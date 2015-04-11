Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Trevor May was disappointed by not making the Minnesota Twins’ starting rotation a couple weeks ago.

Now, the right-hander will start Monday at Target Field in the Twins’ home opener against the Kansas City Royals. Recent turbulence in Minnesota’s starting rotation created the opportunity, after right-hander Ervin Santana was suspended 80 games for performance-enhancing drugs and right-hander Ricky Nolasco was sidelined by soreness in his right elbow.

“(May) was one of the last cuts,” Minnesota general manager Terry Ryan said Friday, before the Twins’ 6-0 victory at the Chicago White Sox. “He had a nice spring for us. He was in the mix right to the end. And, of course, he’s fresh, so he’ll be able to go. It just pointed toward him.”

An MRI showed only inflammation in Nolasco’s elbow, which began to give him trouble in his first start of the season in Detroit. Ryan thinks a stint on the 15-day disabled list will be enough to quiet the inflammation, while also giving May another chance to leave a lasting impression.

May went 3-6 with a 7.88 ERA for the Twins as a rookie last season. He had a solid spring, but couldn’t beat out right-hander Mike Pelfrey for the fifth starter’s role. May threw Thursday for Triple-A Rochester, so Monday lines up perfectly with his next scheduled start.

“This will be a good opportunity for him,” Ryan said. “He’s been around with us long enough to know what it’s all about. I‘m not saying he’s a seasoned veteran, because he’s far from it, but he has had a number of starts for us and this will give him a chance to see what an Opening Day at home’s like. It’ll be a good test for him.”

Ryan said there was no discussion about just skipping Nolasco in the rotation to get him a few days’ rest.

“I don’t think it’s wise to push that,” Ryan said. “I think 15 days is a short amount of time, certainly at this point in the season. It’s probably wise for us to put him on (the DL) and make sure.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 1-3

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Twins (RHP Mike Pelfrey, 0-3, 7.99 ERA in 2014) at White Sox (RHP Jeff Samardzija, 0-1, 7.50 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Mike Pelfrey will make his first start of 2015 in the second of a three-game series for the Twins at the Chicago White Sox. Pelfrey, who missed most of 2014 after surgery on his right elbow, last appeared in a game May 1, 2014, at Target Field against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Pelfrey made two starts and six appearances in spring training, going 0-2 with a 1.15 ERA to earn the fifth starter’s role after RHP Ervin Santana was suspended 80 games for using an illegal performance-enhancing drug. It will be Pelfrey’s sixth career start against the White Sox, whom he last faced Sept. 17, 2013.

--LHP Tommy Milone is off to a better start than last season, and the Twins hope he can keep it up all season. Milone’s 7 2/3 scoreless innings in the Twins’ 6-0 victory Friday at the Chicago White Sox were impressive. He retired 16 straight hitters after allowing a lead-off bunt single in the second and helped himself out by picking off that runner, rookie 2B Micah Johnson, trying to steal third. Milone struck out seven, walked two and allowed a career-low two hits -- something he hopes will continue in his next outing.

--RHP Ricky Nolasco is expected to be placed on the 15-day disabled list by the Twins on Saturday for inflammation in his right elbow. Nolasco felt soreness in the elbow during his start April 8 in Detroit and flew back to Minneapolis to have it further examined. An MRI showed only the inflammation. The Twins expect Nolasco to return whenever his DL stint ends.

--RHP Trevor May will be recalled from Triple-A Rochester to start the Twins’ home opener on Monday at Target Field against the Kansas City Royals. May, who went 3-6 with a 7.88 ERA in nine starts last season, nearly won the fifth starter’s job out of spring training. General manager Terry Ryan met with reporters prior to the Twins’ 6-0 win Friday at the Chicago White Sox and said May will determine his future this season by his performance.

--SS Eduardo Escobar played in the Twins’ 6-0 win Friday at the Chicago White Sox, after learning about the birth of his son, Jose Emanuel, that morning. Escobar’s fiancee, Eucaris Alvarez, had their first child in Minneapolis. Escobar will spend fly back to Minneapolis to be with them Saturday, but will return to Chicago to play Sunday in the series finale against the White Sox.

--INF Danny Santana will likely get the start at shortstop Saturday for the Twins in a game at the Chicago White Sox. He’ll fill in for SS Eduardo Escobar, who flew home to Minneapolis on Friday night after the birth of his son. Santana didn’t play in the series opener on Friday.

--RHP Ricky Nolasco (right elbow) reported elbow pain after his start Wednesday against Detroit and was sent back to Minnesota for an MRI. The results showed inflammation and Nolasco will likely be placed on the 15-day disabled list on Saturday. The Twins expect a full recovery within the timeframe of the DL stint.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “My location was good. I think the pitch today was the fastball inside. I’ve been getting it in on the hands. But overall, I just felt comfortable.” -- Twins LHP Tommy Milone, after a win over the Chicago White Sox on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Ricky Nolasco (right elbow) reported some elbow pain after his April 8 start against Detroit and was sent back to Minnesota for an MRI. The results showed inflammation and Nolasco will likely be placed on the 15-day disabled list on April 11. The Twins expect a full recovery within the timeframe of the DL stint.

ROTATION:

RHP Phil Hughes

RHP Ricky Nolasco

RHP Kyle Gibson

LHP Tommy Milone

RHP Mike Pelfrey

BULLPEN:

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

RHP Casey Fien

LHP Brian Duensing

RHP Tim Stauffer

LHP Aaron Thompson

RHP J.R. Graham

RHP Blaine Boyer

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Chris Herrmann

INFIELDERS:

1B Joe Mauer

2B Brian Dozier

3B Trevor Plouffe

SS Danny Santana

INF Eduardo Escobar

INF/OF Eduardo Nunez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Oswaldo Arcia

CF Jordan Schafer

RF Torii Hunter

OF Shane Robinson

DH Kennys Vargas