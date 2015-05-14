Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- This is seen in many quarters as the last shot for Aaron Hicks.

Maybe not.

Hicks is getting his third opportunity in as many seasons to carve out a future for himself in the Minnesota Twins’ outfield.

It is a small, two-game sample following Minnesota’s 6-2 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday night, but Hicks added a single plus a double to his infield hit from the night before and now is 3-for-8 in the two games.

That beats the heck out of the .192 Hicks hit two years ago in an extended trial in center with the Twins and the .215 he hit last year.

However, with Byron Buxton, who is even more heralded than Hicks was as a first-round draft choice, busting things in Double-A, it is widely assumed that Hicks is maxed out as a placeholder for when Buxton arrives, which could be later this season.

Maybe not.

The Twins always could shift one or the other to one of the other two spots in the outfield.

A trade is also possible. Injuries happen. Players retire, get released or are allowed to leave as free agents.

Injuries have struck the Minnesota outfield, which gave Hicks another chance after he was tearing it up in Triple-A.

It is possible Hicks will be returned to Triple-A when the injured get healthy.

But if he continues to hit, which he hasn’t done for extended periods in the majors to this point, even if he gets sent back to the minors, he will have opened up the door for himself at some point.

Which is all he can do right now.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 19-15

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Twins (RHP Mike Pelfrey, 3-0, 2.62 ERA) at Tigers (RHP Anibal Sanchez, 2-4, 5.44 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Mike Pelfrey is scheduled to make his second start of the season Thursday against Detroit, the eighth of his career. Pelfrey beat the Tigers on April 28 at Target Field with a season-high seven strikeouts in seven innings, during which he allowed two runs (one earned). Pelfrey has a 3-3 record and 3.98 ERA against Detroit in his career but is 1-3 at Comerica Park with a 6.45 ERA in four starts.

--RHP Ricky Nolasco took advantage of a big early lead Wednesday and frustrated the anxious Detroit hitters with a big curveball. Nolasco, rocked for six runs in three innings by the Tigers on April 8, allowed a baserunner in each of the first five innings he worked Wednesday and was lifted after 5 1/3. Nolasco, who spent time on the disabled list with a sore right elbow after his first start, won his third start in a row by allowing four hits and three walks in his time on the mound. Both runs he allowed were unearned. Nolasco struck out seven, most on his breaking ball.

--RF Torii Hunter continues to trigger the Minnesota offense, just as he sparked the Detroit offense the previous two seasons. Hunter smacked his sixth home run of the season Wednesday night, a solo shot in the first inning. “I‘m feeling good at the plate,” said Hunter, who ambushed a fat 1-1 offering from LHP Kyle Lobstein. “Of course, I get tricked once in a while by an eephus pitch.” He was referring to the three hitless at-bats he had Tuesday night facing Detroit RHP Alfredo Simon, who throws a slow, high-arcing curveball.

--CF Aaron Hicks might finally be figuring it out. Hicks hit a single and a double Wednesday night, and he has three hits in two games as he tries for a third straight season to show Minnesota it was justified in making him a first-round draft choice a few years ago. Hicks was brought up to cover for injuries and to replace slumping CF Jordan Schafer in center. He hit just .192 and .215 the previous two seasons with Minnesota and may not get a fourth chance if he doesn’t hit this time.

--LHP Glen Perkins pitched a scoreless ninth for Minnesota on Wednesday night but did not qualify for a save since the Twins were ahead 6-2. Perkins is 11-for-11 in saves this season. Wednesday was the fifth game he pitched in a non-save situation.

--LF Eddie Rosario appeared in his sixth game Wednesday night for Minnesota, and things have not gone so well for the rookie following his splashy debut. Rosario was 0-for-4 with two strikeouts and grounded into a double play. He hit the first major league pitch he saw for a home run in his debut game.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I wanted to go deeper into the game, but I wasn’t efficient enough. But I look at it as a step in the right direction.” -- RHP Ricky Nolasco, who threw 5 1/3 innings and allowed only two unearned runs Wednesday in the Twins’ 6-2 win over the Tigers.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF Eduardo Nunez (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 30.

--LF Oswaldo Arcia (right hip flexor strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 4.

--RHP Tim Stauffer (right intercostal strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 30. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Rochester on May 12, and he might be able to return before the end of May.

--RHP Casey Fien (right shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list April 30. He is expected to return in May.

ROTATION:

RHP Phil Hughes

RHP Kyle Gibson

RHP Mike Pelfrey

RHP Trevor May

RHP Ricky Nolasco

BULLPEN:

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

LHP Aaron Thompson

RHP J.R. Graham

RHP Blaine Boyer

RHP Michael Tonkin

RHP Ryan Pressly

LHP Brian Duensing

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Chris Herrmann

INFIELDERS:

1B Joe Mauer

2B Brian Dozier

SS Danny Santana

3B Trevor Plouffe

INF Eduardo Escobar

INF Doug Bernier

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Shane Robinson (family medical emergency list)

CF Aaron Hicks

RF Torii Hunter

DH Kennys Vargas

OF Jordan Schafer

OF Eddie Rosario