Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota Twins right-hander Trevor May was looking forward to his outing last Saturday when calamity nearly struck.

May was pitching against his hometown Seattle Mariners at Safeco Field for the first time in his career. With dozens of family and friends in attendance, the Longview, Wash., native had made it into the fourth inning when Mariners third baseman Kyle Seager lined a pitch off May’s throwing elbow.

May staggered, retrieved the ball and threw to first for the out before writhing in pain.

“I freaked out a little bit,” May said. “You don’t want to get hit in your pitching arm ever, or anywhere. It stung pretty good and it was in a weird spot where a lot of stuff is connecting, some small bones that can really be nagging for a long time.”

Luckily for May and the Twins, the pain subsided rather quickly.

May was removed from the game and the more pressing issue was reassuring his family, including his grandmother, who May said was watching him pitch for the first time in his life, that he was fine.

“I had to get in (the clubhouse) and let them know that it was just a bruise and everything was fine,” May said. “It’s frustrating to come out with an injury in your hometown.”

By Monday, prior to Minnesota’s 5-2 loss against the Detroit Tigers, May was playing long toss. On Tuesday, he’ll resume his normal pre-start routine. Scheduled to pitch Thursday against the Chicago White Sox, May said he’s feeling as though he’ll be ready.

“I don’t think any definite decision has been made yet, but right now I feel good,” May said.

Twins manager Paul Molitor said the team dodged a bullet when tests following the game revealed no structural damage to the 25-year-old righty, viewed by the Twins as one of their better pitching prospects.

“I’ve seen enough of those, but it’s never a comfortable moment, particularly when you’re talking about a young pitcher like that,” Molitor said. “You’re always concerned about potential fractures and long-term setbacks. We came out of that one pretty good considering the things that could have happened.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 8-11

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Tigers (RHP Anibal Sanchez, 1-2, 5.96 ERA) at Twins (RHP Mike Pelfrey, 1-0, 2.65 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Joe Mauer doubled in the eighth inning. It was his 313th double of his career, moving him past Kent Hrbek for third on the club’s all-time list.

--RHP Ricky Nolasco reported no problems with his throwing elbow after a rehab start with Class-A Cedar Rapids on Sunday. Nolasco has been on the 15-day disabled list since April 11 with right elbow inflammation.

--LHP Brian Duensing threw a side session in the bullpen on Monday and will face hitters in a simulated game on Thursday. Duensing was placed on the 15-day disabled list on April 17 with a right intercostal strain.

--LHP Tommy Milone took the loss Monday, allowing five runs in four-plus innings of work, on eight hits and two walks. For Milone, it was his first loss of the season and first since last Aug. 17, a span of six starts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Just falling behind, you can’t do that against a team like this. That’s a pretty strong lineup, probably one of the best in baseball. Falling behind, forcing me to throw the ball over the plate and they hit the ball out of the park.” -- LHP Tommy Milone, on his outing Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Trevor May (bruised right elbow) was injured April 25. He threw on the side April 27 and he’ll resume his normal pre-start routine on April 28. There is no structural damage. May told reporters he “absolutely” expects to be available for his next start April 30.

--RHP Ricky Nolasco (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 9. He played long-toss April 15-16. He threw bullpen sessions April 19 and April 22. He started a rehab assignment with Class A Cedar Rapids on April 26. It is uncertain whether he will make another rehab appearance before rejoining the Twins.

--LHP Brian Duensing (right intercostal strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 17. He began playing catch April 22 and threw a side session in the bullpen on April 27. He will face hitters in a simulated game on April 30.

ROTATION:

RHP Phil Hughes

RHP Kyle Gibson

LHP Tommy Milone

RHP Mike Pelfrey

RHP Trevor May

BULLPEN:

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

RHP Casey Fien

LHP Caleb Thielbar

RHP Tim Stauffer

LHP Aaron Thompson

RHP J.R. Graham

RHP Blaine Boyer

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Chris Herrmann

INFIELDERS:

1B Joe Mauer

2B Brian Dozier

SS Danny Santana

3B Trevor Plouffe

INF Eduardo Escobar

INF/OF Eduardo Nunez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Oswaldo Arcia

CF Jordan Schafer

RF Torii Hunter

DH Kennys Vargas

OF Shane Robinson