the surprise suspension of right-hander Ervin Santana for 80 games.

He was also scheduled to start Thursday for the Triple-A Rochester Red Wings, weather and management permitting.

Meyer would benefit from more experience in the minors but emergencies are emergencies and he fits the profile of hard-throwers the Twins are now trying to draft and develop.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 0-3

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Twins (LHP Tommy Milone, 6-4, 4.19 ERA) at White Sox (RHP Hector Noesi, 8-12, 4.75 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Tommy Milone, starting at Chicago on Friday, started twice against the White Sox last season but did not have a decision. He posted a 3.72 ERA pitching against the White Sox but did not have a decision. Milone was traded to Minnesota at the July deadline a year ago but didn’t make his Twins debut until Aug. 11. He is 1-0 with a 1.82 career ERA in four games against Chicago.

--RHP Ricky Nolasco felt some right elbow pain late during his start Wednesday for the Twins and was flown to Minnesota for an MRI. Results were not available after Thursday’s game. “He felt it in his last inning of work -- I think it was during the at-bat against (C Alex) Avila (in the fourth),” manager Paul Molitor said. “He pitched to two more batters. We’ll hold off on a decision until later.” Nolasco was scheduled to pitch Minnesota’s home opener Monday but that is now in doubt.

--RHP Kyle Gibson was the third straight Minnesota starter to get rocked by Detroit hitting. Gibson gave up a pair of RBI singles in the first, another in the second and was driven out by RF J.D. Martinez’s three-run home run that capped a four-run fourth. He didn’t help himself, walking five and not striking anyone out. “It was a continuation of what was happening in the first two games,” Molitor said. “A bloop double to lead off, (J.D.) Martinez gets a bloop and Cespedes hits one in the hole. He (Gibson) tried to battle but after that home run, we had to take him out. We wanted to get some innings out of him. You can’t be going to your bullpen that early all the time.”

--C Chris Herrmann got his first start of the season Thursday, but it didn’t last long. Herrmann took a foul ball off the mask on the first pitch of the bottom of the first, suffering a cut on the bridge of his nose. He stuck it out through two innings but was removed for precautionary reasons. Manager Paul Molitor pinch-hit regular C Kurt Suzuki leading off the third. “He said he didn’t feel quite right,” Molitor said. “He was a little light-headed so we took him out. We gave him a concussion test and he passed that. He should be ready to play this weekend.”

--C Kurt Suzuki didn’t get his day off. Suzuki pinch-hit for C Chris Herrmann in the third inning after the starter suffered a cut on the bridge of his nose when hit in the mask by a foul ball with the first pitch of the game. The original thought was to give Suzuki a rest after he caught a couple of tough games to begin the season.

--LF Eduardo Escobar made his sixth career start in the outfield Thursday, subbing for regular LF Oswaldo Arcia. Escobar has been primarily an infield during his career but is expanding his utility role this season. He entered the game with 32 hits in 99 career at-bats against Detroit.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The guys were kind of joking about it. They were saying, ‘Well, we’re only down 22-1 in the series. We finally got one, but it took a misplay to get it.” -- Twins manager Paul Molitor, of his team finally getting on the scoreboard. Minnesota did not score in its first 25 innings, an American League record but one inning shy of the major league mark of 26 set by the St. Louis Cardinals in 1943.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Ricky Nolasco (right elbow) reported some elbow pain after his April 8 start against Detroit and was sent back to Minnesota for an MRI. Results were not immediately available.

ROTATION:

RHP Phil Hughes

RHP Ricky Nolasco

RHP Kyle Gibson

LHP Tommy Milone

RHP Mike Pelfrey

BULLPEN:

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

RHP Casey Fien

LHP Brian Duensing

RHP Tim Stauffer

LHP Aaron Thompson

RHP J.R. Graham

RHP Blaine Boyer

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Chris Herrmann

INFIELDERS:

1B Joe Mauer

2B Brian Dozier

3B Trevor Plouffe

SS Danny Santana

INF Eduardo Escobar

INF/OF Eduardo Nunez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Oswaldo Arcia

CF Jordan Schafer

RF Torii Hunter

OF Shane Robinson

DH Kennys Vargas