Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

CLEVELAND -- The Twins’ four-game losing streak came to an end on Sunday in Cleveland, but there was no disgrace in losing to Danny Salazar, who produced one of the more impressive pitching performances in the American League this season. The Indians right-hander gave up a leadoff home run to Brian Dozier and then retired the next 21 batters in a row.

Salazar not only retired 21 batters in a row, but he was overpowering. He struck out 11 of the 21 batters and only three of those hitters were able to get the ball out of the infield.

“He kind of cruised,” said Twins manager Paul Molitor of Salazar. “He’s obviously thrown the ball well and today he just kind of continued what he’s been doing. His velocity seemed to pick up, and he was throwing harder at the end than he was in the beginning. His changeup was disappearing, especially on the left-handed hitters. He was tough, no doubt about that.”

Dozier had the only hit off Salazar, the leadoff home run. Dozier is one of the few Twins players who have had success against Salazar during his still-brief major league career. Dozier’s career average vs. Salazar is .533 (8-for-15).

The bottom half of the Twins lineup in particular had trouble with Salazar. Hitters Nos. 5 through 9 were a combined 0-for-10 with eight strikeouts.

RECORD: 18-14

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Twins (RHP Kyle Gibson, 3-2, 2.97 ERA) at Tigers (RHP Alfredo Simon, 4-1, 3.44 ERA)

--2B Brian Dozier had the only hit off Cleveland RHP Danny Salazar. Dozier belted a home run leading off the game. Salazar then retired the next 21 Twins batters in a row. Dozier is a career .533 (8-for-15) hitter vs. Salazar.

--RHP Trevor May gave up five runs on five hits in the fourth inning, and was the losing pitcher in the loss to Cleveland. May has struggled to pitch deep into games. He has failed to go six innings in five of his six starts. “That’s something that’s been frustrating me more than anything is looking out in the bullpen and seeing a guy warm up in the fourth, fifth, sixth every single time I pitch,” he said.

--OF Torii Hunter needs four more home runs to tie Gary Gaetti (201) for seventh on the Twins’ all-time list, and three RBIs to tie Rod Carew (733) for seventh on the club’s all-time list.

--RHP Kyle Gibson will start Tuesday vs. the Tigers. Gibson will go into that game with a streak of 17 1/3 consecutive scoreless innings. He hasn’t given up a run since the fourth inning of his start at Seattle on April 25.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He kind of cruised. We just couldn’t generate anything.” -- Manager Paul Molitor, of Indians RHP Danny Salazar, who struck out 11 in Sunday’s win over the Twins.

--INF Eduardo Nunez (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 30.

--LF Oswaldo Arcia (right hip flexor strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 4.

--RHP Tim Stauffer (right intercostal strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 30.

--RHP Casey Fien (right shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list April 30. He is expected to return in May.

RHP Phil Hughes

RHP Kyle Gibson

RHP Mike Pelfrey

RHP Trevor May

RHP Ricky Nolasco

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

LHP Aaron Thompson

RHP J.R. Graham

RHP Blaine Boyer

RHP Michael Tonkin

RHP Ryan Pressly

LHP Brian Duensing

Kurt Suzuki

Chris Herrmann

1B Joe Mauer

2B Brian Dozier

SS Danny Santana

3B Trevor Plouffe

INF Eduardo Escobar

INF Doug Bernier

LF Shane Robinson

CF Jordan Schafer

RF Torii Hunter

DH Kennys Vargas

OF Eddie Rosario