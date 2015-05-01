Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Twins swapped out bullpen parts Thursday, placing right-handed reliever Casey Fien on the 15-day disabled list and recalling righty Michael Tonkin from Triple-A Rochester.

The shoulder has been a concern over the first month for Fien, who was unavailable for several games earlier this month with a similar injury. He was removed from a game against Detroit on Wednesday after allowing three runs on five hits in an inning of work.

“He needs to get that shoulder right. It’s been lingering a little bit,” Twins manager Paul Molitor said. “Even after we rested him a little bit earlier, he came back a little bit stronger. We talked to him about big picture. He’s not only got the next five months here, but hopefully a long career ahead of him.”

Fien worked the eighth inning ahead of closer Glen Perkins for much of the past two seasons.

Tonkin has pitched in 34 games in the bigs, all out of the bullpen, including 25 appearances last season, compiling a 4.74 ERA. He has a career ERA of 3.26 and is expected to work in the middle innings after working primarily as an eighth or ninth-inning guy with Rochester over the season’s first month.

“It’s always exciting, always great to get that news,” Tonkin said of his call-up. “This is where you want to be.”

Tonkin was one of several arms competing for a bullpen job in spring training, but was optioned to Rochester to work on his secondary arsenal. He said he’s been trying to improve his slider as an out pitch and work in a few more changeups, and has been pleased with the early results.

“My velocity has been good,” Tonkin said. “I don’t want to just throw a whole bunch (of off-speed pitches), I want to use them, use them in counts when it matters and make them effective. I’ve definitely used them better this year.”

With Fien out, expect right-hander Blaine Boyer and lefty Aaron Thompson to see more action in the primary set-up role ahead of Perkins.

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 10-12

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: White Sox (LHP Jose Quintana, 1-1, 6.65 ERA) at Twins (RHP Kyle Gibson, 1-2, 4.84 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Trevor May earned the win Thursday, allowing two runs on 10 hits and a walk over 5 2/3 innings of work, improving to 2-1 on the season. May is 3-0 with a 4.32 ERA in three career starts against the White Sox.

--RF Torii Hunter doubled in the first inning, the 481st double of his career. Only 59 players in baseball history have 500 career doubles, including four active players.

--1B Joe Mauer had three hits and knocked in two runs, raising his average to .318. After a slow start, Mauer is hitting .333 over the past 12 games with and has knocked in eight runs over his past six.

--2B Brian Dozier had two hits and knocked in four runs, including a three-run homer in the third inning. It was his second home run of the season. The four RBIs tied a career high and is the most in one game for any Twins hitter this season. Dozier entered the game with six RBIs on the season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “To put up runs like that, against maybe the best left-hander in the game, that’s pretty good.” --Twins 2B Brian Dozier, after a 12-2 win over Detroit on Thursday.

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Phil Hughes (left hip flexor strain) left the April 29 game. He is day-to-day.

--OF Jordan Schafer (mild MCL sprain in right knee) left the April 29 game and did not play April 30. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Casey Fien (right shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list April 30.

--RHP Ricky Nolasco (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 9. He played long-toss April 15-16. He threw bullpen sessions April 19 and April 22. He started a rehab assignment with Class A Cedar Rapids on April 26. As of April 28, the Twins said a decision would be made soon on his return.

--LHP Brian Duensing (right intercostal strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 17. He began playing catch April 22 and threw a side session in the bullpen April 27. He will face hitters in a simulated game April 30.

ROTATION:

RHP Phil Hughes

RHP Kyle Gibson

LHP Tommy Milone

RHP Mike Pelfrey

RHP Trevor May

BULLPEN:

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

LHP Caleb Thielbar

RHP Tim Stauffer

LHP Aaron Thompson

RHP J.R. Graham

RHP Blaine Boyer

RHP Michael Tonkin

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Chris Herrmann

INFIELDERS:

1B Joe Mauer

2B Brian Dozier

SS Danny Santana

3B Trevor Plouffe

INF Eduardo Escobar

INF/OF Eduardo Nunez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Oswaldo Arcia

CF Jordan Schafer

RF Torii Hunter

DH Kennys Vargas

OF Shane Robinson