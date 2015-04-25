Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

SEATTLE -- Phil Hughes was better on Friday afternoon, but he was no Felix Hernandez.

On a night when the Seattle Mariners’ ace held the Minnesota Twins’ bats at bay, Hughes quietly put together his most effective outing of the season Friday. He pitched an eight-inning complete game, allowing just five hits, but was on the wrong end of a 2-0 score.

The biggest problem for Hughes continues to be run support. In the 26 2/3 innings during which he has been on the mound this season, the Twins have been outscored 12-2.

The only real damage he allowed Friday came on a pair of solo homers from Seattle’s Nelson Cruz and Logan Morrison.

“Just two pitches I’d like to have back,” Hughes said. “That’s kind of the story of my season right now. I’ve given up seven home runs; that’s a lot. Going against Felix, you’ve got to be at the top of your game.”

The best news for Hughes was that the blister on his finger, which has been bothering him this season, was barely a factor. He used a special kind of glue to cover the blister Friday night, and it didn’t affect his performance.

“It was fine,” he said of the finger. “... Once I got through my bullpen, it was fine.”

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 6-10

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Twins (RHP Trevor May, 1-1, 4.76 ERA) at Mariners (LHP James Paxton, 0-1, 8.40 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Kohl Stewart, the No. 4 pick in the 2013 draft and one of Minnesota’s top prospects, was placed on the seven-day disabled list at Class A Fort Myers. Right elbow inflammation led to the move.

--RHP Phil Hughes threw a complete game, allowing just five hits over eight innings, but also gave up his sixth and seventh home runs of the season in a 2-0 loss to Seattle on Friday. The Twins have scored just two runs over the 26 2/3 innings in which Hughes has been on the mound this season -- a big reason for his 0-4 record.

--CF Jordan Schafer was busy in Friday’s second inning. He tracked down a Dustin Ackley fly ball on the warning track in centerfield, then ran down a Logan Morrison shot a few pitches later to make a catch at the wall in right-center.

--3B Trevor Plouffe ended Seattle starter Felix Hernandez’s no-hit bid with a two-out single in the fifth. Plouffe was Minnesota’s first baserunner after Hernandez had sat down the first 14 batters he faced -- seven by way of strikeout. He added another single off Hernandez in the seventh and went 2 for 3 for the game.

--RHP Trevor May is coming off the best start of his career. The 25-year-old starter held Cleveland to four hits and one earned run over seven innings of a 7-2 win his last time out. He’s scheduled to make his third start of the season, and the 12th of his young career, less than 200 miles from his hometown of Longview, Wash., when the Twins play at Seattle on Saturday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You don’t get a lot of shots against (Mariners RHP Felix Hernandez) and we didn’t take advantage of the ones we had.” -- Minnesota manager Paul Molitor, after a loss to Seattle on Friday.

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Ricky Nolasco (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 9. He played long-toss April 15-16. He threw a bullpen session April 19 and threw a 60-pitch bullpen session April 22. He is expected to start a rehab assignment with Class A Cedar Rapids on April 25.

--LHP Brian Duensing (right intercostal strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 17. He began playing catch April 22.

ROTATION:

RHP Phil Hughes

RHP Kyle Gibson

LHP Tommy Milone

RHP Mike Pelfrey

RHP Trevor May

BULLPEN:

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

RHP Casey Fien

LHP Caleb Thielbar

RHP Tim Stauffer

LHP Aaron Thompson

RHP J.R. Graham

RHP Blaine Boyer

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Chris Herrmann

INFIELDERS:

1B Joe Mauer

2B Brian Dozier

SS Danny Santana

3B Trevor Plouffe

INF Eduardo Escobar

INF/OF Eduardo Nunez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Oswaldo Arcia

CF Jordan Schafer

RF Torii Hunter

DH Kennys Vargas

OF Shane Robinson