Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Just six games into the season, the Minnesota Twins suddenly find themselves a bit short of pitching.

Right-handed starter Ricky Nolasco went on the disabled list Sunday due to an ailing right shoulder, while right-handed reliever Casey Fien is also nursing a sore shoulder.

“There is a little inflammation in that elbow, so we’re going to back him off a little to make sure he gets back to 100 percent,” Twins manager Paul Molitor said about Nolasco.

Molitor plans to be equally cautious with Fien, who was 5-6 with a 3.98 ERA in 73 games last year.

“He’s got a little bit of tender shoulder with some stiffness,” Molitor said. “Hoping it will take care of itself here in the next day or two. I’ll just take a lead from our trainers and him, but right now we’re OK. It doesn’t sound like it’s serious enough for me to worry about it yet.”

Some help arrived Sunday when right-hander Trevor May was called up from Triple-A Rochester. He will make his season debut in Monday’s home opener at Target Field in place of Nolasco.

May is pumped up about the opportunity.

“It’s exciting, it’s fun,” he said of pitching the opener. “It’s as big as the crowd can be, I guess, but beyond that, it’s exactly the same. Having a little experience up here, I kind of know how things are and I’ve thrown in front of some pretty big crowds before. I‘m excited. Definitely it’s a cool thing.”

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 1-5

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Royals (LHP Danny Duffy, 0-0, 9.00 ERA) at Twins (RHP Trevor May, 3-6, 7.88 ERA in 2014)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Phil Hughes worked six innings and allowed three runs on eight hits while striking out four Sunday in a loss to the White Sox. He is 0-2 with a 5.25 ERA in his first two starts of the season. Hughes is also 0-3 with a 4.50 ERA in his last three states against the White Sox. “I know (Hughes) was frustrated,” Twins manager Paul Molitor said. “I know when your defense doesn’t make plays, you’ve got to work harder and make more pitches, more stressful pitches.”

--1B Trevor Plouffe went 0-for-4 against Chicago on Sunday. However, he still is hitting .383 (18-for-51) with three doubles, six RBIs, with walks and seven runs in his last 12 games against the White Sox.

--RHP Ricky Nolasco (0-1) was placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 9. The Twins said he has right elbow inflammation but that the move was cautionary. He reportedly elbow pain after allowing six runs on six hits in three innings Wednesday in a 11-0 loss at Detroit. An MRI exam showed no structural damage, Twins manager Paul Molitor said.

--DH Joe Mauer, who went 2-for-4 Sunday against Chicago, has a hit in seven of his past 11 games at U.S. Cellular Field. Mauer owns a career .334 average (91-for-272) against the White Sox in Chicago.

--RHP Trevor May is scheduled to make his season debut in Monday’s home opener against Kansas City after he was called up Saturday from Triple-A Rochester. May replaces RHP Ricky Nolasco, who was moved to the disabled list due to right elbow inflammation. May, 25, was 8-6 with a 2.85 ERA at Triple-A Rochester in 2014, 3-6 with a 7.88 ERA in 10 games (nine starts) for Minnesota.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I know (RHP Phil Hughes) was frustrated. I know when your defense doesn’t make plays, you’ve got to work harder and make more pitches, more stressful pitches. But he found a way through. He didn’t let some of the misplays turn into runs and was able to pick our defense up by doing a good job.” -- Manager Paul Molitor, after the Twins’ 6-2 loss to the White Sox on Sunday.

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Casey Fien (right shoulder stiffness) did not pitch April 10-12. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Ricky Nolasco (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 9. The Twins hope he will be ready to return as soon as he is eligible.

ROTATION:

RHP Phil Hughes

RHP Kyle Gibson

LHP Tommy Milone

RHP Mike Pelfrey

RHP Trevor May

BULLPEN:

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

RHP Casey Fien

LHP Brian Duensing

RHP Tim Stauffer

LHP Aaron Thompson

RHP J.R. Graham

RHP Blaine Boyer

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Chris Herrmann

INFIELDERS:

1B Joe Mauer

2B Brian Dozier

3B Trevor Plouffe

SS Danny Santana

INF Eduardo Escobar

INF/OF Eduardo Nunez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Oswaldo Arcia

CF Jordan Schafer

RF Torii Hunter

OF Shane Robinson

DH Kennys Vargas