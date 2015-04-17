Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- One wouldn’t be surprised if Minnesota Twins utility man Eduardo Escobar was a little upset with his situation this season.

Escobar was one of Minnesota’s bright spots a year ago, finishing the season with a .275 average, including 35 doubles -- a number among the leaders in the American League -- while playing well in the field at shortstop.

He followed it up with perhaps the best spring training performance by any Twins player, hitting .344 with four homers and 20 RBIs in 18 games.

All of that equity left Escobar on the outside looking in after a week-plus of games, assuming a role as a super utility player. While the Twins like Escobar, they view Danny Santana as a potential cornerstone player. Santana came up last season but played primarily in center field, instead of his natural shortstop.

But with the Twins viewed as a team still in rebuild-mode, the club wanted to slot Santana into his natural position -- where it views him in the long-term.

That has left Escobar without a permanent home.

“It’s nice to get Escobar in there somewhere somehow as much as we can,” said Twins manager Paul Molitor. “He hasn’t played a ton yet.”

Escobar got the start in left field against the Kansas City Royals on Thursday, a game the Twins won 8-5. He went 1-for-3.

With normal left fielder Oswaldo Arcia sitting against lefty Jason Vargas, Escobar had an opportunity to crack the lineup -- something he may see more of against lefties this season.

But it’s also important that Escobar, who came up as an infielder, adjusts to life in the outfield.

“Last year the few times we put Escobar out there, he looked a little bit uncomfortable,” Molitor said. “It’s early, but my impressions are that he’s kind of embracing that as an opportunity. He knows if he goes out there he has more of a chance to play a little bit more. So he seems to be kind of adapting to that a little bit. It’s a little bit challenging, different parks and different conditions and all that, but we’ll run him out there.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 3-6

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Indians (RHP Corey Kluber, 0-1, 2.63 ERA) at Twins (RHP Mike Pelfrey, 0-1, 7.20 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Ricky Nolasco played long-toss again Thursday. He is scheduled to throw off a mound on Sunday if his continues to progress.

--RF Torii Hunter had three hits Thursday for his first multi-hit game of the season. Entering the day, Hunter had four hits total in eight previous games. In five starts in the cleanup spot, Hunter had three hits. He has four in two games since being moved to the two-hole on Wednesday. The Twins are 2-0 in those games.

--LHP Tommy Milone improved to 2-0, allowing three runs on seven hits and three walks over 5 1/3 innings of work Thursday. Milone’s ERA stands at 2.08 through two starts. “It felt like the whole day was just kind of a grind,” Milone said. “I didn’t feel 100 percent going out there at the beginning, command was kind of iffy there in the first. Credit them for coming out swinging in the first.”

--1B Kennys Vargas went 2-for-4 Thursday, hitting his first homer of the season. Vargas was also robbed of extra bases in the third inning on a diving play by Royals CF Lorenzo Cain on a play that likely would have scored two more runs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That was a bullet. I was in awe. I didn’t see David Ortiz hit nothing like that. That was impressive. I‘m glad to see him starting to come around and swing the bat pretty well and be that threat that we know he can be.” --Twins RF Torii Hunter on the home run hit by Kennys Vargas in the second inning on Thursday’s win over Kansas City.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Casey Fien (right shoulder stiffness) did not pitch April 10-13. He threw a bullpen session April 13 and was available to pitch. He pitched April 15.

--RHP Ricky Nolasco (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 9. He played long-toss on April 15-16 and will again for the next several days. If he progresses well, he could throw off a mound the weekend of April 18-19.

ROTATION:

RHP Phil Hughes

RHP Kyle Gibson

LHP Tommy Milone

RHP Mike Pelfrey

RHP Trevor May

BULLPEN:

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

RHP Casey Fien

LHP Brian Duensing

RHP Tim Stauffer

LHP Aaron Thompson

RHP J.R. Graham

RHP Blaine Boyer

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Chris Herrmann

INFIELDERS:

1B Joe Mauer

2B Brian Dozier

3B Trevor Plouffe

SS Danny Santana

INF Eduardo Escobar

INF/OF Eduardo Nunez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Oswaldo Arcia

CF Jordan Schafer

RF Torii Hunter

DH Kennys Vargas

OF Shane Robinson