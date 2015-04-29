Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Twins may soon have a tough decision to make regarding their starting rotation.

With right-hander Ricky Nolasco nearing a return following a stint on the 15-day disabled list with right elbow inflammation, the Twins could soon have six healthy and viable arms available for five spots in the rotation.

Nolasco hasn’t pitched since allowing six runs in three innings of work in a loss to the Detroit Tigers on April 8. He was placed on the DL shortly thereafter. On Sunday, Nolasco pitched five innings in a rehab outing with Class A Cedar Rapids, allowing one run while striking out five.

“I felt good. I was able to throw nice, free and easy, which was huge,” Nolasco said. “We had been taking it aggressive as far as not trying to lose out on everything that I did in spring and the buildup process. I‘m trying to be honest with myself and trying to push it as much as I could and just to make sure if I did feel anything, to slow down. I passed every test.”

Minnesota’s rotation got a bunch of bad news out of the gate this season, with the winter’s big free-agent acquisition, Ervin Santana, suspended 80 games for PED usage. A few days later, Nolasco went down with an injury.

To their credit, Mike Pelfrey and Trevor May have stepped in and been solid, especially Pelfrey, who tossed seven innings and allowed two runs, one earned, and struck out seven on Tuesday in a win against Detroit, improving to 2-0 and lowering his ERA to 2.25 over four starts.

“I hope all five guys continue to pitch well and we’ve got six choices,” Twins assistant general manager Rob Antony said. “You start planning too far ahead, hypotheticals and everything else, half the time they don’t even come into play unfortunately.”

Nolasco could return to the team within days. May is scheduled to take the mound on Thursday, followed by Kyle Gibson on Friday. Manager Paul Molitor refused to reveal who would be on the bump Saturday, meaning a decision on Nolasco could come as soon as this weekend.

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 9-11

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Tigers (RHP Shane Greene, 3-1, 3.00 ERA) at Twins (RHP Phil Hughes, 0-4, 4.39 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Trevor May threw his normal bullpen on Tuesday and is in line to make his next start on Thursday. May was hit in the throwing elbow with a comebacker in his last start on Saturday in Seattle.

--RHP Mike Pelfrey pitched seven innings and allowed one earned run on three hits and two walks while striking out seven. He struck out the side in the second inning, the first time he has accomplished that since July 10, 2011. 3H, 2BB, 7K

--C Kurt Suzuki went 2-for-2 at the plate, including an RBI single in the seventh inning that drove in the winning run. The run batted in was the first game-winning hit Suzuki has had this season.

--SS Danny Santana had three hits and knocked in a run, raising his average to .261 this season. Santana, back in the leadoff spot with 2B Brian Dozier getting the night off, batted ninth on Monday and had two hits. One-third of his hits this season have come the past two days.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’re hungry for good starting pitching. It’s been that way for a while.” -- Twins manager Paul Molitor, on what the club will do once RHP Ricky Nolasco returns to the club.

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Trevor May (bruised right elbow) was injured April 25. He threw on the side April 27, and threw his normal pre-start routine on April 28. There is no structural damage. He is in line to make his next start on April 30.

--RHP Ricky Nolasco (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 9. He played long-toss April 15-16. He threw bullpen sessions April 19 and April 22. He started a rehab assignment with Class A Cedar Rapids on April 26. As of April 28, the Twins said a decision would be made soon on his return.

--LHP Brian Duensing (right intercostal strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 17. He began playing catch April 22 and threw a side session in the bullpen April 27. He will face hitters in a simulated game April 30.

ROTATION:

RHP Phil Hughes

RHP Kyle Gibson

LHP Tommy Milone

RHP Mike Pelfrey

RHP Trevor May

BULLPEN:

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

RHP Casey Fien

LHP Caleb Thielbar

RHP Tim Stauffer

LHP Aaron Thompson

RHP J.R. Graham

RHP Blaine Boyer

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Chris Herrmann

INFIELDERS:

1B Joe Mauer

2B Brian Dozier

SS Danny Santana

3B Trevor Plouffe

INF Eduardo Escobar

INF/OF Eduardo Nunez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Oswaldo Arcia

CF Jordan Schafer

RF Torii Hunter

DH Kennys Vargas

OF Shane Robinson