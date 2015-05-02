Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- As Minnesota Twins right-hander Kyle Gibson walked off the mound following the eighth inning on Friday, manager Paul Molitor was standing on the top step of the dugout waiting for him.

Molitor shook his hand and Gibson held on, as the Twins were to a 1-0 lead at that point. Gibson wanted the chance to head back out for the ninth and his first career complete-game shutout, but the manager’s mind was made up; closer Glen Perkins was headed in for the ninth inning.

“Definitely one of those games where I wanted the ninth inning,” Gibson said. “But the guy pitching that inning is pretty good too.”

Gibson said he would have lobbied Molitor harder for the ninth had Minnesota been able to score some insurance runs for him in the eighth. His five-pitch top of the eighth was his cleanest and most effective of the night and at 93 pitches, he had plenty of juice left for a shot at the complete game.

But Molitor was steadfast.

“I wanted to get the win,” Molitor said. “Two runs, three runs, four runs, Perkins was going to pitch the ninth.”

After an ineffective first outing this season in Detroit in which he allowed six runs on eight hits in 3 2/3 innings of work, Gibson has been much improved over his past three trips to the mound.

He’s been especially good in his two home starts. He pitched 6 2/3 innings of one-run ball against the Kansas City Royals in his first start at Target Field on April 15.

His eight shutout innings matched a career best for him. The right-hander pitching in his third major-league season said he’s feeling as good as he has during that time. Friday was proof of that.

“I think it was one of those nights that once I got in a groove, everything was going pretty good,” Gibson said. “My changeup was good. They were just hitting it at people and that always helps.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 11-12

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: White Sox (RHP Hector Noesi, 0-2, 5.23 ERA) at Twins (RHP Ricky Nolasco, 0-1, 18.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Tim Stauffer was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a right intercostal strain. Stauffer is 1-0 with an 8.38 ERA in eight appearances this season.

--RHP Ryan Pressly was recalled from Triple-A Rochester. Pressly is 0-2 with a 4.50 ERA in seven appearances with the Red Wings this season. Pressly is 5-3 with a 3.60 ERA in 74 career appearances, all in relief, over the past two seasons.

--LHP Tommy Milone was optioned to Triple-A Rochester following the game on Friday. Milone is 2-1 with a 4.76 ERA in four starts this season.

--LHP Caleb Thielbar was optioned to Triple-A Rochester following the game on Friday. Thielbar has a 5.40 ERA in six outings, all in relief, this season.

--RHP Ricky Nolasco was activated off the 15-day disabled list after the game on Friday. Nolasco is 0-1 with 18.00 ERA in one start this season. He is the scheduled starter for Saturday.

--LHP Brian Duensing was activated off the 15-day disabled list following the game on Friday. Duensing has a 7.36 ERA in six relief appearances this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The game was won by a (wild pitch). I thought I’d seen it all.” -- Twins RF Torii Hunter, after Friday’s win over the White Sox.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Tim Stauffer (right intercostal strain) was placed on the 15-day disabled list May 1.

--RHP Ricky Nolasco (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 9. He played long-toss April 15-16. He threw bullpen sessions April 19 and April 22. He started a rehab assignment with Class A Cedar Rapids on April 26. He was activated off the 15-day disabled list May 2.

--LHP Brian Duensing (right intercostal strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 17. He began playing catch April 22 and threw a side session in the bullpen April 27. He was activated off the 15-day disabled list May 2.

--RHP Phil Hughes (left hip flexor strain) left the April 29 game. He is day-to-day.

--OF Jordan Schafer (mild MCL sprain in right knee) left the April 29 game and did not play April 30. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Casey Fien (right shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list April 30.

ROTATION:

RHP Phil Hughes

RHP Kyle Gibson

RHP Mike Pelfrey

RHP Trevor May

RHP Ricky Nolasco

BULLPEN:

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

LHP Aaron Thompson

RHP J.R. Graham

RHP Blaine Boyer

RHP Michael Tonkin

RHP Ryan Pressly

LHP Brian Duensing

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Chris Herrmann

INFIELDERS:

1B Joe Mauer

2B Brian Dozier

SS Danny Santana

3B Trevor Plouffe

INF Eduardo Escobar

INF/OF Eduardo Nunez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Oswaldo Arcia

CF Jordan Schafer

RF Torii Hunter

DH Kennys Vargas

OF Shane Robinson