Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- After a tremendous rookie season, Minnesota Twins shortstop Danny Santana has struggled to start the 2015 campaign.

Santana would have been right in the mix for the American League Rookie of the Year race had Jose Abreu of the Chicago White Sox not run away with the award.

But something hasn’t clicked so far this season, as Santana has struggled at the plate and in the field.

“He does put pressure on himself when he has a bad day because I know he thinks he’s a big part of why our team plays well, because at the top of the lineup there’s obviously responsibility,” said Twins manager Paul Molitor.

Molitor gave Santana the day off Sunday to try and clear his head a bit. Santana is hitting .195 with no homers and just one extra base hit among his eight hits overall in 41 at-bats. He’s also looking for his first walk -- meaning his on-base percentage is matching his average.

Last season, Santana hit .319 over 405 at-bats with seven homers, seven triples and 27 doubles. He also reached base at a .353 clip.

“He’s battling, but it’s a struggle and obviously when you have a leadoff hitter you’re looking for a catalyst,” said Twins general manager Terry Ryan. “He’s had trouble getting on base, and he swinging through a lot of pitches and he’s getting outside the zone and all that stuff. The other day he got on and he had a good day, and we had a good day. Consequently, it would be well-received to see him get back and get going again like he did last year.”

His struggles at the plate have also extended to the field.

After being handed the starting shortstop job in spring training, Santana has already made three errors in 10 games.

Santana played more games at center field last year, but made just two errors in 34 games at short.

“The whole thing about the sophomore jinx, in my mind, has to do with the fact that you’ve kind of set a bar, and all of a sudden expectations are you get to that bar or surpass it,” Molitor said. “Subconsciously, maybe sometimes guys kind of press to get their game to what they did their first time around.”

The Twins hope Santana, along with fellow second-year player Kennys Vargas, can each turn around their seasons after slow starts. If they can, Minnesota could have one of the more potent lineups in the American League.

Ryan said it’s all about adjusting.

“There’s a track record and there’s a lot of film and there’s a lot of advanced reports on him and there’s weaknesses that can be gone after. That’s exactly what’s happened,” Ryan said. “He’s a threat when he walks into that box. People know that, so they’re going to test him. Now it’s a matter of adjustments, just like any second-year player that had success that first year. There’s going to be that going on. Pitchers aren’t stupid. They don’t want to be embarrassed any more than a hitter does.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 5-7

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Twins (RHP Kyle Gibson, 1-1, 6.10 ERA) at Royals (RHP Edinson Volquez, 1-1, 2.30 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Ricky Nolasco will go on a rehabilitation assignment Saturday for Class A Cedar Rapids. Nolasco is on the 15-day disabled list with a sore throwing elbow.

--RF Torii Hunter went 1-for-5 with a home run. The homer was his first of the season and 193rd with the Twins. Hunter leads the Twins with six RBIs this season.

--3B Trevor Plouffe went 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles. The two-base hits were his second and third of the season. Plouffe had 40 doubles last season, tied for fourth-most in the American League.

--RHP Trevor May earned his first win of the season, allowing one run on four hits with no walks and four strikeouts over six innings of work. May lowered his ERA from 8.44 to 4.76 with the outing.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s night and day compared to Monday. The last couple of days, the last four or five days, I think we’ve been playing Twins baseball. I like the way we’re playing. We’ve won our last two series and that’s all that matters.” --Twins RF Torii Hunter on the mood in the Twins clubhouse on Sunday at the end of Minnesota’s six-game homestand.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Brian Duensing (right intercostal strain) was placed on the 15-day disabled list on April 17.

--RHP Ricky Nolasco (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 9. He played long-toss April 15-16 and will again for the next several days. He is expected to start a rehabilitation assignment with Class A Cedar Rapids on April 24.

ROTATION:

RHP Phil Hughes

RHP Kyle Gibson

LHP Tommy Milone

RHP Mike Pelfrey

RHP Trevor May

BULLPEN:

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

RHP Casey Fien

LHP Caleb Thielbar

RHP Tim Stauffer

LHP Aaron Thompson

RHP J.R. Graham

RHP Blaine Boyer

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Chris Herrmann

INFIELDERS:

1B Joe Mauer

2B Brian Dozier

3B Trevor Plouffe

SS Danny Santana

INF Eduardo Escobar

INF/OF Eduardo Nunez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Oswaldo Arcia

CF Jordan Schafer

RF Torii Hunter

DH Kennys Vargas

OF Shane Robinson