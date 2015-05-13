Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- Aaron Hicks is getting another chance to show he can hit major league pitching.

Hicks was recalled from Triple-A Rochester on Tuesday after fellow outfielder Shane Robinson was placed on the family medical emergency list. The once highly touted prospect is just hoping to avoid getting sent back to the minors.

After failing to make the Opening Day roster, Hicks tore it up with Rochester, batting .336 with 21 runs, two home runs and 14 RBIs in 27 games.

The switch-hitting Hicks has made a mechanical adjustment, striding with a bigger leg lift instead of toe-tapping.

“I‘m definitely seeing the ball better,” he said. “It’s kind of slowing it down for me, and when I‘m on time, it feels great. If I continue to do that, it gives me an opportunity to swing the bat well.”

Hicks got the start in center field Tuesday and went 1-for-4 in the Twins’ 2-1, 10-inning loss to the Detroit Tigers. He also tracked down Miguel Cabrera’s long fly at the right-center-field wall in the third to prevent a run.

Hicks was the Opening Day center fielder the previous two seasons but was a huge disappointment offensively, batting .192 in 81 games two seasons ago and .215 in 69 games last season before getting shipped back to the minors both times.

“When you’re not succeeding, it’s tough,” the 25-year-old said. “You want to be the best player you can be, and when you’re struggling, you’re not really showing the team or the organization what they know you can do.”

Hicks’ improved stroke this season gives him hope that he eventually will shed the “bust” label.

“Some guys take longer than others,” he said. “Some guys come up here and just start raking, they’re just made that way. For me, I’ve got to do what I can to stay here. If I start out well and play well and give myself an opportunity to stay here, I’ll go from there.”

Manager Paul Molitor offered no guarantee that Hicks will stick in the majors even if he gets off to a good start. Molitor has several outfield options and will have another when Oswaldo Arcia recovers from a hip injury and comes off the disabled list. However, the reports Molitor received from the minors indicated that Hicks showed improved focus both offensively and defensively.

“When you come up here and don’t take the reins when you’re given the opportunity -- for him, it was a couple of times -- it weighs on your confidence,” Molitor said. “Maybe you question what you’re going to do in this game in the long run. But he’s been patient on both sides of the plate (at Rochester), he’s been consistent and his defense has been solid, and that’s all you can ask.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 18-15

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Twins (RHP Ricky Nolasco, 2-1, 9.00 ERA) at Tigers (LHP Kyle Lobstein, 3-2, 3.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Tim Stauffer threw one scoreless inning Tuesday in his first rehab appearance for Triple-A Rochester. Stauffer went on the disabled list retroactive to April 30 due to a right intercostal strain, and he might be able to return before the end of May.

--RHP Ricky Nolasco faces the Detroit Tigers for the second time this season on Wednesday night. Nolasco was lit up for six runs in three innings during an 11-0 loss April 8. He managed to pick up victories while lasting just five innings in his last two starts against the White Sox and the A‘s. Current Tigers players are batting .313 against him, led by Victor Martinez (5-for-8) and Ian Kinsler (6-for-14). He is 1-1 with a 4.43 ERA in four lifetime starts against Detroit.

--OF Shane Robinson was placed on the family medical emergency list Tuesday. There was no indication from the club when Robinson might return. Robinson has been one of the team’s best hitters this season, batting .315 with 11 runs and seven RBIs in 22 games. He was signed by the Twins in December after being released by the St. Louis Cardinals the previous month.

--CF Aaron Hicks was recalled from Triple-A Rochester on Tuesday and inserted into the starting lineup. He had one hit in four at-bats while batting eighth. Hicks, Minnesota’s Opening Day center fielder the previous two seasons, was batting .336 with two home runs and 14 RBIs in 27 games with Rochester. “I would think that anybody who comes up here would hope to play well and make it really challenging for us to send him back,” manager Paul Molitor said. “I‘m willing to make hard decisions on guys that are playing well.”

--RHP Kyle Gibson extended his scoreless innings streak to 20 before Detroit OF J.D. Martinez blasted an opposite-field homer in the fourth inning Tuesday. That was the only run Gibson allowed in seven innings, but he wound up with a no-decision. He finished with a flourish, striking out five of the last six batters he faced. His ERA dropped from 2.97 to 2.70.

--RF Torii Hunter drove in Minnesota’s lone run Tuesday with an eighth-inning sacrifice fly. He has 13 RBIs in the last 12 games and needs two more to tie Rod Carew (733) for seventh on the all-time Twins list. He went 0-for-3 in his first three at-bats.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “When you hold the Tigers down like that, like (RHP Kyle Gibson) did tonight, you want to win that game. They’ve had our number this season. I think it will even itself out throughout the course of the year.” -- 3B Trevor Plouffe, after the Twins’ six loss in seven meetings with Detroit, which pulled out a 2-1, 10-inning win Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF Eduardo Nunez (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 30.

--LF Oswaldo Arcia (right hip flexor strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 4.

--RHP Tim Stauffer (right intercostal strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 30. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Rochester on May 12, and he might be able to return before the end of May.

--RHP Casey Fien (right shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list April 30. He is expected to return in May.

ROTATION:

RHP Phil Hughes

RHP Kyle Gibson

RHP Mike Pelfrey

RHP Trevor May

RHP Ricky Nolasco

BULLPEN:

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

LHP Aaron Thompson

RHP J.R. Graham

RHP Blaine Boyer

RHP Michael Tonkin

RHP Ryan Pressly

LHP Brian Duensing

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Chris Herrmann

INFIELDERS:

1B Joe Mauer

2B Brian Dozier

SS Danny Santana

3B Trevor Plouffe

INF Eduardo Escobar

INF Doug Bernier

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Shane Robinson (family medical emergency list)

CF Jordan Schafer

RF Torii Hunter

DH Kennys Vargas

OF Eddie Rosario

OF Aaron Hicks