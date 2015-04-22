Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Left fielder Oswaldo Arcia was back in the Twins lineup Tuesday despite a glowing fielding miscue Monday.

Arcia dropped Mike Moustakas’ fly ball to start the sixth inning, which detonated a three-run inning and allowed the Royals to take the lead in a 7-1 victory over the Twins.

“There’s a few factors there,” Twins manager Paul Molitor said in starting Arcia. “I think it is a good idea to try to get a guy out there after something like last night happened, get him back out there and give him a chance. Also, the fact he has good approach against left-handers. I kind of wanted to get him in against (Royals lefty Jason) Vargas.”

Arcia said he did not know how he missed that ball and that he did not lose it in the lights.

“No excuses,” Arcia said.

It was his first error of the season.

Arcia, who turns 24 on May 9, has started 10 games in left and one in right this season.

With the Twins ahead in the eighth, Molitor pulled Arcia for defensive purposes, moving center fielder Shane Robinson to left and inserting Jordan Schafer in center.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 5-9

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Twins (RHP Mike Pelfrey, 0-0, 4.50 ERA) at Royals (RHP Jeremy Guthrie, 1-0, 5.54 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Glen Perkins is the Twins’ closer, but manager Paul Molitor brought him in to face 3B Mike Moustakas with two out in the eighth and the score tied with a runner on third. Molitor said he has talked to Perkins about four-out saves. “I had my eyes on Perkins and Moustakas in that inning whether it was 5-4 or 5-5, whatever it might be,” Molitor said. “We tried to get that last out in the eighth, trying to extend the game. He made some good pitches. He ended up fighting that one off and dumping it into left field.” Moustakas singled home RF Paulo Orlando with the go-ahead run.

--C Kurt Suzuki took an Oswaldo Arcia foul ball off his right foot while standing in the on-deck circle in the second inning Monday. Suzuki started again Tuesday. “He’s fine,” Twins manager Ned Yost said. “He’s wants to be in there. He’s capable of being in there. I‘m glad to put his name in there. I checked with him. It turned out to be a bruise. He’s OK.” Suzuki had two hits, including a run-producing single in a four-run sixth.

--CF Jordan Schafer was unable to get to DH Kendry Morales’ shallow fly-ball single that plopped down untouched for an RBI single in the eighth inning Monday. “I‘m running 150 feet to go get the ball,” Schafer said. “I‘m playing in left center. I‘m running a long way. I‘m trying to look at Doze (second baseman Brian Dozier) and the ball at the same time. I saw Dozier’s hands go up. That usually signals I’ve got the ball. He was trying to say he didn’t know where the ball was. When I saw his hands up, I kind of shut it down. Obviously, no one is going after the ball. I tried to make a last-second effort to get it, but it’s unfortunate. It is what it is. There was no communication.”

--OF Torii Hunter likes to face RHP Jeremy Guthrie, the Royals’ probable Wednesday starter. Hunter is 16-for-49 (.327), with three doubles and a home run off Guthrie.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That’s part of their game. Last year at the end of the year, they created a lot of havoc running aggressively on the bases. That’s kind of how the Royals put themselves back in the games. A lot of good things happened; we just couldn’t contain them at the end.” -- Manager Paul Molitor, after the Twins’ 6-5 loss to the Royals on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Ricky Nolasco (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 9. He played long-toss April 15-16. He threw a bullpen session April 19 and is expected to start a rehab assignment with Class A Cedar Rapids on April 25.

--LHP Brian Duensing (right intercostal strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 17.

ROTATION:

RHP Phil Hughes

RHP Kyle Gibson

LHP Tommy Milone

RHP Mike Pelfrey

RHP Trevor May

BULLPEN:

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

RHP Casey Fien

LHP Caleb Thielbar

RHP Tim Stauffer

LHP Aaron Thompson

RHP J.R. Graham

RHP Blaine Boyer

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Chris Herrmann

INFIELDERS:

1B Joe Mauer

2B Brian Dozier

3B Trevor Plouffe

SS Danny Santana

INF Eduardo Escobar

INF/OF Eduardo Nunez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Oswaldo Arcia

CF Jordan Schafer

RF Torii Hunter

DH Kennys Vargas

OF Shane Robinson