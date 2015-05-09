Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- The Twins are getting the hang of this winning thing, and they are enjoying it. A lot. “Winning cures everything. The steaks go down better, the wine tastes better, and the sleep is better,” said right fielder Torii Hunter, after the Twins’ latest triumph.

Hunter had four hits, including a single, two doubles, a home run and four RBIs, to lead the Twins to a 9-3 victory over the Cleveland Indians Friday night. If the playoffs started today, the Twins, who finished in last place in three of the last four years, would be in as one of the wild cards.

They are 17-13 overall. In the month of May they are 7-1. They have won 11 of their last 15 games. One of the ringleaders is Hunter, who will turn 40 in July but obviously still has some gas left in his tank.

Hunter is hitting .280 with four home runs and 18 RBIs. His home run Friday was his 19th career homer at Progressive Field. That’s the second most all-time by an opposing player in the ballpark, which opened in 1994. Miguel Cabrera has 23 career homers at Progressive Field.

Coming to the plate in the ninth inning, Hunter needed a triple to hit for the cycle. But he drew a walk from right-hander Ryan Webb. “I‘m not sure Torii has a triple in him,” said Twins manager Paul Molitor. “He might need something to go on in the outfield for that to happen.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 17-13

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Twins (RHP Phil Hughes, 1-4, 5.02 ERA) at Indians (LHP Bruce Chen, 0-0, 0.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Torii Hunter had a single, two doubles, a home run and four RBIs to lead the Twins to their win over the Indians. Hunter’s home run was his 19th career home run at Progressive Field, the second most by an opposing player in the history of the ballpark, which opened in 1994. Miguel Cabrera has hit 23 at Progressive Field.

--RHP Mike Pelfrey pitched seven strong innings to get the win Friday over Cleveland. Pelfrey gave up two runs on six hits. “It was good to see him go seven. That obviously helped our bullpen,” said manager Paul Molitor.

--OF Eddie Rosario had an RBI single in the second inning Friday. Rosario is the first Twins rookie to record an RBI in each of his first three career games since Bob Oldis did it in 1953, when the franchise was known as the Washington Senators.

--1B Joe Mauer had an RBI single in the first inning Friday. Mauer has a career .335 batting average vs. the Indians, and in his last 17 games against Cleveland he is hitting .354.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “To be a good team you’ve got to be able to score with a runner at second and no outs.” -- Manager Paul Molitor, after Friday’s win over the Indians.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF Eduardo Nunez (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 30.

--LF Oswaldo Arcia (right hip flexor strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 4.

--RHP Tim Stauffer (right intercostal strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 30.

--RHP Casey Fien (right shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list April 30. He is expected to return in May.

ROTATION:

RHP Phil Hughes

RHP Kyle Gibson

RHP Mike Pelfrey

RHP Trevor May

RHP Ricky Nolasco

BULLPEN:

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

LHP Aaron Thompson

RHP J.R. Graham

RHP Blaine Boyer

RHP Michael Tonkin

RHP Ryan Pressly

LHP Brian Duensing

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Chris Herrmann

INFIELDERS:

1B Joe Mauer

2B Brian Dozier

SS Danny Santana

3B Trevor Plouffe

INF Eduardo Escobar

INF Doug Bernier

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Shane Robinson

CF Jordan Schafer

RF Torii Hunter

DH Kennys Vargas

OF Eddie Rosario