Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Twins will be without an important part of their bullpen for the next two weeks after left-hander Brian Duensing was placed on the 15-day disabled list on Friday with a right intercostal strain.

The injury occurred Monday during Minnesota’s home opener against Kansas City, but was aggravated in the ninth inning Thursday. Duensing was roughed up for two runs on three hits over 1/3 of an inning. The Twins led 8-3 at the time of Duensing’s insertion, and closer Glen Perkins closed out the Royals for his second save as Minnesota secured its first series win of the season.

“I just kind of kept it at bay, doing some treatments. I felt fine,” Duensing said. “Then yesterday when I threw, it was the first time I felt a pinch, I guess, is the best way to explain it. That’s when I knew it was a little more serious than I thought it was.”

Minnesota called up lefty Caleb Thielbar to replace Duensing, who has become an effective lefty specialist over the past couple of seasons.

“He gets valuable outs in the seventh and eighth innings. We’re going to have to make some adjustments,” said Twins manager Paul Molitor. “I thought with Cleveland’s lineup and personnel, to get another lefty up here was the right thing to do. So we did that with Thielbar.”

Thielbar has had success at the major league level, going 2-1 with a 3.40 ERA in 54 appearances last season. In 2013, Thielbar was even better, going 3-2 with a 1.76 ERA in 49 games.

The loss of Duensing will be softened some by the emergence of left-hander Aaron Thompson, who has been very effective in six games so far this season, including a clean inning of work on Friday.

Thompson is expected to work Duensing’s high-leverage situations later in games while Thielbar is expected to be more of a sixth or seventh inning guy for now.

But that doesn’t mean that can’t change.

“In the short term, experience is a good thing,” Molitor said. “Obviously we’ve seen Caleb enough the last couple years to know as far as work ethic, preparation and knowing who you might face in a given inning, he’s got a good plan in how he goes about his work. It didn’t work out coming out of spring training, but I tell everybody be ready. Be a name that we want to look to when the situation comes up and he got the call.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 4-6

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Indians (RHP Danny Salazar, 0-0, 0.00 ERA) at Twins (RHP Phil Hughes, 0-2, 5.25 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Brian Duensing was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a right intercostal strain. Duensing has a 7.36 ERA in six appearances this season spanning 3 2/3 innings with one save.

--LHP Caleb Thielbar was recalled from Triple-A Rochester to fill Duensing’s roster spot. Thielbar was 2-1 with a 3.40 ERA in 54 appearances with the Twins last season.

--RHP Mike Pelfrey did not figure into the decision after allowing one run on three hits and four walks in five innings. He allowed four runs in five innings of work in his first start this season, and lowered his ERA by more than 2 1/2 runs with his outing Friday.

--3B Trevor Plouffe went 1-for-5 with his second homer of the season, a walk-off blast to lead off the 11th inning. The walk-off blast was the first of his career and his third walk-off hit.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “There was a lot of frustration that came out of me on that swing.” --Twins 3B Trevor Plouffe on his walk-off homer Friday against the Cleveland Indians.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Brian Duensing (right intercostal strain) was placed on the 15-day disabled list on April 17.

--RHP Ricky Nolasco (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 9. He played long-toss April 15-16 and will again for the next several days. If he progresses well, he could throw off a mound the weekend of April 18-19.

ROTATION:

RHP Phil Hughes

RHP Kyle Gibson

LHP Tommy Milone

RHP Mike Pelfrey

RHP Trevor May

BULLPEN:

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

RHP Casey Fien

LHP Caleb Thielbar

RHP Tim Stauffer

LHP Aaron Thompson

RHP J.R. Graham

RHP Blaine Boyer

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Chris Herrmann

INFIELDERS:

1B Joe Mauer

2B Brian Dozier

3B Trevor Plouffe

SS Danny Santana

INF Eduardo Escobar

INF/OF Eduardo Nunez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Oswaldo Arcia

CF Jordan Schafer

RF Torii Hunter

DH Kennys Vargas

OF Shane Robinson