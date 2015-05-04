Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- When the Minnesota Twins started the season 1-6, many believed the club was well on its way to yet another 90-loss season.

But thanks to some timely hitting, better pitching and important clubhouse leadership, Minnesota has clawed its way back above .500 after a 13-3 win against the Chicago White Sox on Sunday.

Minnesota is 9-4 at Target Field after a four-game sweep of the White Sox that moved the Twins 3 1/2 games ahead of their rivals from The Windy City.

One of the catalysts this weekend was right fielder Torii Hunter, who had a slow start to the season but has gotten off on the right foot so far in May. Hunter entered the series against the Sox hitting .203, but after going 2-for-6 on Sunday, Hunter’s average is up to .256. He had multi-hit days on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, including a big two-run homer in the game on Saturday that helped the Twins dig out from an early two-run deficit against Sox right-hander Hector Noesi.

“It was a tough month for me and my team,” Hunter said. “But we’re making some adjustments.”

It’s been an up-and-down week for Hunter, who was not nearly as effective earlier this week when his former club, the Detroit Tigers, won two-of-three at Target Field. Hunter went 0-for-9 against the Tigers before getting the day off for the final game of the series.

“I think I was trying to do too much,” Hunter said. “Once they got out of here, I was able to calm myself down and get back to who I am; that’s fighting and having good at-bats.”

As much as the Twins hope Hunter can duplicate his last couple of seasons with the Tigers, where he hit between .285 and .300 with 17 homers and about 80 RBIs, Minnesota brought Hunter back to the Twin Cities to help inject some veteran leadership into the clubhouse.

So far, Hunter has done just that. Third baseman Trevor Plouffe and pitcher Ricky Nolasco, who earned the victory on Saturday, each credited Hunter with the leadership he displayed during Minnesota’s rough start.

“He was great then and still now about keeping us upbeat,” Plouffe said. “We knew this was possible and this is the team we can be.”

“I’ve been there before, I’ve been through rough times,” Hunter said. “I know I‘m gonna get out of them. My sole purpose is to try and uplift these guys because I’ve been there before.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 13-12

STREAK: Won four

NEXT: Athletics (Jesse Hahn, 1-1, 2.86 ERA) at Twins (RHP Phil Hughes, 0-4, 4.55 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF Oswaldo Arcia left the game Sunday in the fourth inning with irritation in his right hip. He is considered day-to-day. Arcia was 2-for-2 with an RBI before departing the contest.

--3B Trevor Plouffe had three hits, including a grand slam in the Twins’ seven-run third inning. It was the first career grand slam for Plouffe and his fifth homer of the season. Plouffe later had an RBI single and the five RBIs were a career high.

--RF Torii Hunter went 2-for-6 with an RBI single. Hunter finished the series against Chicago with eight hits and three RBIs, raising his batting average from .203 to .256.

--2B Brian Dozier went 4-for-5 on Sunday, including his first triple of the season. The four hits is a career high and, including his walk, Dozier reached base five times in all, also a career high.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He hung a slider, something I could capitalize on. Kirby Puckett always told me ‘That’s a gift from God, don’t miss your blessing.'” -- RF Torii Hunter, on his home run Saturday against the White Sox.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Tim Stauffer (right intercostal strain) was placed on the 15-day disabled list May 1.

--RHP Ricky Nolasco (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 9. He played long-toss April 15-16. He threw bullpen sessions April 19 and April 22. He started a rehab assignment with Class A Cedar Rapids on April 26. He was activated off the 15-day disabled list May 2.

--LHP Brian Duensing (right intercostal strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 17. He began playing catch April 22 and threw a side session in the bullpen April 27. He was activated off the 15-day disabled list May 2.

--RHP Phil Hughes (left hip flexor strain) left the April 29 game. He is day-to-day.

--OF Jordan Schafer (mild MCL sprain in right knee) left the April 29 game and did not play April 30. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Casey Fien (right shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list April 30.

ROTATION:

RHP Phil Hughes

RHP Kyle Gibson

RHP Mike Pelfrey

RHP Trevor May

RHP Ricky Nolasco

BULLPEN:

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

LHP Aaron Thompson

RHP J.R. Graham

RHP Blaine Boyer

RHP Michael Tonkin

RHP Ryan Pressly

LHP Brian Duensing

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Chris Herrmann

INFIELDERS:

1B Joe Mauer

2B Brian Dozier

SS Danny Santana

3B Trevor Plouffe

INF Eduardo Escobar

INF/OF Eduardo Nunez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Oswaldo Arcia

CF Jordan Schafer

RF Torii Hunter

DH Kennys Vargas

OF Shane Robinson