Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota Twins third baseman Trevor Plouffe is riding a major hot streak into a four-game series with the Oakland Athletics.

Against the Chicago White Sox over the weekend, Plouffe was one of the major reasons the Twins scored a combined 18 runs on Saturday and Sunday, capping a four-game sweep of their division rivals and moving the club one-game over .500 after a dismal 1-6 start to the season.

On Sunday, Plouffe went 3-for-5 with his first career grand slam and a career-high five RBIs in a 13-3 victory.

Plouffe, who was hitting .147 as recently as April 17, has bumped his average up to .277 after going 1-for-4 in an 8-7 win against the A‘s. He credits extra work with Twins hitting coach Tom Brunansky for getting him going at the plate.

“We were doing a lot of stuff with a fungo, things we hadn’t been doing previously. We did that a lot and fixed what we needed to fix,” Plouffe said.

When Plouffe is playing well, Twins manager Paul Molitor said his third baseman is driving the ball but not necessarily hitting home runs.

“He’s kind of one of those guys who tries to drive the ball gap to gap and when he’s getting mistakes he’s taking advantage,” Molitor said.

With designated hitter Kennys Vargas trying to snap out of an early-season funk at the plate, left fielder Oswaldo Arcia on the 15-day disabled list and super-prospect Miguel Sano still a ways away in Double-A, Plouffe has been batting cleanup for Minnesota. And while the results have been indicative of a No. 4 hitter, his future likely is not in the middle of the Twins order.

For now, Plouffe said he is going to ride his hot streak as far as it will take him.

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 14-12

STREAK: Won five

NEXT: Athletics (LHP Jesse Chavez, 0-2, 2.55 ERA) at Twins (RHP Trevor May, 2-1, 4.43 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Oswaldo Arcia was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a right hip flexor strain. Arcia is hitting .276 with two homers and eight RBIs in 19 games this season.

--OF Eddie Rosario was recalled from Triple-A Rochester. Rosario is hitting .242 with three homers at Triple-A.

--SS Danny Santana went 1-for-3 and walked in the eighth inning. It was the first walk of the season for Santana in his 98th plate appearance, which was the most at-bats without a free pass in the majors this season.

--RHP Phil Hughes earned the win Monday, allowing five runs on nine hits and two walks. For Hughes, who won 16 games last season, it was his first victory in 2015. The two walks allowed doubled his season total entering the game.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “After the first inning, I knew whatever I did after that, it wasn’t going to be pretty. My goal was to eat some innings for us, keep us in the game and keep us right there and hopefully the guys would score some runs. They did in a big way.” -- Twins RHP Phil Hughes, who earned the win Monday despite allowing five runs.

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Oswaldo Arcia (right hip flexor strain) was placed on the 15-day disabled list May 4.

--RHP Tim Stauffer (right intercostal strain) was placed on the 15-day disabled list May 1.

--RHP Casey Fien (right shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list April 30.

ROTATION:

RHP Phil Hughes

RHP Kyle Gibson

RHP Mike Pelfrey

RHP Trevor May

RHP Ricky Nolasco

BULLPEN:

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

LHP Aaron Thompson

RHP J.R. Graham

RHP Blaine Boyer

RHP Michael Tonkin

RHP Ryan Pressly

LHP Brian Duensing

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Chris Herrmann

INFIELDERS:

1B Joe Mauer

2B Brian Dozier

SS Danny Santana

3B Trevor Plouffe

INF Eduardo Escobar

INF/OF Eduardo Nunez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Shane Robinson

CF Jordan Schafer

RF Torii Hunter

DH Kennys Vargas

OF Eddie Rosario