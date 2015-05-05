Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH
MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota Twins third baseman Trevor Plouffe is riding a major hot streak into a four-game series with the Oakland Athletics.
Against the Chicago White Sox over the weekend, Plouffe was one of the major reasons the Twins scored a combined 18 runs on Saturday and Sunday, capping a four-game sweep of their division rivals and moving the club one-game over .500 after a dismal 1-6 start to the season.
On Sunday, Plouffe went 3-for-5 with his first career grand slam and a career-high five RBIs in a 13-3 victory.
Plouffe, who was hitting .147 as recently as April 17, has bumped his average up to .277 after going 1-for-4 in an 8-7 win against the A‘s. He credits extra work with Twins hitting coach Tom Brunansky for getting him going at the plate.
“We were doing a lot of stuff with a fungo, things we hadn’t been doing previously. We did that a lot and fixed what we needed to fix,” Plouffe said.
When Plouffe is playing well, Twins manager Paul Molitor said his third baseman is driving the ball but not necessarily hitting home runs.
“He’s kind of one of those guys who tries to drive the ball gap to gap and when he’s getting mistakes he’s taking advantage,” Molitor said.
With designated hitter Kennys Vargas trying to snap out of an early-season funk at the plate, left fielder Oswaldo Arcia on the 15-day disabled list and super-prospect Miguel Sano still a ways away in Double-A, Plouffe has been batting cleanup for Minnesota. And while the results have been indicative of a No. 4 hitter, his future likely is not in the middle of the Twins order.
For now, Plouffe said he is going to ride his hot streak as far as it will take him.
MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES
STREAK: Won five
NEXT: Athletics (LHP Jesse Chavez, 0-2, 2.55 ERA) at Twins (RHP Trevor May, 2-1, 4.43 ERA)
--OF Oswaldo Arcia was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a right hip flexor strain. Arcia is hitting .276 with two homers and eight RBIs in 19 games this season.
--OF Eddie Rosario was recalled from Triple-A Rochester. Rosario is hitting .242 with three homers at Triple-A.
--SS Danny Santana went 1-for-3 and walked in the eighth inning. It was the first walk of the season for Santana in his 98th plate appearance, which was the most at-bats without a free pass in the majors this season.
--RHP Phil Hughes earned the win Monday, allowing five runs on nine hits and two walks. For Hughes, who won 16 games last season, it was his first victory in 2015. The two walks allowed doubled his season total entering the game.
QUOTE TO NOTE: “After the first inning, I knew whatever I did after that, it wasn’t going to be pretty. My goal was to eat some innings for us, keep us in the game and keep us right there and hopefully the guys would score some runs. They did in a big way.” -- Twins RHP Phil Hughes, who earned the win Monday despite allowing five runs.
MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT
--LF Oswaldo Arcia (right hip flexor strain) was placed on the 15-day disabled list May 4.
--RHP Tim Stauffer (right intercostal strain) was placed on the 15-day disabled list May 1.
--RHP Casey Fien (right shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list April 30.
RHP Phil Hughes
RHP Kyle Gibson
RHP Mike Pelfrey
RHP Trevor May
RHP Ricky Nolasco
LHP Glen Perkins (closer)
LHP Aaron Thompson
RHP J.R. Graham
RHP Blaine Boyer
RHP Michael Tonkin
RHP Ryan Pressly
LHP Brian Duensing
Kurt Suzuki
Chris Herrmann
1B Joe Mauer
2B Brian Dozier
SS Danny Santana
3B Trevor Plouffe
INF Eduardo Escobar
INF/OF Eduardo Nunez
LF Shane Robinson
CF Jordan Schafer
RF Torii Hunter
DH Kennys Vargas
OF Eddie Rosario