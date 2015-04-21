Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Shortstop Danny Santana was back leading off for the Minnesota Twins on Monday after he received a day off Sunday.

Salazar entered Monday in an 0-for-10 skid that dropped his average to .195. A double was his only extra-base hit of the season.

“We’ve been pretty lucky so far when guys have sat they’ve come back and they’ve played well,” Twins manager Paul Molitor said. “Sometimes backing off a little bit, see a game, it slows it down a little bit.”

Santana singled in the fifth inning, ending an 0-for-12 skid, but he was out trying to steal second. He also struck out two times, bringing his whiff total to a team-high 15 in 45 at-bats.

Molitor acknowledged Santana has been pressing.

”Yeah, he’s a prideful guy,“ Molitor said. ”He puts a lot of pressure on himself. When they’re not producing, they feel like they are hurting the team. Sometimes you’ve got to let the game come to you.

“Obviously, you want the guy to get on base, score runs and be aggressive on the basepaths. But he knows he doesn’t walk a lot and is trying to improve that. And then he ends up pressing more. He tries to take pitches and then he’s not doing well when he falls behind in the count, so it’s kind of a catch-22 right now.”

--C Kurt Suzuki experienced an injury scare in the second inning Monday. He went down in the on-deck circle when he was struck in the right foot by LF Oswaldo Arcia’s foul line drive. A trainer checked on Suzuki, who remained in the game. “Those on-deck circles, you are vulnerable there,” manager Paul Molitor said. “The guy swings late. It caught him on the fleshy part on the top of his foot. I know it was painful.”

--DH Kenny Vargas, a switch hitter, was held out of the Twins’ lineup Monday against Royals RHP Edinson Volquez. Manager Paul Molitor noted Vargas is scuffling while swinging left-handed, hitting .077 and striking out 11 times in 26 at-bats with no RBIs.

--LHP Aaron Thompson was available only in an emergency Monday. Thompson, a rookie with a 0.87 ERA in seven relief appearances, threw 35 pitches Sunday against the Indians, allowing one hit, walking one and striking out one in two scoreless innings. He was not used Monday in the Twins’ 7-1 loss to the Royals.

--INF/OF Eduardo Escobar, who had started two games at shortstop, one at third base and three in left field, was the Twins’ DH for the first time this season. It was his seventh career start at designated hitter. He singled in four at-bats and is hitting .172.

--LHP Tommy Milone, who starts Tuesday, has problems with Royals C Salvador Perez, who is 6-for-14 off him, including 2-for-3 with a double last week. Royals DH Kendrys Morales, however, has a .133 average, 2-for-13, off Milone, but one of the hits is a home run.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’ve had a few of those games where they’ve had shape for a while and then things kind of broke down for us. ... We can’t contain them at the end to give ourselves a chance. We tried to stay in the game. We didn’t have much offense. It did get out of hand at the end.” -- Manager Paul Molitor, after the Twins’ 7-1 loss to the Royals on Monday.

--LHP Brian Duensing (right intercostal strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 17.

--RHP Ricky Nolasco (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 9. He played long-toss April 15-16. He is expected to start a rehab assignment with Class A Cedar Rapids on April 24.

RHP Phil Hughes

RHP Kyle Gibson

LHP Tommy Milone

RHP Mike Pelfrey

RHP Trevor May

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

RHP Casey Fien

LHP Caleb Thielbar

RHP Tim Stauffer

LHP Aaron Thompson

RHP J.R. Graham

RHP Blaine Boyer

Kurt Suzuki

Chris Herrmann

1B Joe Mauer

2B Brian Dozier

3B Trevor Plouffe

SS Danny Santana

INF Eduardo Escobar

INF/OF Eduardo Nunez

LF Oswaldo Arcia

CF Jordan Schafer

RF Torii Hunter

DH Kennys Vargas

OF Shane Robinson