Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- Despite Minnesota’s 2-1 loss to Oakland on Tuesday, the Twins have found themselves in rather unfamiliar territory of late. A five-game winning streak brought Minnesota’s record to two games over .500, a feat that seemed especially unlikely when they started the season 1-6.

Rookie manager Paul Molitor hasn’t exactly had to keep egos in check just yet, but he acknowledged that the recent success has brought a bit of a new dynamic to his clubhouse.

”I like the fact that they’re having fun in winning,“ Molitor said. ”I prefer even-keel. When you have veteran players and young players you’re going to get a little bit of a mixed bag. Hopefully those guys know how to enjoy success but keep it in check.

“It’s about respecting the fact that you know what baseball is like and what a season is about, and the fact that you’re playing people who are trying to do the same thing.”

The Twins seemed to play with a different level of energy during their winning streak, which included games in which they scored 12, 13 and eight runs. Suddenly the players who were floundering during the team’s dismal start were thriving as they lifted the Twins to a 10-4 record at Target Field, the best home record in the American League.

Molitor attributed much of the improvement to young players gaining confidence as the first week of April fades in the rear-view mirror.

“When you feel lighter about the burden of the game you’re going to have a tendency to perform better. And I think that’s kind of what, if anything, I notice right now,” Molitor said. “There’s a freedom out there, guys just letting their abilities flow, whether it’s on the mound or base-running, defense, offense. Guys are just kind of playing like they should play -- go out there and do what you do, trust your preparation, and hopefully you get some good feedback in your results.”

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 14-13

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Athetics (LHP Scott Kazmir, 2-0, 1.62 ERA) at Twins (RHP Kyle Gibson, 2-2, 3.56 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--UT Eduardo Nunez was placed on the 15-day disabled list due to a strained left oblique. The move was retroactive to April 30. Nunez is hitting .409 with four doubles in 22 at-bats this year.

--INF Doug Bernier filled Minnesota’s vacant roster spot by being selected from Triple-A Rochester. Bernier, who turns 35 in June, appeared in 33 games for the Twins in 2013, his longest of three major league stints. He was hitting .239 with one home run and six RBIs in 75 plate appearances at Rochester this year.

--3B Trevor Plouffe drew a walk Tuesday, extending his streak to 17 games in which he’s reached base. But his defense has shown the biggest improvement. On Tuesday, he made a diving stop and an accurate throw to rob Mark Canha of a hit, then handled a tricky short-hop with two men on and two outs in the seventh inning.

--RHP Trevor May showed on Tuesday that he’s come a long way since his major league debut, which came against the A’s last Aug. 9. He walked seven and struck out none in two innings that day. May fared much better on Tuesday, striking out three and walking none in 5 2/3 innings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “There were a couple instances where I didn’t get a pitch where I needed to when I was way ahead. Those easily could have gone my way had I made a little better pitch.” -- Twins RHP Trevor May, after a loss to the A’s on Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF Eduardo Nunez (strained left oblique) was placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 30.

--LF Oswaldo Arcia (right hip flexor strain) was placed on the 15-day disabled list May 4.

--RHP Tim Stauffer (right intercostal strain) was placed on the 15-day disabled list May 1.

--RHP Casey Fien (right shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list April 30.

ROTATION:

RHP Phil Hughes

RHP Kyle Gibson

RHP Mike Pelfrey

RHP Trevor May

RHP Ricky Nolasco

BULLPEN:

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

LHP Aaron Thompson

RHP J.R. Graham

RHP Blaine Boyer

RHP Michael Tonkin

RHP Ryan Pressly

LHP Brian Duensing

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Chris Herrmann

INFIELDERS:

1B Joe Mauer

2B Brian Dozier

SS Danny Santana

3B Trevor Plouffe

INF Eduardo Escobar

INF Doug Bernier

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Shane Robinson

CF Jordan Schafer

RF Torii Hunter

DH Kennys Vargas

OF Eddie Rosario