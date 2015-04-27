Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

SEATTLE -- Eduardo Nunez, a 27-year-old backup outfielder who entered this season with a .264 career batting average, has never been known for his offense.

But he’s sustained a pretty good bat in limited action this season.

Nunez rewarded the Twins for giving him starts in back-to-back games for the first time this season over the weekend, when he went 4-for-9 in the final two games of the Seattle series. As a testament to Nunez’s success at the plate this season, his season batting average actually went down (from .667 to .533) after the series.

Sustaining the offensive output would be impossible, but Nunez is doing enough to keep him out of the lineup. Center fielder Shane Robinson (.355 batting average) is the only starting outfielder who has shown much offensive consistency this season, so Nunez could get a longer look at one of the corner outfield positions or as a part-time designated hitter.

Nunez now has the longest hitting streak on the team, despite limited playing time. If he continues to swing the bat the way he has, his opportunities are only likely to increase.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 8-10

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Tigers (LHP David Price, 1-1, 3.28 ERA) at Twins (LHP Tommy Milone, 2-0, 3.38 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Kyle Gibson had another solid outing against Seattle on Sunday, but he didn’t factor into the decision. Gibson allowed just five hits and two earned runs in seven innings and left with the score tied 2-2. In three starts against the Mariners since the beginning of the 2014 season, Gibson is 2-0 with a 1.35 ERA.

--1B Joe Mauer singled on each of his first two at-bats Sunday, then saved his best for last. His 11th-inning triple drove in two runs in the 4-2 victory over Seattle, capping off a 3-for-5 day. Mauer is hitting .382 against left-handed pitchers this season after collecting all three of his Sunday hits against southpaws. He now has hits in each of his two at-bats against Seattle rookie reliever Tyler Olson, a left-hander.

--CF Shane Robinson scored the Twins’ first two runs, in the first and third innings, as Minnesota jumped out to a 2-0 lead. Robinson went 1-for-5 with a walk and is hitting .355 this season.

--3B Trevor Plouffe has hit safely in seven of his past eight games. He went 1-for-6 Sunday and is now hitting .333 (11-for-33) since April 17.

--DH Eduardo Nunez had a productive visit to Seattle over the weekend. He had two hits in each of the Twins’ past two games but saw his batting average drop both days -- from .667 to .600 on Saturday and then to .533 after Sunday’s 11-inning win over the Mariners. Nunez has only played in five games this season but has at least one hit in each of them. The 27-year-old outfielder has started just three times and has had two hits in each of those games. He was pretty quick out of the gates as an April call-up last year, too, but settled down to hit .250 over 204 at-bats for the season.

--RHP Trevor May (bruised right elbow) is still being evaluated after taking a line drive off his right elbow Saturday night. Manager Paul Molitor said after Sunday’s game that May expects to throw on the side Monday and could be re-evaluated after that. There is no structural damage, and May told reporters after the game that he “absolutely” expects to be available for his next start, but his status for his scheduled Thursday start against the White Sox has not yet been determined.

--LHP Tommy Milone hasn’t been able to match the greatness of his season debut over recent starts, although that would have been difficult to maintain. Milone came out of the gates with a 7 2/3-inning, two-hit performance in a 6-0 win over the White Sox in his first start of the season, but his ERA has been 5.73 in the two starts since then. Milone is scheduled to be on the mound Monday, when the Twins host Detroit.

--RHP Ricky Nolasco (15-day disabled list) made his first rehab start Sunday and came out of it without any limitations. Molitor said afterward that Nolasco could be coming off the disabled list soon but was uncertain whether he would need to make another rehab appearance.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I like being in those situations. It’s always nice to get that opportunity and, obviously, to capitalize on it. You look forward to those opportunities.” -- 1B Joe Mauer, after delivering a two-out, two-run triple in the top of the 11th inning as the Twins beat the Mariners 4-2 on Sunday to win the series.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Ricky Nolasco (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 9. He played long-toss April 15-16. He threw a bullpen session April 19 and threw a 60-pitch bullpen session April 22. He started a rehab assignment with Class A Cedar Rapids on April 26 and made his first rehab start April 26. Manager Paul Molitor said afterward that Nolasco could be coming off the disabled list soon but was uncertain whether he would need to make another rehab appearance.

--RHP Trevor May (bruised right elbow) was injured April 25 and manager Paul Molitor said April 26 that May expects to throw on the side April 27 and could be re-evaluated after that. There is no structural damage. May told reporters he “absolutely” expects to be available for his next start, but his status for his scheduled April 30 start had not yet been determined.

--LHP Brian Duensing (right intercostal strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 17. He began playing catch April 22.

ROTATION:

RHP Phil Hughes

RHP Kyle Gibson

LHP Tommy Milone

RHP Mike Pelfrey

RHP Trevor May

BULLPEN:

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

RHP Casey Fien

LHP Caleb Thielbar

RHP Tim Stauffer

LHP Aaron Thompson

RHP J.R. Graham

RHP Blaine Boyer

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Chris Herrmann

INFIELDERS:

1B Joe Mauer

2B Brian Dozier

SS Danny Santana

3B Trevor Plouffe

INF Eduardo Escobar

INF/OF Eduardo Nunez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Oswaldo Arcia

CF Jordan Schafer

RF Torii Hunter

DH Kennys Vargas

OF Shane Robinson