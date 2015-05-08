Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- At 39 years old, Twins right fielder Torii Hunter is in the twilight of his career. Despite his advanced age, though, Hunter remains a productive member of Minnesota’s offense.

Through 29 games, Hunter is tied for second on the team with three home runs, and with 14 RBIs. In an effort to keep Hunter in the lineup and to help him remain fresh, Minnesota manager Paul Molitor slotted Hunter as the team’s designated hitter Thursday for the second day in a row.

“We talked about doing the math as far as what kind of pace he is going on as far as at-bats and games played. He’s probably a little bit ahead of what I thought he would be at this point,” Molitor said. “That’s OK, because he feels good. These DH days really help him a lot.”

Hunter played his 26th game of the season Thursday but just his third as the designated hitter. He went 0-for-4 with a strikeout as the Twins edged the A’s 6-5.

Without Hunter in right field in the final two games of the series against Oakland, Molitor put rookie Eddie Rosario in right field for his first two career starts.

It is likely Hunter will return to right field soon, but Minnesota does want to give Rosario the chance to play after calling him up from Triple-A Rochester on Monday.

“We’re just going to kind of see how it goes moving forward,” Molitor said of Rosario, who is 2-for-7 with a homer and three RBIs. “I hope to play him a fair amount, obviously, give him a shot to see if he can help himself and help our team.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 16-13

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Twins (RHP Mike Pelfrey, 2-0, 2.63 ERA) at Indians (RHP Trevor Bauer, 2-0, 3.38 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Joe Mauer was not in the lineup Thursday. It was the first game off this year for Mauer, who is batting .287 with 14 RBIs in 28 games.

--3B Trevor Plouffe went 1-for-3 with a walk and a single Thursday against Oakland. He reached base safely in a 19th consecutive game dating back to April 17. He is hitting .324 with four homers and 16 RBIs in that span.

--RF Eddie Rosario picked up the second and third RBIs of his career in Thursday’s win. Rosario’s first RBI came on a home run on the first pitch he saw Wednesday.

--RHP Ricky Nolasco made his second start Thursday since coming off the 15-day disabled list with right elbow inflammation, and in both outings, he got the win despite lasting just five innings. On Thursday against Oakland, he gave up four runs on six hits.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Obviously it’s better we’re winning, but we had this confidence in week one. It’s hard to show it when we have a 1-6 record. We knew we could do it, but talk is cheap. You’ve got to go out there and win, and that’s what we’ve been doing lately.” -- 3B Trevor Plouffe, after Minnesota finished an 8-3 homestand with a 6-5 win over Oakland on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF Eduardo Nunez (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 30.

--LF Oswaldo Arcia (right hip flexor strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 4.

--RHP Tim Stauffer (right intercostal strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 30.

--RHP Casey Fien (right shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list April 30. He is expected to return in May.

ROTATION:

RHP Phil Hughes

RHP Kyle Gibson

RHP Mike Pelfrey

RHP Trevor May

RHP Ricky Nolasco

BULLPEN:

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

LHP Aaron Thompson

RHP J.R. Graham

RHP Blaine Boyer

RHP Michael Tonkin

RHP Ryan Pressly

LHP Brian Duensing

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Chris Herrmann

INFIELDERS:

1B Joe Mauer

2B Brian Dozier

SS Danny Santana

3B Trevor Plouffe

INF Eduardo Escobar

INF Doug Bernier

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Shane Robinson

CF Jordan Schafer

RF Torii Hunter

DH Kennys Vargas

OF Eddie Rosario