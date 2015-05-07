Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- You can’t accuse Minnesota Twins outfielder Eddie Rosario of not being aggressive.

Making his major-league debut on Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics, Rosario put a charge into the first pitch he saw, sending it over the left-field fence for his first career homer on his first career hit, on his first career pitch seen in the big leagues.

“Awesome moment,” Rosario said. “First at-bat, first time hitting the ball, first pitch. Trying to be aggressive.”

It was the sixth time in franchise history a player hit a homer in his first big-league at-bat, and first since Luke Hughes did it in 2010. According to Stats LLC, Rosario was the 29th player in major league history to homer on his first career pitch.

Rosario, recalled from Triple-A Rochester on Monday, is the No. 9 ranked prospect in the Twins system, but his stay with the big-league club isn’t expected to last long. Once left fielder Oswaldo Arcia returns from a hip injury, Rosario is likely to be sent back to the minors.

The moment Wednesday was extra special for Rosario, who had five members of his family, including his parents, at the game. He was also able to get the ball back in exchange for a signed batting helmet.

“That’s pretty rare in this game,” Twins manager Paul Molitor said. “It was exciting. And it was a big run. We were facing one of the guys who is off to a really good start. It got the ball rolling for us.”

Molitor, a Hall of Fame player in his own right, still remembers making his debut and called Rosario’s first game-day in the bigs “a big, emotional day.”

“Kind of a blur,” Molitor said of his debut with the Milwaukee Brewers against the Baltimore Orioles in 1978. “County Stadium, we got rained out the first day and a new era for the Brewers. I got an opportunity. Mike Flanagan was the pitcher. I got a hit in my second at-bat. That’s what I remember.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 15-13

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Athletics (LHP Drew Pomeranz, 1-2, 4.61 ERA) at Twins (RHP Ricky Nolasco, 1-1, 10.13 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RF Eddie Rosario went 1-for-4 in his major league debut with a home run in his first career at-bat. He became the sixth Twins player to homer in his debut and the 29th player in major league history to do it on his first career pitch, according to Stats LLC.

--LF Eduardo Escobar went 3-for-4 with a two-run homer in the sixth inning and a two-run double in the seventh. The five RBIs are the second most of his career.

--SS Danny Santana tripled in the third inning and finished with three hits. Over his last 15 games, Santana is batting .339 with five doubles, a triple, five RBIs and 10 runs scored.

--RHP Kyle Gibson pitched six shutout innings to earn his third win of the season. Gibson, who went eight shutout frames in his last outing against the Chicago White Sox, has not allowed a run in his last 17 innings pitched.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Whether I was battling mechanics, batting a hitter, battling everything tonight. But that’s the kind of night you like to turn in when you don’t have your best stuff. I was able to make pitches when I needed to.” -- Twins RHP Kyle Gibson, after Wednesday’s win over Oakland.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF Eduardo Nunez (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 30.

--LF Oswaldo Arcia (right hip flexor strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 4.

--RHP Tim Stauffer (right intercostal strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 30.

--RHP Casey Fien (right shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list April 30. He is expected to return in May.

ROTATION:

RHP Phil Hughes

RHP Kyle Gibson

RHP Mike Pelfrey

RHP Trevor May

RHP Ricky Nolasco

BULLPEN:

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

LHP Aaron Thompson

RHP J.R. Graham

RHP Blaine Boyer

RHP Michael Tonkin

RHP Ryan Pressly

LHP Brian Duensing

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Chris Herrmann

INFIELDERS:

1B Joe Mauer

2B Brian Dozier

SS Danny Santana

3B Trevor Plouffe

INF Eduardo Escobar

INF Doug Bernier

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Shane Robinson

CF Jordan Schafer

RF Torii Hunter

DH Kennys Vargas

OF Eddie Rosario