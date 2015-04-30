Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- Just when Minnesota Twins management was going to need to make a decision on its starting rotation, the health of one pitcher may make the choice simple.

Twins right-hander Phil Hughes left Wednesday’s game with a hip flexor strain and could be headed for the 15-day disabled list, depending on how things progress the next couple of days.

Hughes said he originally felt pain in his hip following his start last Friday, when he allowed two runs in an eight-inning, complete game loss to Felix Hernandez and the Seattle Mariners.

Hughes felt okay to make his start against the Tigers but said the injury flared up again after a couple innings of work.

“It was just something that got progressively worse as the day went on,” Hughes said. “I couldn’t really finish anything. I said something before it got so bad where I would miss significant time.”

The Twins have Ricky Nolasco readying to come off the 15-day disabled list as soon as this weekend, but with five starters healthy and pitching decently, there was a question as to who would be removed. If Hughes needs to go on the disabled list, that question could be answered.

Hughes said he will throw again this week before he and the team decide what comes next.

“I’ll try and throw a (bullpen session) in a couple of days and move around on it a little bit tomorrow and we’ll see where we’re at with it,” Hughes said.

Despite a rocky start, the Twins would prefer not to proceed without Hughes, who won 16 games a year ago and had an ERA under four. Hughes was in line for the win Wednesday, which would have been his first this season, but the Twins’ bullpen allowed seven runs over the final four innings in a 10-7 loss.

Hughes has always struggled in the month of April. His 4.55 ERA this season is actually significantly lower than what it was after one month in 2014. His career ERA in March and April is 5.85, more than a run and a half higher than his next worst month.

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 9-12

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: White Sox (LHP Chris Sale, 2-0, 2.37 ERA) at Twins (RHP Trevor May, 1-1, 4.91 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Phil Hughes pitched five innings and gave up three runs on seven hits with no walks and four strikeouts and did not figure into the decision. Hughes left the game after 71 pitches with a left hip flexor strain. He is day-to-day.

--CF Jordan Schafer left the game in the sixth inning with a mild MCL sprain in his right knee. His is day-to-day.

--RHP Casey Fien allowed three runs on five hits over an inning-plus of work Wednesday taking the loss. He left the game with soreness in his right shoulder and is considered day-to-day.

--1B Joe Mauer went 3-for-5 with a double and two RBIs on Wednesday. His RBI single in the fifth inning was his 11th of the season and 700th of his career, as Mauer became the ninth Twin to reach the 700 RBI plateau. Mauer has five doubles this season and is 15 away from tying Tony Oliva for second on the team’s career doubles list (329).

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I didn’t really see it. It got in the sun there. I tried to get around it to get a good view of it. And by the time I did see it, I called for it and I was in no position to catch it. It’s a play I have to make. If I call the ball, I have to catch that ball.” --Twins 3B Trevor Plouffe on the pop up that landed in play near the pitcher’s mound in the eighth inning Wednesday. The batter ended up scoring the game-winning run.

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Phil Hughes (left hip flexor strain) left the game April 29. He is day-to-day.

--OF Jordan Schafer (mild MCL sprain in right knee) left the game April 29. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Casey Fien (soreness in right shoulder) left the game April 29. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Ricky Nolasco (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 9. He played long-toss April 15-16. He threw bullpen sessions April 19 and April 22. He started a rehab assignment with Class A Cedar Rapids on April 26. As of April 28, the Twins said a decision would be made soon on his return.

--LHP Brian Duensing (right intercostal strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 17. He began playing catch April 22 and threw a side session in the bullpen April 27. He will face hitters in a simulated game April 30.

ROTATION:

RHP Phil Hughes

RHP Kyle Gibson

LHP Tommy Milone

RHP Mike Pelfrey

RHP Trevor May

BULLPEN:

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

RHP Casey Fien

LHP Caleb Thielbar

RHP Tim Stauffer

LHP Aaron Thompson

RHP J.R. Graham

RHP Blaine Boyer

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Chris Herrmann

INFIELDERS:

1B Joe Mauer

2B Brian Dozier

SS Danny Santana

3B Trevor Plouffe

INF Eduardo Escobar

INF/OF Eduardo Nunez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Oswaldo Arcia

CF Jordan Schafer

RF Torii Hunter

DH Kennys Vargas

OF Shane Robinson