Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MINNEAPOLIS -- With his offense struggling, Minnesota Twins manager Paul Molitor decided it was time to make a subtle tweak to his lineup against the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday.

For the first time this season, right fielder Torii Hunter hit somewhere other than the cleanup spot, replaced there by second baseman Brian Dozier.

“I didn’t want to do anything major. I told the guys I certainly wasn’t in panic mode yet. But you’ve got to tweak once in a while,” Molitor said. “For (Dozier), a little bit different look for him. I don’t expect much change. He still looks for pitches that he can kind of put a charge into like he does in the two-hole, and for Torii who’s had a lot of success in that role the last couple years, even as a veteran player I think he’s felt some of that burden of trying to get this team going.”

Hunter has struggled in the early going, batting .130 with two RBIs entering the game Wednesday, but singled and walked in his first game with the Twins in the two-hole.

Molitor hopes moving Hunter up to the No. 2 spot, where he had success with the Detroit Tigers last season, can help get him going.

“I‘m trying to get him back into a mode where he feels comfortable and taking pitches and shooting the ball to right and doing some of the things that he’s become very good at doing,” Molitor said.

Dozier said hitting in the cleanup spot is something he’s never done. At any level.

“This might be a first for me,” Dozier said. “I know I haven’t up here; I know I didn’t in the minor leagues, in college or in high school. So, as far as my memory goes, I don’t think ever.”

Dozier went 0-for-2 Wednesday, but drove in a run with a sacrifice fly on a hard hit ball in the first inning that was tracked down by Royals center fielder Lorenzo Cain in the gap in right-center.

“It’s not like you change your approach,” Dozier said. “We’ve had talks. It’s not like you’re going to change what you do and put more pressure or less pressure on yourself. I think (Molitor) just wants to shake things up.”

RECORD: 2-6

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Royals (LHP Jason Vargas, 1-0, 3.00 ERA) at Twins (LHP Tommy Milone, 1-0, 0.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Ricky Nolasco played long-toss on Wednesday and will again for the next several days. Nolasco complained of a sore throwing elbow after his start April 8 against the Detroit Tigers. If he progresses well, he could throw off a mound this weekend.

--LF Oswaldo Arcia hit his first home run of the season, a two-run shot in the bottom of the fourth inning Wednesday. Arcia hit 20 homers last season, second on the team.

--RHP Kyle Gibson tossed 6 2/3 innings of one-run ball Wednesday, picking up his first win of the season. He struck out three and walked none, allowing nine hits. Gibson allowed six runs on eight hits in his 2015 debut April 9 against Detroit as the Tigers won 7-1.

--1B Joe Mauer had a single Wednesday and has hit safely in all but one game so far this season. Mauer has eight hits, all singles, is batting .286 and is reaching base at a .375 clip.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Obviously a 1-6 start, getting shut out the way we did in Detroit, it brings a little extra burden I think to a lot of guys. We’re trying to get them to get back to some of the more basic parts of the game. If we get beat, we get beat, but let’s not contribute to those kind of things.” -- Twins manager Paul Molitor, on his team’s poor start.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Casey Fien (right shoulder stiffness) did not pitch April 10-13. He threw a bullpen session April 13 and was available to pitch. He pitched April 15.

--RHP Ricky Nolasco (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 9. He played long-toss on April 15 and will again for the next several days. If he progresses well, he could throw off a mound the weekend of April 18-19.

